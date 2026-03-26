US Bases Across West Asia Hit by Iranian Strikes; Troops Relocated To Hotels, Office Spaces: NYT
At least 13 American bases in Kuwait, Qatar, Baharain and even in Saudi Arabia have been rendered uninhabitable following sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks
Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
A widening conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran has severely disrupted American military operations across West Asia, with multiple US bases rendered uninhabitable following sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks, reports The New York Times.
According to American military officials, Iran has targeted at least 13 US military bases in the region in retaliation for ongoing joint US-Israeli strikes. The attacks have forced thousands of American troops to abandon traditional bases and relocate to hotels and office spaces across the region.
Some of the heaviest damage has been reported in Kuwait, where key facilities were struck. At Port Shuaiba, six US service members were killed after a missile destroyed an Army tactical operations centre. Iranian strikes also hit Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring, damaging aircraft infrastructure, fuel depots and maintenance facilities.
In Qatar, the strategically crucial Al Udeid Air Base - headquarters of US Central Command in the region - suffered damage to its early-warning radar systems.
Similar strikes were reported in Bahrain, where a drone attack targeted communications equipment at the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, and in Saudi Arabia, where Prince Sultan Air Base sustained hits on refuelling tankers and communication systems.
US forced to operate remotely
The New York Times went on to add that with several bases no longer viable for sustained operations, US ground forces have been forced into an unprecedented arrangement - effectively conducting war operations remotely. While air missions continue from operational runways, much of the command and coordination is now being carried out from dispersed and improvised locations.
Military experts warn this decentralised setup, while functional, significantly reduces operational efficiency. “You’re going to lose capability,” retired US Air Force Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant told NYT, noting that critical equipment cannot be fully deployed in temporary setups.
Iran escalates retaliation
The retaliation follows weeks of intense aerial bombardment by US forces. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed that over 7,000 targets across Iran have been struck so far, with further large-scale strike packages underway.
In response, Iran has launched hundreds of drones and missiles across the region and has reportedly disrupted maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, amplifying global economic concerns.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has also issued controversial public warnings, urging civilians in the region to report locations of US troops, alleging that American forces are using civilian infrastructure in hotels as cover.
''We are forced to identify and target the Americans,'' IRGC said in a message to people in the region, according to Tasnim News Agency. ''Therefore, it is better not to shelter them in hotels and to stay away from their locations.''
The message added: ''It is your Islamic duty to accurately report the hiding places of American terrorists and send the information to us on Telegram (a social media app).''
US bases ill-prepared
According to New York Times, military officials acknowledge that decades of US presence in relatively low-threat conflict zones like Iraq and Afghanistan left many bases ill-prepared for high-intensity missile warfare.
Unlike insurgent groups, Iran possesses advanced ballistic missile capabilities, exposing vulnerabilities in US infrastructure across the Gulf.
Criticism is also mounting over preparedness, with reports suggesting that evacuation advisories for US personnel and civilians were delayed until after hostilities began.
Despite the disruption, US military leadership insists operations continue. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine stated that layered defence systems are helping protect personnel, though he acknowledged Iran retains significant strike capability.
As the conflict enters its fourth week, the dispersal of troops, damage to critical bases and continued escalation indicate a prolonged and increasingly complex war, with consequences extending far beyond the region.
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