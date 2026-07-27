'The Tambura Reminds Us Of Our Mother': Late Pandavani Artiste Teejan Bai's Family Refuses To Shift Iconic Musical Instrument To Museum
Teejan Bai's daughter-in-law Venu Deshmukh said the instrument will remain at their 'Kaushalya Niwas' residence as a keepsake.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Raipur: The iconic 'Tambura'—an invaluable heirloom belonging to the late Pandavani artiste and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai—will remain with her family after an earlier proposal to preserve the instrument in a museum.
Teejan Bai's daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh, has clarified that the instrument will be kept safe at their residence, 'Kaushalya Niwas', in the artiste's native Ganiyari village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The celebrated Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai passed away at AIIMS, Raipur, on July 5, 2026.
Family Refuses To Hand Over Tambura To Culture Department
It is understood that a team from the Chhattisgarh Culture Department visited the late Teejan Bai's residence recently with the aim of preserving her historic Tambura in a museum. When the team expressed their desire to house the instrument in a museum, Teejan Bai's family politely declined to hand it over to the government.
Teejan Bai's daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh said that the Tambura is not merely a musical instrument; but a living symbol of Teejan Bai's struggles, her dedication, and the glorious journey through which she brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh's folk culture.
The family said that Teejan Bai's grandson, Suraj, is carrying forward the tradition of Pandwani singing. Therefore, the family wishes for this Tambura—linked to their grandmother's art and memories—to remain within the home.
According to Venu, the reason for not parting with the Tambura is that it is the late artiste's most cherished memento.
“We want to keep this keepsake with us. Without the Tambura, our home would feel empty. Seeing the Tambura reminds us of our mother. Her grandson sings Pandavani in her memory. We want him to follow the same path that earned our mother renown across the country and the world." "We want the Tambura to remain at home so that our grandson can draw inspiration from it," says Venu.
Suggestion of a replica Tambura
The family has suggested to the Department of Culture that a replica Tambura—identical to Teejan Bai's original—be created and displayed in a museum. Teejan Bai's family members stated that a small museum will be developed at 'Kaushalya Niwas' in Ganiyari, where her sarees, traditional jewelry, the historic Tambura, and other associated memorabilia will be preserved.
The family believes that visitors will be able to view this historic legacy right within Teejan Bai's home; this heritage will share the inspiring story of her struggles and the honor she earned.
In recognition of her invaluable contributions to the field of folk art and culture, the Government of India honored Teejan Bai with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and subsequently, the Padma Vibhushan—the country's second-highest civilian award. Additionally, she received numerous national and international accolades, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.
Showcasing Pandavani on the global stage
Teejan Bai’s performance of the Dushasan Vadh (the slaying of Dushasan) episode from the Pandavani epic gained worldwide popularity. In 1980, she traveled to England, France, Switzerland, Germany, Turkey, Malta, Cyprus, Romania, and Mauritius as a cultural ambassador.
Pandavani art involves the Chhattisgarhi folk tradition of musical narration of the Mahabharata.
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