ETV Bharat / bharat

The Unholy Nexus: Cyber Fraudsters Cash In On Char Dham Faith Rush

New Delhi: Taking undue advantage of the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, cyber criminals are increasingly turning faith into a profitable trap. From fake helicopter bookings and bogus hotel reservations to cloned government websites and manipulated online reviews, religious tourism scams have emerged as one of the fastest-growing seasonal cyber fraud trends.

The latest warning comes from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry, which has issued a nationwide public advisory cautioning pilgrims against online fraud linked to the Char Dham pilgrimage season that runs from April to November every year.

The advisory comes amid a sharp rise in cybercrime cases across the country and a growing number of complaints from pilgrims who lost savings while trying to arrange travel to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Spiritual Family Journey Turned Into Financial Distress

For 50-year-old Bighnaraj Chand from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, what was meant to be a spiritual family journey turned into financial and emotional distress.

Chand planned a Char Dham Yatra for his family after being referred to a travel agent in Haridwar through one of his son’s acquaintances last year. The agent allegedly promised a complete pilgrimage package, including transport, accommodation and bookings for the Himalayan shrines.

Trusting the assurances, Chand transferred Rs 4.40 lakh in eight instalments through PhonePe to the alleged travel operators. Air tickets from Bhubaneswar to Dehradun were booked, and the family was scheduled to begin the yatra in May 2025.

However, the tour was cancelled last year due to the India-Pakistan conflict. When Chand’s family members contacted the travel agent, they were assured that the trip would be accommodated this year.

When the Yatra commenced in 2026, communication from the agents stopped. The promised hotel confirmations and transport arrangements never arrived.

“We realised we had been cheated only after repeated calls went unanswered,” Chand told the police.

The Odisha Police later registered a case against the accused travel agents under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators suspect the accused used social trust and urgency around pilgrimage bookings to manipulate victims into transferring large sums digitally.

Emotional Vulnerability And Panic-driven Travel Decisions

Cyber security experts say such frauds are becoming increasingly common because religious tourism combines emotional vulnerability with panic-driven travel decisions.

“Pilgrims often make quick decisions because they fear losing darshan slots, helicopter tickets or accommodation during peak rush periods. Fraudsters exploit this urgency through fake social media pages, cloned booking portals and fabricated reviews,” cyber security analyst Pavan Duggal told ETV Bharat.

The I4C has now specifically warned devotees not to trust offers such as “VIP darshan”, “guaranteed helicopter tickets”, or “free helicopter services”, which are commonly used to lure victims.

“Scammers typically create fake Facebook and Instagram pages impersonating legitimate travel companies or helicopter booking operators. Many use names resembling trusted platforms such as IRCTC or Pawan Hans to appear authentic. Victims are then asked to make immediate payments through UPI apps or direct bank transfers for ‘confirmed’ bookings,” Duggal stated.

Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered In Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Special Task Force has recently uncovered one such cyber fraud racket ahead of the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. Fraudsters allegedly operated fake websites and social media accounts offering helicopter bookings to Kedarnath. Several devotees reportedly transferred money believing they were dealing with authorised service providers.

The I4C has also highlighted the growing misuse of fake online reviews in religious tourism fraud. According to officials, cyber criminals manipulate ratings and post repetitive positive comments to create artificial credibility around fraudulent travel agencies and booking portals.

“Fake reviews are increasingly becoming part of organised cyber scams. Many victims believe a website is genuine simply because it has high ratings or positive testimonials,” an I4C official said.

Pilgrimage-related Fraud Reflects Larger Increase In Cybercrime

The rise in pilgrimage-related fraud reflects a larger nationwide increase in cybercrime.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India registered 1,01,928 cybercrime cases in 2024, marking a 17.9 per cent increase over 86,420 cases recorded in 2023. The cybercrime rate rose from 6.2 per cent in 2023 to 7.3 per cent in 2024.