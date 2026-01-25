ETV Bharat / bharat

Violent Storm Before The Calm Snow: Gusty Winds Leave A Trail Of Destruction In Kashmir; Many Left Homeless

In Srinagar's Noor Bagh area, the gusty winds blew away the rooftop of the modest two-storey house of Abdul Rasheed, a labourer by profession and lone breadwinner of his family causing damages worth lakhs. The rainwater, which entered the exposed interiors of Rasheed's house further exacerbated the damages.

In Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar, which went snowless this time, a strong wind blew at a speed of 84 kilometers per hour, which lasted for about two and a half hours causing widespread destruction to property. More than 200 houses and shops were completely or partially damaged as per preliminary estimates. Social media was inundated with videos and pictures of rooftops blown away by winds, which also left metal corrugated sheets and shop signboards strewn on the ground.

The 'untimely' gusty winds, which uprooted trees and electric poles damaged power transmission lines besides blewing away the roofs of scores of houses leaving the inmates to spend the bone chilling cold night in the open sky amid pouring rain and snow flakes. The downpour also damaged the interiors of many houses. Four people including a girl were reportedly injured in the snowstorm-related incidents across the valley.

Srinagar: Hours before Kashmir woke up to a thick blanket of snow turning the upper reaches of the valley into a winter wonderland on January 23 morning, violent stormy winds wreaked havoc across the region the preceding night resulting in heavy damage to property.

After staying in a single-storey house during his initial years, Rasheed had added the second storey and built the rooftop only a few years ago by saving every penny of his earnings over the years. But Thursday's storm completely destroyed his house and his years of toil as well.

“I am a poor person, I have two girls and a boy and my income is very small. I don't understand how I can arrange for my family to have two meals a day now leave aside rebuilding the destroyed house. I can hardly feed my family by earning a few hundred rupees a day. Repairing the destroyed house is not my cup of tea now,” Rasheed told ETV Bharat.

Snow seen on a staircase of a house after gusty winds in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

The labourer's wife literally cried saying that rebuilding the house was not only difficult but impossible for them. “Our daily earnings will be consumed in food. Living in this house in the prevailing bone chilling cold and snowfall is tantamount to suicide,” she said. The family appealed to the administration demanding compensation for their damaged house.

A Similar Tragedy

In a similar tragedy, the rooftop of a vegetable vendor in the Ranawari area of Srinagar was also blown away by the gusty winds leaving the family to spend the entire freezing night in the open sky. The vegetable seller, a father to five daughters, is the only earning hand of the house.

Rooftop of a house damaged by gusty winds in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“Our father supports us by selling vegetables. We are struggling to make ends meet with our father's monthly income of a few thousand rupees. The wind disaster has destroyed our house and has left us all devastated,” one of the vendors' daughters said.

The sisters said that the few hours of the storm had destroyed their father's lifetime earnings and building a new house was impossible for them. The family made a heartfelt appeal to the government to get it out of this difficult hour.

In a similar incident, the house of one Fayyaz Ahmed, a resident of Hawal area in Srinagar has also been partially damaged by the storm. Fayyaz said that the roof of his house was completely destroyed by the wind at 1 am on Thursday.

Rooftop of a house damaged by gusty winds in Srinagar (ETV Bharat)

“We kept all the belongings in one room and until morning, all of us were forced to spend the night in the kitchen,” he added. While welcoming the snowfall and rains, which have ended the prolonged dry spell in the valley, Fayyaz said that the gusty winds had left a trail of destruction.

A snowclad landscape in Kashmir (IANS)

“We appeal to the administration, especially MLA Zadibal Tanveer Sadiq, to provide financial assistance to the victims as soon as possible by estimating the damages”.

Children walk in an apple orchard after heavy snowfall in Kashmir (PTI)

On Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting to assess the situation arising from snowfall and extreme weather conditions across Jammu and Kashmir. According to CM's office, Omar directed the departments to “prioritise restoration of power, ensure uninterrupted water supply, healthcare, road connectivity and essential services, and asked district administrations to remain on high alert to provide timely assistance to people”.