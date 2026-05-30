The Last Playground 6 | After Child’s Death In Shimoga, Karnataka’s Scenic Tree Park Needs Safety & Amenities More Than Greenery
A scenic 12-acre park in Shimoga draws families and tourists, but maintenance gaps, missing facilities and memories of a child’s death continue raising safety concerns.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Shimoga: In India's cities and towns, parks are increasingly becoming battlegrounds between recreation and neglect. Broken play equipment, a complete absence of open or public spaces and safety concerns have become recurring themes across The Last Playground campaign.
But Shimoga has more to its story - in layers - than meets the eye. Here, the problem is not the absence of greenery. But something graver. The Thimmakka Tree Park is spread over nearly 12 acres near National Highway-206 in Shivamogga taluk and is lush, shaded besides being soothing to the eye.
Dense greenery all around is a bonus at a time summer heat is making lives miserable. Pergolas provide shelter from sun and rain. Bamboo species from India and abroad stand alongside mango, guava and ornamental plants. Walking paths are also cut throughout, designed for children, tourists and nature lovers.
At first glance, you may think this is what a public recreation space should look like. But scratch the surface-level beauty, and you encounter issues that are familiar and troubling.
Damaged play equipment, lack of drinking water, missing visitor facilities and lingering memories of a fatal accident in 2024 that closed the park for nearly one-and-a-half years bother you.
The Accident That Changed The Park
In 2024, a four-year-old child visiting the park with family died after an animal statue collapsed on him. According to accounts, the child posed for a photograph sitting on a deer statue, but within no time, the structure reportedly collapsed, causing severe injuries. Though immediate treatment was given, the child did not survive.
Following the incident, the tree park remained shut till it opened only in late 2025 for visitors. During the closure term, vegetation had overgrown across the neglected premises and later had to be cleared to improve visibility and accessibility. But locals feel the park has not been able to get back tourists and visitors.
Even for those who visit and praise the surroundings, the accident remains like a warning memory. Vijayalakshmi, a tourist from Mandya, said her relatives brought her to the park and she feels it is worth a visit.
"This park is beautifully planned. Its greenery gives the much needed relief from the heat. The deer statues are attractive. But I heard, earlier, a child died after sitting on an animal statue that fell. Statues should be installed at safe places and people should not make children sit on them just for photographs," she cautioned.
She also spoke about the lack of drinking water in the park. “It is a very good environment for children to play but since it is far from the city, drinking water is a basic necessity which needs to be provisioned immediately,” she said.
Adventure play equipment and toys inside the premises show glaring signs of neglect. Some have rusted. Others are damaged or outdated. Tourists complain that maintenance has not kept pace with the park’s popularity.
There are other missing basics too.
Despite being located beside a national highway and attracting families from different districts, visitors say there is no drinking water facility, no food stall and inadequate arrangements for convenience.
Rajeshwari, a tourist from Belur in Hassan district, said, “This park is beautiful, and it has some amenities like wash rooms and toilets. But no drinking water is available. In summers it is difficult to remain without water for long. Arrangements should be made at the earliest.” However, she appreciated the relaxed environment in the space.
"Play equipment has deteriorated. Children come here to play, but many of the toys and equipment have been damaged. If they are repaired, this park can draw more people and attract tourists," she stated.
Another visitor, Vani Mahesh, praised the park’s spacious setting and greenery but also called for visitor amenities. “A park in itself is always soothing if there is dense greenery. But there are other things which need to be fixed like the swings and slides children use. Some equipment is defunct while many are not worth using. Drinking water, snacks and fruits should also be additionally available for people to buy and consume,” she demanded.
The Park Then and Now
Built in 2016 in Muddinakoppa Gram Panchayat near the tiger and lion sanctuary, the park attracts tourists travelling along the national highway. It has toilets, a borewell sustaining vegetation, a bamboo park and a city park section showcasing diverse tree species.
The park charges an entry fee of Rs 10. Yet tourists complain of parking facilities, need for improved internal roads, landscaped entry points, CCTV surveillance and better informational signboards identifying trees and plants.
Both the approach roads connecting the national highway to the park gate, they say, also require development and beautification.
Forest Department Promises Repairs
Responding to concerns, Shankara Forest Zone Divisional Forest Officer Ajjayya said a lot of work has already been undertaken after the prolonged closure. The park, closed since January 2024, was reopened in 2025 after cleaning and restoration efforts.
“The park, including play equipment, has been cleaned and reopened for the public. There are children’s play facilities, toilets, walking paths and pergolas. People should make good use of it,” he said.
He also laid stress on the park’s educational value, citing the wide bamboo collection and variety of tree species that create opportunities for nature learning. However, he also acknowledged that some infrastructure had suffered damage during the prolonged shutdown.
"The adventure equipment has not been taken care of because the park remained closed for years. It will be repaired as soon as possible. Drinking water arrangements will also be made," he assured.
Ajjayya added that the comprehensive development of the tree park would be taken up during the current financial year.
The Last Playground: Greenery Alone Is Not Enough
Unlike the other chapters of The Last Playground, Shimoga’s Thimmakka Tree Park is not defined by total decay. It has greenery. Shade. Biodiversity. And space to breathe.
But the beauty of a space is not enough to guarantee safety, accessibility or adequate upkeep. People do not only need parks that look good from a distance. They need the right space for their children, well-maintained equipment, drinking water and secure infrastructure - all of which assure safety.
Shimoga’s park continues to offer outdoor relief. But as soon as the memory of a child’s death comes to mind, and given the present condition of the facility, it remains an unfinished work in progress.
Read More
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- The Last Playground 4: Delhi Police's Push to Make Parks Safe Again Through Operation Vimukt
- The Last Playground 3 | Broken Swings, Leaning Poles And Shrinking Play Spaces Inside Bihar's Troubled Parks