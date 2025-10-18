How Acid Attack Survivor Kavita Bisht Promotes Sustainable Livelihoods This Diwali
An acid attack survivor, Kavita Bisht of Nainital, has carved a place for herself as she helps women become self-reliant.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 8:37 PM IST
By Kailash Suyal
Ramnagar: Kavita Bisht, who survived an acid attack in 2008, has proven that with perseverance, a person can overcome any difficulty. In the gruesome attack, she was left with a burnt face and sightless eyes. But Kavita did not give up, making courage her strength to mark a fresh beginning.
“I had to face many difficulties, but I did not let my dreams die," says a confident Kavita, who has been training women in crafts like embroidery, weaving, designing, candle making, and handicrafts, gradually turning her skills into opportunities for others. She has become a source of employment and inspiration for hundreds of women in her neighbourhood. Kavita has trained more than 150 women, making them self-reliant.
These days, Kavita, who hails from the Ramnagar area in Uttarakhand's Nainital, is specialising in a new initiative creating various items from cow dung, including lamps, candles, cushions, and eco-friendly decorative products on the occasion of Diwali.
Kavita wants women from rural households to learn handicrafts. She points out that dung products are not only indigenous and cheap, but also play an important role in environmental protection. She is now promoting her products, branding them as 'Gobar Art' and wants this initiative to spread across the state.
“The demand for eco-friendly products is not only from Uttarakhand but also from Delhi, Mumbai and many other cities. Cow dung lamps and Ganesha idols are completely handmade. Ganesha images are prepared with different themes. The products are not only indigenous but also completely organic and eco-friendly,” Kavita said.
These days, she is busy with Diwali orders at her workshop in Ramnagar. “In every product, we try to keep both nature and tradition together. Lamps made of dung are more durable than soil lamps and do not spread pollution.”
“Local women are not only becoming self-sufficient with this initiative, but they are also getting a good income during festivals.”
The women are now self-employed in different villages after being trained by Kavita. They have learned everything -- from manufacturing cow dung products to packing and selling them.
“Kavita Didi not only taught us how to work but also gave us the courage that we can do something ourselves. Other women are getting employment by coming here and getting training in many things. They used to stay at home, but today they are also helping their family financially by earning," said one of the women trained by her.
Kavita was made a brand ambassador by the Uttarakhand government in 2013, considering her role in the field of women's empowerment. But this assistance was limited to only one year.
The government has given us respect, but not a permanent collaboration. I am not disappointed, because I keep high hopes from my work and my people," Kavita said.
“The way she handled herself after a traumatic accident and connected with hundreds of women is truly inspiring. Kavita today is an example for the women of not only Uttarakhand, but the entire country,” said Dr MC Pandey, Principal, Ramnagar PNG College.
Read More