ETV Bharat / bharat

'Like North Korea': Cong Leaders Slam Centre For Allegedly Pressuring Publisher To Remove Critical Parts From Sonia's Autobiography

Sonia Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, paying tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary in New Delhi on August 20 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leaders are miffed that the autobiography of former party chief Sonia Gandhi has faced roadblocks from the publisher, allegedly at the behest of the Centre, over some portions that were critical of the Modi government’s policies and the RSS.

The memoir, titled Belonging: A Journey of Love, was scheduled to be published on November 10, 2026, as per initial reports. Publisher Alfred A Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House, had made the announcement.

After reports that the publisher was not publishing the book in India, as Sonia Gandhi had refused to remove or delete certain portions that were critical of the Modi government, Penguin India declared it was not publishing the book, but noted it was keen to do so. The publisher further said it was both its prerogative and its responsibility to ‘fact check’ and provide the authors with ‘recommendations’ that were in the ‘best interests’ of their books.

According to Congress insiders, the publisher reportedly wanted Sonia Gandhi to remove certain portions from the book that were critical of the Modi government’s policies, particularly regarding the ties with China, and over the role of the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor.

Sonia Gandhi was the Congress chief when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Since then, Sonia, a Rajya Sabha member and chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, has regularly criticised the Modi government over various policy issues.

“This is certainly an anti-democratic stand of Penguin India. They are not fit to be called publishers. Of course, we understand there is pressure from the government to block the book. Writing a book is about freedom of expression. There is no chance that a publisher can ask an author to change or remove portions of an autobiography. This is like intellectual coercion. This is very wrong. Only North Korean publishers can behave like this,” Congress Working Committee (CWC) member B K Hari Prasad told ETV Bharat.