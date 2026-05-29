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The Last Playground 5 | When Even The Sensory Park Built For Divyang Children In Odisha Is Rusting & Crumbling

The Last Playground 5 | When Even The Sensory Park Built For Divyang Children In Odisha Is Rusting & Crumbling ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar/Puri/Berhampur/Cuttack: A park built for children who struggle to access public spaces should ideally be a refuge. Sadly, it is not.

It may be painted in calming colours, lined with textured pathways, equipped with safe play structures, and beautifully designed - but if the children with disabilities for whom it was built cannot laugh here without barriers, how does the park serve its purpose?

Welcome to Bhubaneswar's Sensory Park, where you stand at the locked gate, see damaged equipment, overgrown vegetation, and unsettling silence - even though the space was meant to be filled with the laughter of Divyang children.

Opened in May 2022 in the Shahid Nagar area, the Sensory Park was envisioned as a dedicated public space for the challenged children - a one-of-its-kind initiative in the city. But a couple of years down the line, the park presents a painful contradiction - a space created to provide safety and inclusion has turned inaccessible and unsafe.

Large trees have been uprooted. Bushes and shrubs have occupied almost all sections of the premises. Play equipment is in shambles. Swings are rusted while games designed to stimulate children’s senses have crumbled by sun, rain and dust.

Parents and local residents also expressed concerns about stray dogs roaming inside and around the premises.

Parks in Odisha are rusting and crumbling (ETV Bharat)

"We were happy when this park was inaugurated thinking that it would be a blessing for children with special needs. But most of the time, the gate is locked. When we bring children, the watchman asks us for an application from the concerned school. Many are returning from outside the park when goods worth lakhs of rupees are being destroyed inside. The authorities need to pay attention to this,” said local resident Sasmita Das.

The Sensory Park is just one incident of a neglected children’s space. There are scores of instances in Odisha’s cities where safe childhood spaces in urban areas are a rarity. The city growing vertically is also widening horizontally taking all and any space available for building concrete structures. The result is limited open playgrounds and public play areas.

Parents feel children remain glued to mobiles and computer screens because running, climbing, exploring and learning through play have become a thing of the past with parks and playgrounds showing signs of neglect.

A majority of parks have tell-tale signs of abandonment - broken awnings, cracked slides, rusting iron bars, damaged flooring and poor lighting.

According to official figures, Bhubaneswar has around 200 parks. Parks larger than 2.5 acres fall under the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), while 184 parks are maintained by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Yet many of these public play spaces are shadowed by maintenance concerns.

Standing inside Indira Gandhi Park, parent Ghulam Moiuddin described why parks matter so deeply in modern urban life.

“Parks are badly needed in cities. Especially for children living in apartments, parks are the only place where they can play in the open air which is essential for the physical and mental development of children. But due to the lack of proper maintenance of the equipment installed in the parks, we have to keep an eye on the children while they are playing,” he said.

Some parents complained of children getting injured while playing because floor tiles have loosened or come off entirely. In some parks, inadequate lighting has triggered concerns about anti-social activity after dark.

Moiuddin stressed another concern of emergency preparedness.

"Since most parks have iron-made equipment, maintenance should be of utmost importance because rainwater accelerates rusting. Every park should have a proper first-aid system because accidents can happen at any moment,” he argued.

The conversation around parks will not be complete without highlighting health concerns about children developing sedentary lifestyles.

Saurabh, who visits Forest Park every morning, sees the issue unfold daily. “Nowadays, children often spend time at home playing on mobile phones and computers. This is why obesity is rising among many children. No physical exercise and games makes most kids couch potatoes,” he warned.

Responding to concerns about maintenance, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said civic systems have been put in place to oversee park management.

Infographics for Odisha Park Story (ETV Bharat)

“We have engaged self-help groups and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to maintain the parks under BMC. BMC has engaged a supervisor to monitor them periodically along with monthly payments. Our priority is to increase the green belt along with the safety of children,” said Mayor Sulochana Das.

But for families standing before locked gates or damaged play equipment, policy assurances and everyday experiences often feel far apart.

The writing on the wall is clear : Digital entertainment is increasingly sneaking into youngsters’ lives as physical play environments are deteriorating. Isn't it time to reverse the trend?

Puri | Crores Spent, Parks Left Neglected

In Puri, a city celebrated for tourism, leaves much to be desired when it comes to public spaces like parks, particularly for children. People tag it as abandoned investments and the picture corroborates years of neglect.

Local residents say many of those spaces which were created to give the children a space of their own to play, relax and enjoy today, stand damaged, overgrown and largely forgotten.

Play equipment in several parks has been destroyed. Wild vegetation has overtaken parts of park premises. In some places, overgrown surroundings have become habitats for snakes and reptiles. Residents said administrative neglect is the only reason these public parks are not in use.

The deterioration hits hard when viewed against the scale of public spending. Under the state government’s Mukta scheme, Rs 7.17 crore was sanctioned in November 2021 for the improvement of 25 kindergartens under Puri municipality through 205 projects. Around Rs 14 lakh was reportedly spent on each kindergarten.

The goal was to create functioning public spaces where children could play, communities could gather and residents could spend time outdoors.

Infographics for Odisha Park Story (ETV Bharat)

Local resident Siddhaartha Roy recalled that vision and said, at a time when the government started the construction of kindergartens in various areas of Puri city three years ago, many government-occupied lands were rescued and children’s parks built. “The objective was to give young children space to play. Children could develop intellectually, physically and mentally. People can also pray in these places or just relax,” he said.

But, he argued, none of it could continue for long due to poor management.

“Many parks lie abandoned due to the poor management by Puri Municipality. Crores of rupees have been pumped in for construction of parks, but who is benefitting from it,” he questioned, adding that it is more disheartening that this is the state of affairs when Puri has been granted the status of a metropolitan municipality.