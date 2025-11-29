ETV Bharat / bharat

Destiny's Child: The Irresistible Rise Of Chirag Paswan

Patna: "Chirag Paswan has shaken everyone, from the block-level all the way to Delhi. This time, we wanted our leader to become the Chief Minister, but Nitish uncle is doing well, so let it be," said Shiv Paswan, the block chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), after reaching Patna from Sasaram.

He was part of the large number of LJP(RV) workers and leaders who had descended upon Patna on Friday, November 28, to celebrate the 25th Foundation Day of the party Chirag's father Ram Vilas founded, at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna. Amid the celebrations, the party's national president, Chirag Paswan, was himself missing, apparently indisposed. He though briefly addressed his workers via phone.

Another LJP(RV) worker Anil Minj, who came from Madhubani, said, "Although Chirag Paswan isn't directly entering the landscape of Bihar politics in 2025, by the next election (2030), he won't just be the kingmaker, but will be on the hot seat himself."

Senior journalist Sunil Pandey believes that in Bihar, Chirag is the face with future potential. "In the coming years, he could pose a major challenge to his rivals in Bihar. The way Chirag is working to advance his party, he will need to work so hard in the future," said Pandey.

He added, "Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are now in the final stages of their political careers. That makes Chirag Paswan the one with a bright future prospect. His greatest strength is that he hasn't been politicising any particular caste. Even though his party was founded with a focus on Dalit politics, Chirag's politics doesn't reflect any caste bias."

The man of the hour has stated several times that he doesn't like Delhi politics. He wants to stay in Bihar and do something for the state. Experts say Chirag wants to become the CM, which is why he is laying out his chessboard like a grandmaster. He wants to make his ascent to the throne gradual, aware that he has a long future ahead.

The Foundation Day celebrations were special in several ways. For the first time, there were so many MLAs (19) and MPs (4) in attendance. The only other time the party had won a higher number of MLAs was 2005, when it had won 29 MLAs. But with no party securing a majority, the Assembly was dissolved and re-elections held in November, in which LJP(RV) fared poorly.