The Unholy Nexus: Cyber Fraudsters Cash In On Char Dham Faith Rush
Religious tourism scams rise as Char Dham Yatra begins; Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre under Home Ministry has cautioned pilgrims, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking undue advantage of the annual Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, cyber criminals are increasingly turning faith into a profitable trap. From fake helicopter bookings and bogus hotel reservations to cloned government websites and manipulated online reviews, religious tourism scams have emerged as one of the fastest-growing seasonal cyber fraud trends.
The latest warning comes from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Home Ministry, which has issued a nationwide public advisory cautioning pilgrims against online fraud linked to the Char Dham pilgrimage season that runs from April to November every year.
The advisory comes amid a sharp rise in cybercrime cases across the country and a growing number of complaints from pilgrims who lost savings while trying to arrange travel to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.
Spiritual Family Journey Turned Into Financial Distress
For 50-year-old Bighnaraj Chand from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, what was meant to be a spiritual family journey turned into financial and emotional distress.
Chand planned a Char Dham Yatra for his family after being referred to a travel agent in Haridwar through one of his son’s acquaintances last year. The agent allegedly promised a complete pilgrimage package, including transport, accommodation and bookings for the Himalayan shrines.
Trusting the assurances, Chand transferred Rs 4.40 lakh in eight instalments through PhonePe to the alleged travel operators. Air tickets from Bhubaneswar to Dehradun were booked, and the family was scheduled to begin the yatra in May 2025.
However, the tour was cancelled last year due to the India-Pakistan conflict. When Chand’s family members contacted the travel agent, they were assured that the trip would be accommodated this year.
When the Yatra commenced in 2026, communication from the agents stopped. The promised hotel confirmations and transport arrangements never arrived.
“We realised we had been cheated only after repeated calls went unanswered,” Chand told the police.
The Odisha Police later registered a case against the accused travel agents under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigators suspect the accused used social trust and urgency around pilgrimage bookings to manipulate victims into transferring large sums digitally.
Emotional Vulnerability And Panic-driven Travel Decisions
Cyber security experts say such frauds are becoming increasingly common because religious tourism combines emotional vulnerability with panic-driven travel decisions.
“Pilgrims often make quick decisions because they fear losing darshan slots, helicopter tickets or accommodation during peak rush periods. Fraudsters exploit this urgency through fake social media pages, cloned booking portals and fabricated reviews,” cyber security analyst Pavan Duggal told ETV Bharat.
The I4C has now specifically warned devotees not to trust offers such as “VIP darshan”, “guaranteed helicopter tickets”, or “free helicopter services”, which are commonly used to lure victims.
“Scammers typically create fake Facebook and Instagram pages impersonating legitimate travel companies or helicopter booking operators. Many use names resembling trusted platforms such as IRCTC or Pawan Hans to appear authentic. Victims are then asked to make immediate payments through UPI apps or direct bank transfers for ‘confirmed’ bookings,” Duggal stated.
Cyber Fraud Racket Uncovered In Uttarakhand
The Uttarakhand Special Task Force has recently uncovered one such cyber fraud racket ahead of the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. Fraudsters allegedly operated fake websites and social media accounts offering helicopter bookings to Kedarnath. Several devotees reportedly transferred money believing they were dealing with authorised service providers.
The I4C has also highlighted the growing misuse of fake online reviews in religious tourism fraud. According to officials, cyber criminals manipulate ratings and post repetitive positive comments to create artificial credibility around fraudulent travel agencies and booking portals.
“Fake reviews are increasingly becoming part of organised cyber scams. Many victims believe a website is genuine simply because it has high ratings or positive testimonials,” an I4C official said.
Pilgrimage-related Fraud Reflects Larger Increase In Cybercrime
The rise in pilgrimage-related fraud reflects a larger nationwide increase in cybercrime.
According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, India registered 1,01,928 cybercrime cases in 2024, marking a 17.9 per cent increase over 86,420 cases recorded in 2023. The cybercrime rate rose from 6.2 per cent in 2023 to 7.3 per cent in 2024.
Among all categories, “Computer Related Offences” under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act accounted for the highest share, with 19,794 cases — nearly 56.6 per cent of total cybercrime cases registered nationwide.
Fraud remained the dominant motive behind cyber offences. NCRB data showed that 72.6 per cent of cybercrime cases in 2024 — or 73,987 cases — were linked to financial fraud. Sexual exploitation accounted for 3.1 per cent while extortion constituted 2.5 per cent.
Telangana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the states reporting the highest cybercrime cases over the last three years.
Telangana registered 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, which increased to 18,236 in 2023 and surged to 27,230 in 2024. Karnataka recorded 12,556 cases in 2022, followed by 21,889 in 2023 and 21,993 in 2024. Uttar Pradesh reported 10,117 cases in 2022, 10,794 in 2023 and 11,073 in 2024.
Expansion Of Attack Surface
The rapid growth of digital payments, online booking platforms and social media-based commerce has expanded the attack surface for fraudsters.
The I4C has urged pilgrims to verify all bookings only through official government websites and authorised travel operators. Devotees have also been advised not to rely solely on social media popularity or online ratings while booking services.
The agency’s advisory stresses four key precautions: avoid immediately trusting “VIP” or “free” offers, watch for suspicious profiles and repetitive reviews, cross-check all information through official sources, and remain cautious while making digital payments.
The warning comes at a time when the Char Dham Yatra is witnessing record participation. Since the pilgrimage commenced in April, Uttarakhand’s Himalayan shrines have seen an overwhelming influx of devotees, with Kedarnath alone attracting more than 1.3 lakh pilgrims within the opening days.
Other Types Of Cyber Scams
Several types of online scams become more active during major events, festivals, examinations, sports tournaments and pilgrimages in India.
During the Indian Premier League season, scammers target cricket fans through fake IPL ticket booking websites.
The I4C has highlighted IPL and sports betting scams, fake fantasy league apps, Telegram betting groups promising “sure predictions,” and match-fixing insider tip scams.
The I4C has also found UPI payment fraud for ticket resale as well as fake giveaways using cricketers’ names and malware links for “live streaming”.
“Fraudsters create cloned websites or social media pages resembling official IPL platforms. Victims are asked to pay via UPI or wallets, after which tickets or betting returns never arrive,” the I4C said, describing the modus operandi of the scamsters.
Some other major online scam includes examination and education scams targeting students appearing for exams like NEET UG, JEE Main and UPSC; fake paper leak claims; fake counselling portals; admission guarantee scams, scholarship scams, and fake government recruitment websites etc.
“If you suspect fraudulent counselling portals, fake paper leaks, or are receiving I4C-branded extortion threats, file a formal complaint immediately on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. For immediate reporting and assistance with cyber fraud, you can also dial the national cyber helpline at 1930,” the I4C alert note stated.
Large Illegal IPL Betting Scam Ecosystem Uncovered
CloudSEK has recently uncovered a large illegal IPL betting scam ecosystem targeting cricket fans through 1,200+ betting domains, AI-generated deepfake endorsements, fake prediction channels, compromised government websites, money mule accounts, and fake loan apps.
The investigation conducted by CloudSEK, a cybersecurity intelligence firm found that one betting platform backend controlled 25+ sites and rejected over 9,300 withdrawal requests between May 2025 and May 2026, amounting to an estimated Rs 4.65 crore in potential user losses.
“These platforms lure users through Telegram, Instagram, YouTube Shorts, SMS campaigns, black-hat SEO, and fake celebrity/cricketer endorsements before blocking withdrawals or pushing victims into loan app traps,” said Shashank Shekhar from CloudSEK.
CloudSEK is a cybersecurity intelligence firm that conducts research on the latest scams, frauds, vulnerabilities, and data leaks.
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