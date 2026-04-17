PM Brought The Bill To Do Justice To 50 pc Of Population, How Can It Be Called A Hurried Step, Asks Lalan Singh
JD (U) leader says he strongly supports the bills brought by the government.
Published : April 17, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking part in the women's quota debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who is also the Union Minister for Panchayati Raj & Fisheries, asked why should there be any problem if the seats in state Assemblies and Lok Sabha are increased.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought this bill to provide reservation to women as the population of women in the society is 50 per cent. In panchayats and municipal bodies, there is already a 50 per cent reservation. Then why should there be any objection in providing 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies," he asked.
"The law is not brought in a hurry. It is brought after adequate thinking. There are 50 per cent women in society. Hence, it cannot be called a hurried step," he said.
"The PM brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023. The second initiative is today. It is the vision of the PM that after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, there will be 33 per cent women in the House," he said.
"The Congress is opposing the bill. They will never allow the implementation of any social reform in the country. Now the top leader of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, is saying we will never allow this. Had some ordinary Congress leader said this, I could still understand. This shows their mind. They never allow any revolutionary step to be taken. Congress never allows any social reformation," he said.
"She (Priyanka) said no all-party meeting was convened. The fact is that an all-party meeting was convened, but the Congress representative did not come," he said.
"It is true that you don't like Modi ji's face, but the people like his face. Even if you don't like his face, you should at least stand with the people," he said.
"You were saying that democracy will be finished if this law is implemented. If 50 per cent of the population sits in the Lok Sabha, how can democracy be finished?," he asked.
"In panchayats, 50 per cent seats are reserved for women. In 2006, then Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took a decision to provide reservation to women even in the single posts of sarpanch, Nagar Nigam chairperson etc in Bihar. The Opposition RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, opposed it. Today where is he? He had to face the consequences. Even today, women of Bihar stand with NDA," he said.
"I am telling Akhilesh Yadav also not to fall into the trap of Lalu Yadav. Lalu has vanished. So don't take his path," he quipped. "Don't be dogmatic. If you oppose it, you will have to face the consequences. What the Prime Minister said is correct. You will have to face the consequences for the next 25 years to 30 years if you oppose this bill," Lalan Singh said.
"The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government tried to pass the women's reservation bill four times. You were in the Opposition then, and you did not support it. Today, this law cannot be termed a hurried step," he said. "I strongly support the Constitution Amendment bill and the other bills. I thank PM Modi for bringing this law," he concluded.
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