ETV Bharat / bharat

The Story Of A Mother's Battle To Free Her Son From 13 Years Of Slavery: The Long Road Home

Munna and Zarina are seen in the photo along with members of Child Welfare Committee menbers ( ETV Bharat )

Araria: Thirteen years after being lured into a human trafficking syndicate as a child, a young man named Munna (alias Jamshed) has finally returned to his roots in Karela village under Bausi police station limits in Araria district of Bihar. In this entire episode, Munna's mother, Zarina, played a crucial role and fought a long, lonely battle for her son's return.

Munna's ordeal began at the age of 12, when he was deceived by brokers -- Murshid, Fekna and Dukhan. At Varanasi railway station, his original captors sold him to another broker.

"They took me from Karela to Varanasi on the pretext of getting me a job. Murshid, Fekna and Dukhan had taken me there. I worked for 10 days. I was also beaten there. Then, at Varanasi station, they handed me over to another man after taking money from him. Later, the company told me I had been sold for Rs 16 lakh. They said, 'We can't release you until the full amount is paid.' They sent me to Guwahati by train," said Munna, still in a state of trauma.

From Kamakhya, he recalled that they took him to Nagaland and from there to a rod manufacturing company in Myanmar. "There, I was subjected to a lot of violence," said Munna.

Throughout his 13 years of captivity, Munna made several desperate attempts to escape. However, the factory's security was impenetrable. Every time he was caught at the gate, he was brutally beaten.

In addition to physical violence, Munna reported being subjected to unknown injections and having his blood drawn against his will.