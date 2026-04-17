The Meenas Of Bharatpur: A Farming Couple Who Turned Gir Cows Into A National Brand
Chemical free rearing of cows yields an average of 300 litres of milk per month, nearly 7 kg of 'Bilona' ghee and organic byproducts.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
Bharatpur: In today's era, when jobs are hard to come by, dairy farming has emerged as a profitable business model. If executed correctly, utilizing advanced breeds, one can earn lakhs annually with just a few cows.
According to recent statistics on milk by-products like ghee and organic manure from cow dung, dairy farming is no longer limited merely to selling milk. Agriculture-allied businesses through the branding of ghee and cow-dung-based products offer high returns with low investment.
Kamal Meena, a farmer in Pana, a small village near Uchchain town in Bharatpur district, and his wife, Virma, embarked on a venture in 2017. Today it provides not only a sustainable income for their family, but has also become a source of inspiration for hundreds of farmers in the surrounding region.
From the beginning, Kamal turned away from chemical-based farming to natural and organic methods. Today, his model is recognised as "Lohagarh Organics" or "Pana Natural Farm".
Kamal currently owns 17 indigenous Gir cows, which are used for his organic farming project. They are fed green fodder grown on the farm, supplemented with a nutrient-rich natural diet comprising carrots, beetroots, asparagus, and other ingredients. The quality of milk produced is recognised as of exceptionally high standards. The organic ghee prepared from this very milk has gained immense popularity in Jaipur, Delhi, and other major cities.
Kamal says he employs the ancient ‘Vedic Bilona' method to prepare his ghee. The process involves converting the milk into curd, churning it to extract butter, and finally, preparing the ghee. Through this traditional process, the purity, aroma and nutritional value of ghee remains intact. Although this ghee commands a higher price than ordinary ghee in the market, its demand continues to rise as the number of consumers seeking it continues to rise.
Kamal notes that raising the cow costs roughly half as much as raising buffaloes, and opens up numerous income avenues. He has made excellent use of cow dung and cow urine. Vermicompost prepared from the dung fertilises his fields, while a biogas plant provides fuel for his kitchen, resulting in significant savings on LPG.
Kamal says a single cow yields an average of 300 liters of milk per month, from which around 7 kg of ghee can be produced. Since it takes 30 kg of milk to produce 1 kg of ghee, the monthly income generated from ghee alone amounts to roughly Rs 25,000 per cow.
On average, a cow lactates for six months. That means a herd of five cows produces around 210 kg of ghee over a year. He further explained that by combining the revenue from milk, ghee, and cow dung, a single cow yields an average annual income of up to Rs 2 lakh a year.
Most interestingly, Kamal says he began utilising cow dung and urine to produce organic fertilisers and pesticides like ‘Jivamrut’ and ‘Ghanamrut’. Around 50 different types of products are crafted from the cow dung, including earthen lamps (diyas), incense sticks, aromatic cones, flower pots, eco-friendly wood logs, and various other handicrafts. These products enjoy a robust demand in the market, generating a source of supplementary income for the family.
An equal partner in this enterprise, Virma Meena asserts that in today's era — characterised by pollution and excessive chemical use — cattle rearing serves as a boon for both health and economic benefit. The milk from the Gir cows is highly nutritious. Its ghee contains a balanced fat profile, making it immensely beneficial for the body, she asserts, adding that the family's access to milk, ghee, and organic grains has significantly reduced the risk of illnesses.
This model is not limited solely to the Meena family. It has also provided employment to 4-5 young people in the village. Both Kamal and Virma encourage other farmers to abandon chemical-based farming to adopt natural methods. Virma advocates that every household should ideally keep a cow; this allows one to simultaneously reap three distinct benefits: Access to pure nutrition, improved health, and supplementary income.