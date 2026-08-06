ETV Bharat / bharat

The Story Behind ‘Navagraha’, The Nine-Fibre Fabric That Earned Tamil Nadu Arani Weaver National Recognition

New Delhi: Nine universally symbolises completion, fulfillment and the end of a cycle before a new beginning. We also have nine celestial bodies, collectively called the Navagraha. Perhaps inspired by the significance of the number nine, weaver Gopinath (49) created his innovative handwoven fabric, ‘Navagraha’- a first-of-its-kind textile that combines eight varieties of silk and one pashmina into a single fabric.

A handloom artisan and entrepreneur from Arani in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, Gopinath will be conferred the National Handloom Award by President Droupadi Murmu for his ‘Navagraha’ fabric at the National Handloom Day celebrations on Friday, in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

The basics of Navagraha textile (ETV Bharat)

Gopinath, who runs Gopinath Silks & Sarees in Arani, has been recognised for product diversification and innovation in the handloom sector. His enterprise is known for manufacturing and retailing traditional Arani silk sarees, pure cotton sarees and other handwoven textiles while working closely with local weavers through a loom-to-consumer model.

Ahead of the award ceremony, Gopinath said the recognition was not just a personal achievement but an honour for the entire handloom community.

“Receiving the National Award is a matter of immense pride for the entire handloom community. This recognition by the Ministry of Textiles encourages artisans to innovate and showcase Indian handloom to the world,” he said.

The award-winning Navagraha fabric is a blend of Mulberry silk, Gicha Tasar, Spun Tasar, Eri, Muga, Tasar, Oak Tasar, Peduncle Tasar and Pashmina. Gopinath explained how weaving the nine distinct fibres into a single fabric required extensive experimentation.

“Each fibre differs in texture, strength and weaving behaviour. That is why it took me nearly three-and-a-half months to complete,” he said.

Explaining how his experiment pushed the boundaries of traditional handloom craftsmanship by combining multiple fibres with different characteristics, Gopinath said the idea was to create something that had never been attempted before.

“But all the while I wanted to retain the essence of Indian weaving traditions,” he said.