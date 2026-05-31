ETV Bharat / bharat

The Last Playground 7 | The Troubling Reality Of Delhi's Children's Parks

New Delhi: Amid the persistent narrative around Delhi's ‘Smart City’ ambitions, a troubling reality continues to haunt not only the capital’s children but their parents as well. Children’s parks, which typically evoke images of slides, swings and children laughing at play, have in many places turned into spaces marked by rusted iron bars, broken tiles and unsafe equipment. Across Delhi, many parks tell a similar story.

The national capital has nearly 18,000 parks of varying sizes. But residents say a majority of them are increasingly turning into “no-go zones.”

The Last Playground | The Troubling Reality Of Delhi's Children's Parks (ETV Bharat)

India Gate Children’s Park

The Children’s Park located near India Gate was once a major attraction for children in Delhi and is considered one of the country’s prestigious children’s parks. Today, however, it is in a pathetic state.

Parents who recently visited the park alleged a lack of maintenance that has deteriorated the swings . Paint has peeled off iron play structures while rust has made them dangerously sharp. Rubber mats installed on the ground have come off at several places, increasing the risk of serious injury if children fall.

No drinking water facilities in park

Families visiting the park during summer vacations are left searching for drinking water with children struggling to quench thirst. Dirty toilets, non-functional fountains, broken swings and play equipment heating up under harsh sunlight painted a picture of neglect.

Parents said that even the most essential facilities expected in a children’s park are missing. Monica from Rajasthan had come to Delhi to visit her maternal home when she brought her children to the Children’s Park. But she was disappointed by the park’s condition.

Monica alleged the toilets are extremely dirty. Besides, visitors spending several hours inside need clean washrooms and drinking water. Though she walked around the entire park, she could not find drinking water anywhere.

"Children come here to play, roam around and enjoy the swings. After playing in this heat, water is what they need most, but there is not even a single water dispenser/cooler in the entire park,” she said.

Infographics for condition of parks in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

She further said that while a cooler has been installed inside an office for employees, no such facility is available for the public. She also raised concerns about the condition of the play equipment.

Chinta Devi, another visitor who had come to the Children’s Park, echoed the same concern about drinking water.

"I walked all the way to the main gate looking for water, but couldn't find any. Later, I saw someone carrying water bottles and only then realised that people were buying water from outside," she said.

She eventually bought a bottle for Rs 20. "In such extreme heat, a children's park should have drinking water arrangements at least in three or four locations," she said.

About the condition of the swings, Monica complained that there is no shade nearby nor is there one above the swings. "The swings become too hot under direct sunlight, making it difficult for children to play comfortably," she said.

Some other visitors who happened to visit the park during the rainy season said water accumulates beneath the swings, creating further inconvenience.

Awadhesh, another visitor, said both fountains in the park were non-functional. “Neither the Mowgli Fountain nor the Musical Fountain is operating,” he said.

"Although the park has trees, there are no shelters to protect visitors from the sun. We had to purchase drinking water. Besides, the washrooms are in extremely poor condition," he further alleged.

Ankur, another visitor, also questioned the park’s arrangements. He said the washrooms are not maintained properly. Despite the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) installing water machines in the park, no water comes out of it. "As a result, people are forced to buy water either outside India Gate or from a canteen located inside the park," he said.

Broken Swings and Damaged Stairs Increasing Risk

The condition of several swings in the park also appeared poor. The stairs leading to some play structures are broken, increasing the risk of falls for young children. Some seating arrangements are damaged, while parts of certain play structures appear loose. Parents said unless repairs are carried out in time, these issues could pose a major safety risk for children.

Children’s Library Emerges as a Ray of Hope

Amid these problems, the Children’s Library established inside the park is a big draw. The library houses Hindi and English storybooks for children aged six to 12 years. Parents believe this is a positive initiative that can help cultivate reading habits among children. However, people also noted that initiatives like the library can only truly succeed if the park’s basic infrastructure and facilities are improved.

If authorities strengthen facilities keeping children’s needs in mind, they said, the park can become not merely a tourist stop but a safe and memorable experience for children.

2. Children’s Park on Ring Road at Nehru Enclave

Counted among Delhi’s well-known children’s parks, Nehru Enclave Park was inaugurated by Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on May 5, 2026. Since it is newly developed, the park has quickly become a major attraction for both children and adults.

From Spider-Man to Ant-Man themed installations, the park offers several visually engaging elements. A mountain-climbing structure has also been created for young children, allowing them to enjoy climbing activities.

Not only are there swings for children, but there are also play installations for accompanying adults. Another feature is the abundance of greenery, with trees and plants spread across the premises.

When ETV Bharat spoke to children and visitors at the park, Rakshi, who had come to enjoy the swings, said, “Earlier, when we used to come here, there wasn’t much construction or development. But now it has been renovated. Now, shelters have been installed, and each seating area has been designed with unique shapes that attract not just children but adults as well.”

She added that this was the first park here to be renovated so well.

Rinki, another visitor, said the park environment is excellent. “There are swings suited to people of all age groups. We regularly visit the park and enjoy spending time here,” she said

Rahul described the park as outstanding. “This is the only park where all kinds of swings are available, and different types of play structures have been created for children. Every child should come here at least once and play,” he suggested.

The Children’s Park near Nehru Enclave Ring Road has been developed by the Municipal Corporation with an approximate expenditure of Rs 94 lakh for development.

3. Surajmal Children’s Park in East Delhi

As part of the Last Playground campaign, ETV Bharat Delhi team visited Maharaja Surajmal Park in Vishwas Nagar to understand the ground reality of this DDA-managed park.

The main gate prominently displays the words “Green Delhi by DDA,” but the picture changes after entering the premises. Some parts are green and well-kept, while others are marked by dry land and flying dust. Public opinion regarding the park also appeared mixed.

Tushar Gandhi, a regular visitor, said he comes to the park every morning and evening. “Overall, the park is good but the swings installed for children are broken. The condition of the toilets is also extremely poor,” he said.

According to him, some seating arrangements are damaged, while in other places even basic amenities are absent.

On greenery, he said only a few sections of the park still have trees and plants, while most areas appear dry and barren. Visitors do not see adequate gardening staff or water arrangements.