The Man Who Sustained The BJP In Delhi, Beat Former PM Manmohan Singh: Who Is VK Malhotra Conferred Padma Bhushan Posthumously?

Malhotra was born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan). He was the fourth of seven children of Kaviraj Khazan Chand. Malhotra is remembered today as an Indian politician and a sports administrator. He played a significant role in the development of Delhi, was a professor of Hindi at PG DAV College and also a successful sports administrator.

Late Prof Malhotra, the first president of the Delhi Jan Sangh, Delhi Janata Party, and Delhi BJP, is among the 13 Padma Bhushan awardees. He passed away on September 30 last year at his government residence on Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Road.

New Delhi: As Padma awardees 2026 bask in the glory of one of India's prestigious civilian awards, the Padma Bhushan award conferred posthumously on late BJP leader in Delhi, Prof V K Malhotra has put the spotlight on the veteran saffron leader's contribution in public affairs.

Prof Malhotra was also imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency. He was elected president of the Delhi Pradesh Jan Sangh from 1972 to 1975 and twice as president of the Delhi Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party from 1977-80 and 1980-84. Malhotra had a long and active career in politics. Along with Kedarnath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra is credited with sustaining the BJP in Delhi for many years.

Prof V K Malhotra (ETV Bharat)

His biggest political victory is considered to be defeating former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a huge margin in the 1999 Indian general election. Malhotra served as a Member of Parliament from Delhi five times and a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice in the last 45 years. He is considered the architect of Delhi's development.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed his happiness at the Government of India awarding the Padma Bhushan to Malhotra, saying that “not only BJP workers but the entire people of Delhi feel proud of this important honor bestowed upon Prof. Malhotra”.

Sachdeva claimed that the development seen in Delhi today was initiated by Malhotra. “He was the youngest Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi. His contribution to the development of Delhi and the BJP has been unprecedented. He established the BJP in Delhi. Delhi's first flyover, connecting Patel Nagar to Moti Nagar, was built by Professor Vijay Kumar Malhotra during his tenure as Chief Executive Councillor of Delhi (a position equivalent to Chief Minister) from 1967 to 1971,” he said.

Prof Malhotra is also credited with establishing 16 colleges in Delhi. He served as the Deputy Leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party in Parliament and was the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament besides the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Sachdeva said that during Malhotra's tenure, the BJP's protests against the government were so effective that the police had to resort to water cannons and tear gas.