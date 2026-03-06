ETV Bharat / bharat

From Village Kitchen To Crore Turnover: How Kaushalya Chaudhary’s ‘Sidhi Marwari’ Is Empowering Rural Women And Going Global

By Manoj Verma

Jodhpur: Kaushalya Chaudhary is setting a unique example of empowerment through her brand, ‘Sidhi Marwari', and inspiring many ahead of International Women’s Day.

Starting with limited resources, her brand ‘Sidhi Marwari’ has scaled remarkable heights in just two years. In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kaushalya shared that success simply requires hard work and unwavering determination. Alongside her business endeavours, she remains actively involved in social initiatives.

Inspired by the ‘MasterChef India' reality show, her expertise, rooted in traditional spices and ‘ghani’ (cold-pressed) oils, has today expanded to encompass 50 outlets with a turnover running into crores.

Her next big step: she is set to launch an app on March 8th that will connect rural women to the online marketplace and help establish their identity on an international stage.

Kaushalya has not only carved a niche for herself as a successful entrepreneur but has also emerged as a symbol of self-reliance for women. Kaushalya's journey began with the popular culinary show ‘MasterChef India', where she realised that the true flavour of any dish lies in its spices. Driven by this realisation, she decided to begin producing spices using traditional methods.

A small factory was established right in her village, where raw materials are procured directly from farmers. Subsequently, the spices are ground using a ‘ghatti’ (a traditional grinding stone) before being packaged.