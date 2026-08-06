The Story Behind ‘Navagraha’, The Nine-Fibre Fabric That Earned Tamil Nadu Arani Weaver National Recognition
Gopinath will receive the National Handloom Award from President Droupadi Murmu for his creation Navagraha, woven by blending nine natural fibres, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Nine universally symbolises completion, fulfillment and the end of a cycle before a new beginning. We also have nine celestial bodies, collectively called the Navagraha. Perhaps inspired by the significance of the number nine, weaver Gopinath (49) created his innovative handwoven fabric, ‘Navagraha’- a first-of-its-kind textile that combines eight varieties of silk and one pashmina into a single fabric.
A handloom artisan and entrepreneur from Arani in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, Gopinath will be conferred the National Handloom Award by President Droupadi Murmu for his ‘Navagraha’ fabric at the National Handloom Day celebrations on Friday, in the presence of Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.
Gopinath, who runs Gopinath Silks & Sarees in Arani, has been recognised for product diversification and innovation in the handloom sector. His enterprise is known for manufacturing and retailing traditional Arani silk sarees, pure cotton sarees and other handwoven textiles while working closely with local weavers through a loom-to-consumer model.
Ahead of the award ceremony, Gopinath said the recognition was not just a personal achievement but an honour for the entire handloom community.
“Receiving the National Award is a matter of immense pride for the entire handloom community. This recognition by the Ministry of Textiles encourages artisans to innovate and showcase Indian handloom to the world,” he said.
The award-winning Navagraha fabric is a blend of Mulberry silk, Gicha Tasar, Spun Tasar, Eri, Muga, Tasar, Oak Tasar, Peduncle Tasar and Pashmina. Gopinath explained how weaving the nine distinct fibres into a single fabric required extensive experimentation.
“Each fibre differs in texture, strength and weaving behaviour. That is why it took me nearly three-and-a-half months to complete,” he said.
Explaining how his experiment pushed the boundaries of traditional handloom craftsmanship by combining multiple fibres with different characteristics, Gopinath said the idea was to create something that had never been attempted before.
“But all the while I wanted to retain the essence of Indian weaving traditions,” he said.
Explaining the rigorous selection process for the award, he said artisans have to first submit their product along with detailed documentation explaining its uniqueness, technical specifications and the weaving techniques used.
“The product is first evaluated by agencies like the Weavers’ Service Centre, Textile Committee and other concerned offices. After explaining my product in detail, I had to give a live demonstration of the weaving process and showcase the craftsmanship involved,” he said, adding that officials also conducted field visits to see where and how the product was made.
Following the initial assessment, the application goes through multiple rounds of scrutiny at the state and national levels before the final awardees are selected.
“The process ensures that only truly innovative and outstanding handloom creations receive the National Award,” he said.
Explaining how handloom is a sustainable textile, Gopinath said products made from natural fibres are breathable, biodegradable, eco-friendly and skin-friendly.
“Handloom is alive. Like human beings, it returns to nature. That is the true beauty of handloom,” he said.
Asked about his message to artisans, Gopinath said that focusing on originality is all that matters.
“Do not become a shadow of others. Innovation comes from thinking differently and creating something that has never been attempted before. If you have passion, originality and dedication, recognition will follow. I hope this award inspires the next generation to take Indian handloom to new heights,” he added.
On the future of the sector, Gopinath said Indian handloom is well-positioned to benefit from the rising global demand for sustainable and natural textiles.
“It is promising,” he said, highlighting how trade agreements are opening new international markets and that India has an unmatched advantage in natural fibres and traditional craftsmanship. “If we maintain quality, transparency and innovation, Indian handloom can become a global leader,” he added.
He expressed hope that more artisans would strive to achieve this honour. “With more innovative contributions, we can take India’s handloom industry to the next level,” he said.
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