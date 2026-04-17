ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Brought The Bill To Do Justice To 50 pc Of Population, How Can It Be Called A Hurried Step, Asks Lalan Singh

New Delhi: Taking part in the women's quota debate in Lok Sabha on Friday, Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who is also the Union Minister for Panchayati Raj & Fisheries, asked why should there be any problem if the seats in state Assemblies and Lok Sabha are increased.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought this bill to provide reservation to women as the population of women in the society is 50 per cent. In panchayats and municipal bodies, there is already a 50 per cent reservation. Then why should there be any objection in providing 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Assemblies," he asked.

"The law is not brought in a hurry. It is brought after adequate thinking. There are 50 per cent women in society. Hence, it cannot be called a hurried step," he said.

"The PM brought the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023. The second initiative is today. It is the vision of the PM that after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, there will be 33 per cent women in the House," he said.

"The Congress is opposing the bill. They will never allow the implementation of any social reform in the country. Now the top leader of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi, is saying we will never allow this. Had some ordinary Congress leader said this, I could still understand. This shows their mind. They never allow any revolutionary step to be taken. Congress never allows any social reformation," he said.

"She (Priyanka) said no all-party meeting was convened. The fact is that an all-party meeting was convened, but the Congress representative did not come," he said.