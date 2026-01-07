ETV Bharat / bharat

The Paper Trail : Why A Bardhaman Painter Must Produce His School Certificate In Assam To Secure His Vote

Bardhaman: (West Bengal): Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal, a fear of psychosis has gripped a significant number of those summoned for physical presence to verify discrepancies found in the documents submitted.

The SIR hearing session is on in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that SIR has resulted in the deletion of about 58 lakh voters from the electoral rolls, and a large number of documents are currently under scrutiny, where “logical discrepancies” have been detected, the ECI has clarified.

On Monday, Dilip Mitra – an artist, was summoned during the SIR hearing and asked to produce his school certificate from Assam. The worried artist has lost sleep, thinking about what will happen to him at this old age if he cannot submit the certificate.

There was a time when Mitra earned fame by painting posters of numerous actors and actresses, including Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Hema Malini, Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen. Mitra’s resides at the Rajganj area of Ward No. 21 in Bardhaman city where he lives with his elder sister.

Dilip Mitra,65, moved from Assam to live with his sister about 20 years ago. His name is also in the 2002 voter list of West Bengal, the reference point for the current revision. Mitra said his elder sister is ill and bedridden. She cannot get up or move around. In this situation, the artist has been asked to bring his certificate from a primary school in Assam.

Mitra is extremely worried about how he will go to that school in Assam to get the certificate, a school he left almost 40-50 years ago. He said, "I studied at a school in Assam 40-50 years ago. How can I still have that certificate? I had kept one certificate, but they are saying it's not acceptable. Since my sister is bedridden, I don't know what to do in this situation."

In his words, "I am an artist. I moved from Assam to Burdwan 20 years ago to take care of my sister. The primary school might still be there, but it's unlikely that teachers from that time are alive now. My father and elder brother have all passed away. In this situation, I don't know how I will go to Assam."