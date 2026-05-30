ETV Bharat / bharat

The Last Playground 6 | After Child’s Death In Shimoga, Karnataka’s Scenic Tree Park Needs Safety & Amenities More Than Greenery

After Child’s Death In Shimoga, Karnataka’s Scenic Tree Park Needs Safety & Amenities More Than Greenery ( ETV Bharat )

Shimoga: In India's cities and towns, parks are increasingly becoming battlegrounds between recreation and neglect. Broken play equipment, a complete absence of open or public spaces and safety concerns have become recurring themes across The Last Playground campaign.

But Shimoga has more to its story - in layers - than meets the eye. Here, the problem is not the absence of greenery. But something graver. The Thimmakka Tree Park is spread over nearly 12 acres near National Highway-206 in Shivamogga taluk and is lush, shaded besides being soothing to the eye.

After Child’s Death In Shimoga, Karnataka’s Scenic Tree Park Needs Safety & Amenities More Than Greenery (ETV Bharat)

Dense greenery all around is a bonus at a time summer heat is making lives miserable. Pergolas provide shelter from sun and rain. Bamboo species from India and abroad stand alongside mango, guava and ornamental plants. Walking paths are also cut throughout, designed for children, tourists and nature lovers.

At first glance, you may think this is what a public recreation space should look like. But scratch the surface-level beauty, and you encounter issues that are familiar and troubling.

Damaged play equipment, lack of drinking water, missing visitor facilities and lingering memories of a fatal accident in 2024 that closed the park for nearly one-and-a-half years bother you.

The Accident That Changed The Park

In 2024, a four-year-old child visiting the park with family died after an animal statue collapsed on him. According to accounts, the child posed for a photograph sitting on a deer statue, but within no time, the structure reportedly collapsed, causing severe injuries. Though immediate treatment was given, the child did not survive.

Following the incident, the tree park remained shut till it opened only in late 2025 for visitors. During the closure term, vegetation had overgrown across the neglected premises and later had to be cleared to improve visibility and accessibility. But locals feel the park has not been able to get back tourists and visitors.

Even for those who visit and praise the surroundings, the accident remains like a warning memory. Vijayalakshmi, a tourist from Mandya, said her relatives brought her to the park and she feels it is worth a visit.

"This park is beautifully planned. Its greenery gives the much needed relief from the heat. The deer statues are attractive. But I heard, earlier, a child died after sitting on an animal statue that fell. Statues should be installed at safe places and people should not make children sit on them just for photographs," she cautioned.

She also spoke about the lack of drinking water in the park. “It is a very good environment for children to play but since it is far from the city, drinking water is a basic necessity which needs to be provisioned immediately,” she said.

Infographics for Karnataka Park campaign (ETV Bharat)

Adventure play equipment and toys inside the premises show glaring signs of neglect. Some have rusted. Others are damaged or outdated. Tourists complain that maintenance has not kept pace with the park’s popularity.

There are other missing basics too.

Despite being located beside a national highway and attracting families from different districts, visitors say there is no drinking water facility, no food stall and inadequate arrangements for convenience.