ETV Bharat / bharat

The Meenas Of Bharatpur: A Farming Couple Who Turned Gir Cows Into A National Brand

Bharatpur: In today's era, when jobs are hard to come by, dairy farming has emerged as a profitable business model. If executed correctly, utilizing advanced breeds, one can earn lakhs annually with just a few cows.

According to recent statistics on milk by-products like ghee and organic manure from cow dung, dairy farming is no longer limited merely to selling milk. Agriculture-allied businesses through the branding of ghee and cow-dung-based products offer high returns with low investment.

Kamal Meena, a farmer in Pana, a small village near Uchchain town in Bharatpur district, and his wife, Virma, embarked on a venture in 2017. Today it provides not only a sustainable income for their family, but has also become a source of inspiration for hundreds of farmers in the surrounding region.

From the beginning, Kamal turned away from chemical-based farming to natural and organic methods. Today, his model is recognised as "Lohagarh Organics" or "Pana Natural Farm".

Kamal currently owns 17 indigenous Gir cows, which are used for his organic farming project. They are fed green fodder grown on the farm, supplemented with a nutrient-rich natural diet comprising carrots, beetroots, asparagus, and other ingredients. The quality of milk produced is recognised as of exceptionally high standards. The organic ghee prepared from this very milk has gained immense popularity in Jaipur, Delhi, and other major cities.

Kamal says he employs the ancient ‘Vedic Bilona' method to prepare his ghee. The process involves converting the milk into curd, churning it to extract butter, and finally, preparing the ghee. Through this traditional process, the purity, aroma and nutritional value of ghee remains intact. Although this ghee commands a higher price than ordinary ghee in the market, its demand continues to rise as the number of consumers seeking it continues to rise.