From Village Kitchen To Crore Turnover: How Kaushalya Chaudhary’s ‘Sidhi Marwari’ Is Empowering Rural Women And Going Global
Kaushalya Chaudhary said she is planning to launch an app connecting rural women to the online marketplace.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST|
Updated : March 6, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
By Manoj Verma
Jodhpur: Kaushalya Chaudhary is setting a unique example of empowerment through her brand, ‘Sidhi Marwari', and inspiring many ahead of International Women’s Day.
Starting with limited resources, her brand ‘Sidhi Marwari’ has scaled remarkable heights in just two years. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kaushalya shared that success simply requires hard work and unwavering determination. Alongside her business endeavours, she remains actively involved in social initiatives.
Inspired by the ‘MasterChef India' reality show, her expertise, rooted in traditional spices and ‘ghani’ (cold-pressed) oils, has today expanded to encompass 50 outlets with a turnover running into crores.
Her next big step: she is set to launch an app on March 8th that will connect rural women to the online marketplace and help establish their identity on an international stage.
Kaushalya has not only carved a niche for herself as a successful entrepreneur but has also emerged as a symbol of self-reliance for women. Kaushalya's journey began with the popular culinary show ‘MasterChef India', where she realised that the true flavour of any dish lies in its spices. Driven by this realisation, she decided to begin producing spices using traditional methods.
A small factory was established right in her village, where raw materials are procured directly from farmers. Subsequently, the spices are ground using a ‘ghatti’ (a traditional grinding stone) before being packaged.
Kaushalya explained that she personally oversees the spice-grinding process to ensure that their purity remains uncompromised. Alongside spices, she also ventured into the production of edible oils, which are prepared entirely using the ‘ghani’ method—a traditional technique for extracting oil. This process ensures that the natural properties of seeds such as mustard, sesame, and groundnut are fully preserved.
“Our products are 100% pure and pose no harm to human health. There are no additives—just authentic local flavours and nutrition,” Kausalya asserts. This brand not only promotes delicious culinary offerings but also provides a robust market platform for local farmers.
Kausalya explained that ‘Sidhi Marwari’—launched with the aim of preserving the rich culinary traditions of the Marwari community—has today evolved into an established brand. She noted that, in recent times, the brand has been receiving enquiries from several countries regarding the procurement of its spices and oils.
"We are currently focusing on scaling up our production capacity. We intend to enter the international market soon, thereby allowing the authentic taste of Marwar to reach every corner of the globe,” she stated.
Currently, the brand boasts a network of 50 outlets spanning from Jaipur to various other major cities and towns; notably, 30 of these outlets are managed by women, and the business generates a turnover running into crores of rupees.
Kausalya shared that, during the initial stages of her venture, she faced a gruelling struggle—spanning six to seven months—to successfully list her products on online platforms. Inspired by this personal experience, she now aspires to extend a helping hand to other women.
With this specific objective in mind, Kausalya is set to launch a specialised mobile application on March 8 – International Women's Day – designed to connect products created by rural women with the online marketplace. This platform will not only facilitate sales but also provide essential training and marketing support, thereby empowering these women to become self-reliant.
Kausalya, who completed her undergraduate studies after her marriage, began her entrepreneurial journey by launching a YouTube channel where she shared recipes for traditional Marwari dishes.
Despite achieving success in her B.Ed. studies, she prioritised her channel and, through sheer hard work, has reached her current stature today. Women constitute 50% of the total workforce across her factory and office—a fact that underscores her focus on job creation rather than merely seeking employment.
Also Read