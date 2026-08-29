'Like North Korea': Cong Leaders Slam Centre For Allegedly Pressuring Publisher To Remove Critical Parts From Sonia's Autobiography
"Our leader is critical of the government. It is our responsibility, we are the main opposition. We're not there to praise them."
Published : August 29, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Veteran Congress leaders are miffed that the autobiography of former party chief Sonia Gandhi has faced roadblocks from the publisher, allegedly at the behest of the Centre, over some portions that were critical of the Modi government’s policies and the RSS.
The memoir, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, was scheduled to be published on November 10, 2026, as per initial reports. Publisher Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had made the announcement.
After reports that the publisher was not publishing the book in India, as Sonia Gandhi had refused to remove or delete certain portions that were critical of the Modi government, Penguin India declared it was not publishing the book, but noted it was keen to do so. The publisher further said it was both its prerogative and its responsibility to ‘fact check’ and provide the authors with ‘recommendations’ that were in the ‘best interests’ of their books.
According to Congress insiders, the publisher reportedly wanted Sonia Gandhi to remove certain portions from the book that were critical of the Modi government’s policies, particularly regarding the ties with China, and over the role of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor.
Sonia Gandhi was the Congress chief when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Since then, Sonia, a Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, has regularly criticised the Modi government over various policy issues.
“This is certainly an anti-democratic stand of Penguin India. They are not fit to be called publishers. Of course, we understand there is pressure from the government to block the book. Writing a book is about freedom of expression. There is no chance that a publisher can ask an author to change or remove portions of an autobiography. This is like intellectual coercion. This is very wrong. Only North Korean publishers can behave like this,” Congress Working Committee (CWC) member B K Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.
“Our leader has been critical of the government. It is our responsibility to expose the government. We are the main opposition. We are not there to praise the government. We will do that if and when the government does something good,” he added.
Another CWC member, K Raju, wondered why a book that can be published across the world cannot be printed in the country. “What can be published across the globe, is suddenly unprintable in India. It seems Penguin India is crumbling under pressure from the Modi government. Editing parts of Sonia Gandhi’s memoir is like a tragic blow to publishing integrity. Truth doesn't need censorship,” Raju told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the entire country is eagerly awaiting Sonia’s memoir, which traces her life from childhood in post-war Italy, meeting Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge in 1965, her move to India, and the personal and political experiences that shaped her life.
According to insiders, Sonia Gandhi had been regularly targeted by the saffron party right from the day she reluctantly took charge of the grand old party in 1998, and was later elected its president in 2000. They noted her stellar role in regrouping the party, keeping the flock together and leading it to victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the then NDA government headed by Prime Minister A B Vajpayee.
AICC functionary B M Sandeep told ETV Bharat: “She brought the Congress-led UPA to power and led the coalition from 2004 to 2014. She continued to guide the party even after that. The BJP has always targeted her over the issue of her foreign origin that has been rejected by voters. The way she has conducted herself in public life has always been an inspiration for many. She embraced the values and culture of the country. She is regarded across the country's political spectrum, irrespective of what the saffron party may say about her.”
Congress insiders said although the controversy around the book was unnecessary, it had led to curiosity among people, which would certainly be an advantage. They said consultations with various other publishers were going on, but it was for the former party chief herself to take the call.
Also Read:
- Penguin Random House India Says It Is Not The Publisher Of Sonia Gandhi's Memoir
- Papa Looking Down Proudly At His Beautiful Sonia: Rahul's Emotional Note On Mother's Memoir
- Heartbreak, Loss Threw Me Into Public World; Writing About My Life Didn't Come Easily: Sonia Gandhi On Her Book
- Sonia Gandhi's Memoir To Be Out On November 10