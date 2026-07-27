ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Tambura Reminds Us Of Our Mother': Late Pandavani Artiste Teejan Bai's Family Refuses To Shift Iconic Musical Instrument To Museum

Raipur: The iconic 'Tambura'—an invaluable heirloom belonging to the late Pandavani artiste and Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai—will remain with her family after an earlier proposal to preserve the instrument in a museum.

Teejan Bai's daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh, has clarified that the instrument will be kept safe at their residence, 'Kaushalya Niwas', in the artiste's native Ganiyari village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The celebrated Pandavani folk singer Teejan Bai passed away at AIIMS, Raipur, on July 5, 2026.

Family Refuses To Hand Over Tambura To Culture Department

It is understood that a team from the Chhattisgarh Culture Department visited the late Teejan Bai's residence recently with the aim of preserving her historic Tambura in a museum. When the team expressed their desire to house the instrument in a museum, Teejan Bai's family politely declined to hand it over to the government.

The traditional musical instrument 'Tambura' of Pandvani artiste Teejan Bai (ETV Bharat)

Teejan Bai's daughter-in-law, Venu Deshmukh said that the Tambura is not merely a musical instrument; but a living symbol of Teejan Bai's struggles, her dedication, and the glorious journey through which she brought global recognition to Chhattisgarh's folk culture.

The family said that Teejan Bai's grandson, Suraj, is carrying forward the tradition of Pandwani singing. Therefore, the family wishes for this Tambura—linked to their grandmother's art and memories—to remain within the home.