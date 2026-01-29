ETV Bharat / bharat

The Lost Fort Of Khanpur: A Century of History Now Under Water

Dr. Rajneesh Jain, convenor of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Sagar chapter, conducted archaeological research in this area in 2021. Dr Jain explains, "This entire area is called Khanpur or Satgarh, located about 10 km from Sagar city. The fort was built later, but there is an inscription here from the great King Shankaragana of the Kalachuri dynasty. It was found in a temple around 1875 by British officers.

Now, only the upper part of the historic fort is visible, while the remaining two floors are underwater. Meanwhile, the displaced residents of Khanpur village are busy gathering their remaining belongings from their dilapidated homes.

With the completion of the irrigation project, the Satgarh fort was completely submerged during the last monsoon season and Khanpur village was also evacuated.

People who cherished their heritage made several attempts to save the historical sites at the beginning of the irrigation project and tried to draw the attention of the authorities, but the monument which was protected by the Archaeological Survey of India, could not be saved.

However, the Satgarh Kadan Medium Irrigation Project built during 2016-2018 for the benefit of farmers has proved counter-productive, having submerged the historic village of Khanpur completely. Khanpur village is now abandoned.

Sagar: Just a short distance from the city of Sagar, nestled amidst beautiful valleys on the banks of the Kadan River lies Khanpur village, surrounded by scattered archaeological and historical heritage. Here, centuries-old rock paintings can be found and the Satgarh fort, built on the riverbank, once stood as a testament to its past glory.

The inscription and some sculptures were initially kept in the officers' mess of the military cantonment and later moved to the archaeology museum of Sagar University. A group of four temples built by the Kalachuri ruler King Shankaragana was located in front of the Satgarh fort.

“We, the Sagar INTACH chapter, conducted research here about 5 years ago. I collected about 165 inscriptions and remnants of sculptures here, had them surveyed by the archaeology department, and had them placed in the district archaeology museum. The fort is called Rani Mahal (Queen's Palace) by the locals,” said Dr. Rajneesh Jain, Convenor of INTACH.

The people of Khanpur village say that the Satgarh fort was the queen's palace and that there was a tunnel connecting it to the historical Garhpura fort. Local villager Govind Singh says, "It is known as Satgarh fort. Our grandparents and great-grandparents saw it in very good condition. This fort is built on the riverbank and people used to come and go from the other side. Now the fort is submerged in water, and we cannot go there anymore. We had heard that there was a tunnel from the Garhpura fort to this place; it was called the queen's fort. People say that the queen used to come here for recreation."

The Satgarh Kadan Medium Irrigation Project was sanctioned in 2016-2018 for the benefit of farmers in the Naryawali assembly constituency, aiming to improve farming and irrigation. However, this project has affected Khanpur village, which is now completely deserted. At one time, about 100 families lived here, owning a total of 56 hectares of land. The displaced people have been resettled in a colony built in Silera village.

Initially, there were promises of a paved road and houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme), but neither a paved road has been built nor has anyone received a house. Water is being supplied through the tap water scheme. A school and an Anganwadi (childcare centre) have also been established.

Dr. Rajneesh Jain says, "Satgarh fort was a monument protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It was likely built during the Dangi rule in Sagar. It served as a hunting ground for British officers and they had installed a plaque there, which remained until a few years ago. The idols, inscriptions, and ruins found here have been submerged in the area affected by the Satgarh Kadan Medium Irrigation Project.

“Unfortunately, despite the discovery of an ASI-protected monument and valuable temple remains, the irrigation project did not obtain any No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the State Archaeology Department or the ASI. The entire structure and the fort are now submerged," said Dr. Jain.

Dr. Rajneesh Jain explains, "I had also suggested that the group of 4 temples, which had turned into a mound of earth, had wells that fell within the submergence area of ​​the irrigation project. If these wells had been excavated, there was a possibility of finding many idols and ancient coins. Because it has been a tradition to throw coins into wells. In that case, we would have had the history of the Kalachuri rule from 850 AD to the present day, with authenticated evidence in the form of inscriptions. We had already collected parts of four inscriptions and deposited them in the district archaeological museum. Many beautiful idols of Hindu deities and some relics that appear to be of Buddha or Mahavira were also found there."