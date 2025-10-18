ETV Bharat / bharat

How Acid Attack Survivor Kavita Bisht Promotes Sustainable Livelihoods This Diwali

By Kailash Suyal

Ramnagar: Kavita Bisht, who survived an acid attack in 2008, has proven that with perseverance, a person can overcome any difficulty. In the gruesome attack, she was left with a burnt face and sightless eyes. But Kavita did not give up, making courage her strength to mark a fresh beginning.

“I had to face many difficulties, but I did not let my dreams die," says a confident Kavita, who has been training women in crafts like embroidery, weaving, designing, candle making, and handicrafts, gradually turning her skills into opportunities for others. She has become a source of employment and inspiration for hundreds of women in her neighbourhood. Kavita has trained more than 150 women, making them self-reliant.

These days, Kavita, who hails from the Ramnagar area in Uttarakhand's Nainital, is specialising in a new initiative creating various items from cow dung, including lamps, candles, cushions, and eco-friendly decorative products on the occasion of Diwali.

Kavita wants women from rural households to learn handicrafts. She points out that dung products are not only indigenous and cheap, but also play an important role in environmental protection. She is now promoting her products, branding them as 'Gobar Art' and wants this initiative to spread across the state.

“The demand for eco-friendly products is not only from Uttarakhand but also from Delhi, Mumbai and many other cities. Cow dung lamps and Ganesha idols are completely handmade. Ganesha images are prepared with different themes. The products are not only indigenous but also completely organic and eco-friendly,” Kavita said.