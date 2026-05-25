ETV Bharat / bharat

The Last Playground | Concrete Jungles, Crumbling Parks: Are Our Children Safe Anywhere Anymore?

Jaipur: That was the fateful day of March 29, 2026. A 12-year-old girl in Jaipur stepped onto a swing expecting nothing more than an ordinary evening of laughter. Seconds later, the rusted structure came crashing down on her. Since that day, the child has undergone four major surgeries. Her playground has been replaced by hospital corridors, painkillers and an uncertain future.

What happened in Jaipur is not an isolated accident. Take it as a warning, for across India’s rapidly expanding concrete cities, childhood is shrinking between high-rise buildings, traffic corridors and vanishing open spaces. Parks, once seen as the safest corners of a neighbourhood, are increasingly turning into unsafe zones due to the consistent apathy and neglect by the authorities concerned.

The veracity of the danger zones can be gauged in one visit - broken swings, exposed electrical wires, collapsing structures, rusted iron equipment, garbage piles, poor lighting and anti-social activity have become the new normal in this once-safe space for children.

Why are parks necessary? (ETV Bharat Graphics)

ETV Bharat decided to do a nationwide reality check, investigating the condition, safety and disappearance of children’s parks across India, starting from Rajasthan. The campaign “The Last Playground” travels from Maharashtra’s Pune, once proudly called the “City of Gardens”, to Delhi’s historic Children’s Park in Lutyens’ Delhi, the first dedicated children’s park in India, and how 'Park Mitras' are fighting to reclaim public spaces from drugs and anti-social elements.

It covers Odisha’s broken swings and unsafe play zones to Bihar’s dangerously leaning trees threatening children’s lives, and Karnataka’s Shivamogga tragedy where a toddler died after an animal sculpture collapsed inside a park - each story reveals how negligence, poor maintenance and urban apathy are slowly making childhood unsafe.

But this campaign is not only about broken parks. It is about disappearing childhoods. It is about children growing up without safe places to run, fall, laugh and breathe freely. It is about cities that continue to grow taller while becoming smaller for children. And it is about asking governments, civic bodies and society a difficult but urgent question: If children are not safe even inside parks, then what kind of cities are we really building?

How safe are parks? (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The first stop of ETV Bharat’s nationwide reality check is Rajasthan, where a little girl’s shattered swing became the starting point of a larger investigation into the dangerous condition of parks meant for children.

The Rajasthan Story

On March 29, 2026, a routine afternoon in Jaipur turned into a nightmare. A 12-year-old girl was playing on a swing inside a private society park near Sikar Road when the swing suddenly snapped and collapsed on her. The child suffered severe injuries. Since then, she has undergone four major surgeries and continues to battle pain at home.

Soon after the incident, the victim's father filed an FIR at the Harmada Police Station in Jaipur. Acting on this complaint, the police investigated and subsequently filed a chargesheet identifying negligence by permanent and temporary employees. However, on May 8, the Metropolitan Judicial Magistrate (Court No. 17) of Jaipur noted deficiencies in the police investigation. Consequently, the chargesheet was returned to the Investigating Officer, Hari Meena, with specific directives and a two-month period was allotted to conduct a fair and impartial inquiry. Currently, an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Major challenges (ETV Bharat Graphics)

However, the investigations have pointed out that the swing on which children played daily had not undergone regular maintenance. There were no proper safety inspections. No mandatory compliance checks. No accountability mechanism. And the price was paid by a child.

But this is not an isolated case.

On July 15, 2021, a 10-year-old child died after coming into contact with exposed electric wires inside a park at Varun Path in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area under Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation limits. Residents alleged the wires had remained exposed for several days and complaints had gone unheard.

On May 4, 2026, merely three days after inauguration, a swing installed in a newly constructed multi-crore park in Anta town of Baran district uprooted from the ground and crashed while children were using it. A major tragedy was narrowly avoided.

Park safety checklist (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Reality Check On Rajasthan's Parks: Poundrik Udyan

Spread across nearly 1.6 hectares and serving a surrounding population of almost one lakh people, Poundrik Udyan is among the few major public open spaces in the area. But what emerges on entering the park is a picture of systemic neglect. Most swings inside the park are damaged. Some have exposed iron edges, others hang unevenly, while several appear dangerously unstable. Parents remain in constant fear of children getting injured at any moment.