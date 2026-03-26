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US Bases Across West Asia Hit by Iranian Strikes; Troops Relocated To Hotels, Office Spaces: NYT

This image from an Airbus Defence and Space's Pléiades Neo satellite shows damage after Iranian attacks targeting Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2026. ( Airbus Defence and Space© via AP )

A widening conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran has severely disrupted American military operations across West Asia, with multiple US bases rendered uninhabitable following sustained Iranian missile and drone attacks, reports The New York Times.

According to American military officials, Iran has targeted at least 13 US military bases in the region in retaliation for ongoing joint US-Israeli strikes. The attacks have forced thousands of American troops to abandon traditional bases and relocate to hotels and office spaces across the region.

Some of the heaviest damage has been reported in Kuwait, where key facilities were struck. At Port Shuaiba, six US service members were killed after a missile destroyed an Army tactical operations centre. Iranian strikes also hit Ali Al Salem Air Base and Camp Buehring, damaging aircraft infrastructure, fuel depots and maintenance facilities.

In Qatar, the strategically crucial Al Udeid Air Base - headquarters of US Central Command in the region - suffered damage to its early-warning radar systems.

Similar strikes were reported in Bahrain, where a drone attack targeted communications equipment at the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, and in Saudi Arabia, where Prince Sultan Air Base sustained hits on refuelling tankers and communication systems.

US forced to operate remotely

The New York Times went on to add that with several bases no longer viable for sustained operations, US ground forces have been forced into an unprecedented arrangement - effectively conducting war operations remotely. While air missions continue from operational runways, much of the command and coordination is now being carried out from dispersed and improvised locations.

Military experts warn this decentralised setup, while functional, significantly reduces operational efficiency. “You’re going to lose capability,” retired US Air Force Master Sgt. Wes J. Bryant told NYT, noting that critical equipment cannot be fully deployed in temporary setups.

Iran escalates retaliation