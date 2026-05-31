The Last Playground 7 | The Troubling Reality Of Delhi's Children's Parks
Rusted swings, broken play zones, missing water facilities and absence of safety measures expose a disturbing reality inside Delhi's children's parks | Reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : May 31, 2026 at 9:06 AM IST|
Updated : May 31, 2026 at 9:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid the persistent narrative around Delhi's ‘Smart City’ ambitions, a troubling reality continues to haunt not only the capital’s children but their parents as well. Children’s parks, which typically evoke images of slides, swings and children laughing at play, have in many places turned into spaces marked by rusted iron bars, broken tiles and unsafe equipment. Across Delhi, many parks tell a similar story.
The national capital has nearly 18,000 parks of varying sizes. But residents say a majority of them are increasingly turning into “no-go zones.”
India Gate Children’s Park
The Children’s Park located near India Gate was once a major attraction for children in Delhi and is considered one of the country’s prestigious children’s parks. Today, however, it is in a pathetic state.
Parents who recently visited the park alleged a lack of maintenance that has deteriorated the swings . Paint has peeled off iron play structures while rust has made them dangerously sharp. Rubber mats installed on the ground have come off at several places, increasing the risk of serious injury if children fall.
No drinking water facilities in park
Families visiting the park during summer vacations are left searching for drinking water with children struggling to quench thirst. Dirty toilets, non-functional fountains, broken swings and play equipment heating up under harsh sunlight painted a picture of neglect.
Parents said that even the most essential facilities expected in a children’s park are missing. Monica from Rajasthan had come to Delhi to visit her maternal home when she brought her children to the Children’s Park. But she was disappointed by the park’s condition.
Monica alleged the toilets are extremely dirty. Besides, visitors spending several hours inside need clean washrooms and drinking water. Though she walked around the entire park, she could not find drinking water anywhere.
"Children come here to play, roam around and enjoy the swings. After playing in this heat, water is what they need most, but there is not even a single water dispenser/cooler in the entire park,” she said.
She further said that while a cooler has been installed inside an office for employees, no such facility is available for the public. She also raised concerns about the condition of the play equipment.
Chinta Devi, another visitor who had come to the Children’s Park, echoed the same concern about drinking water.
"I walked all the way to the main gate looking for water, but couldn't find any. Later, I saw someone carrying water bottles and only then realised that people were buying water from outside," she said.
She eventually bought a bottle for Rs 20. "In such extreme heat, a children's park should have drinking water arrangements at least in three or four locations," she said.
About the condition of the swings, Monica complained that there is no shade nearby nor is there one above the swings. "The swings become too hot under direct sunlight, making it difficult for children to play comfortably," she said.
Some other visitors who happened to visit the park during the rainy season said water accumulates beneath the swings, creating further inconvenience.
Awadhesh, another visitor, said both fountains in the park were non-functional. “Neither the Mowgli Fountain nor the Musical Fountain is operating,” he said.
"Although the park has trees, there are no shelters to protect visitors from the sun. We had to purchase drinking water. Besides, the washrooms are in extremely poor condition," he further alleged.
Ankur, another visitor, also questioned the park’s arrangements. He said the washrooms are not maintained properly. Despite the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) installing water machines in the park, no water comes out of it. "As a result, people are forced to buy water either outside India Gate or from a canteen located inside the park," he said.
Broken Swings and Damaged Stairs Increasing Risk
The condition of several swings in the park also appeared poor. The stairs leading to some play structures are broken, increasing the risk of falls for young children. Some seating arrangements are damaged, while parts of certain play structures appear loose. Parents said unless repairs are carried out in time, these issues could pose a major safety risk for children.
Children’s Library Emerges as a Ray of Hope
Amid these problems, the Children’s Library established inside the park is a big draw. The library houses Hindi and English storybooks for children aged six to 12 years. Parents believe this is a positive initiative that can help cultivate reading habits among children. However, people also noted that initiatives like the library can only truly succeed if the park’s basic infrastructure and facilities are improved.
If authorities strengthen facilities keeping children’s needs in mind, they said, the park can become not merely a tourist stop but a safe and memorable experience for children.
2. Children’s Park on Ring Road at Nehru Enclave
Counted among Delhi’s well-known children’s parks, Nehru Enclave Park was inaugurated by Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on May 5, 2026. Since it is newly developed, the park has quickly become a major attraction for both children and adults.
From Spider-Man to Ant-Man themed installations, the park offers several visually engaging elements. A mountain-climbing structure has also been created for young children, allowing them to enjoy climbing activities.
Not only are there swings for children, but there are also play installations for accompanying adults. Another feature is the abundance of greenery, with trees and plants spread across the premises.
When ETV Bharat spoke to children and visitors at the park, Rakshi, who had come to enjoy the swings, said, “Earlier, when we used to come here, there wasn’t much construction or development. But now it has been renovated. Now, shelters have been installed, and each seating area has been designed with unique shapes that attract not just children but adults as well.”
She added that this was the first park here to be renovated so well.
Rinki, another visitor, said the park environment is excellent. “There are swings suited to people of all age groups. We regularly visit the park and enjoy spending time here,” she said
Rahul described the park as outstanding. “This is the only park where all kinds of swings are available, and different types of play structures have been created for children. Every child should come here at least once and play,” he suggested.
The Children’s Park near Nehru Enclave Ring Road has been developed by the Municipal Corporation with an approximate expenditure of Rs 94 lakh for development.
3. Surajmal Children’s Park in East Delhi
As part of the Last Playground campaign, ETV Bharat Delhi team visited Maharaja Surajmal Park in Vishwas Nagar to understand the ground reality of this DDA-managed park.
The main gate prominently displays the words “Green Delhi by DDA,” but the picture changes after entering the premises. Some parts are green and well-kept, while others are marked by dry land and flying dust. Public opinion regarding the park also appeared mixed.
Tushar Gandhi, a regular visitor, said he comes to the park every morning and evening. “Overall, the park is good but the swings installed for children are broken. The condition of the toilets is also extremely poor,” he said.
According to him, some seating arrangements are damaged, while in other places even basic amenities are absent.
On greenery, he said only a few sections of the park still have trees and plants, while most areas appear dry and barren. Visitors do not see adequate gardening staff or water arrangements.
Lack of Maintenance Leaves Dust Everywhere
Another local resident said parks are extremely important for recreation and public health. “People come here in the morning and evening for walks, jogging and exercise. Many people suffering from breathing problems and knee issues also rely on parks for relief,” the resident said.
However, the problem of flying dust continues to trouble him and other visitors.
Rahul, a young visitor who has been coming to the park for the past five to six years, said the ground is suitable for playing cricket, but during the rainy season, the entire field turns into mud and slush. “If this ground is developed properly, it can become a much better sports arena for youth,” he said.
Questions Over Security Arrangements
Several visitors said security guards are rarely visible inside the park. Although lights remain functional at night, people do not feel secure.
Santosh Kumar, who has lived in the area since around 1984, said conditions have improved but a lot remains to be done.
“Walking tracks, swings and other facilities do exist in the park, but they require periodic repairs,” he said, agreeing that the park needs maintenance. A wooden shelter built inside the park now stands without a roof. Fountains have remained shut for years.
Visitors said that if DDA ensures regular cleanliness, greenery maintenance, upkeep of children’s swings and stronger security arrangements, the park can become a much better public space for local residents.
4. ‘Bansera Park’ Built Along the Yamuna River
Located in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area, the park was opened to the public in September 2023. It happens to be Delhi-NCR’s first bamboo-themed park and has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The park includes a dedicated children’s play area equipped with facilities for play, adventure activities and various recreational experiences.
There, a visitor, Simmi Rawal, who came to the park with her daughter from the Dilshad Garden area, said everything about the park is good.
“Security guards have been deployed here. There is a lot available for children in terms of adventure activities. Visiting in the evening feels especially enjoyable,” she said.
Children’s Safety Gives Visitors a Sense of Relief
Pushpa, who came from Mangolpuri with her family and children, said children enjoy here because there is no risk of safety or security. “But it is still better for parents or guardians to stay with children so their safety can be ensured at every step,” she said.
Pankaj Kumar, who came with children from Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area, said he first learned about the park through social media. “There are many new attractions and adventure activities for children,” he said.
Parents believe with proper supervision, the park offers a strong combination of entertainment and a safe environment for children.
5. Swarn Jayanti Park, Rohini
Swarn Jayanti Park in Rohini, also known as “Japanese Park,” is one of Delhi’s major public spaces. Spread across 250 acres, the massive park was conceived in 1995 and officially opened to the public in 1997 to mark the 50th year of India’s Independence.
Poor State of the Children’s Play Zone
In recent times, the park’s children’s play zone has become a major reason for dissatisfaction among local residents and visitors.
According to complaints, most of the swings and play equipment in the children’s area are either broken or rusted, posing potential danger to children. Seating arrangements have deteriorated and safety standards appear to be lacking. Compared to other sections of the park, the children’s zone appears to suffer from serious neglect in terms of maintenance, making parents hesitant to bring their children here.
Local residents and regular visitors say the park was once considered the pride of Rohini, but its shine has faded due to lack of proper upkeep.
Parent Sudesh Dahiya said that because of safety risks, they stop children from using the swings. “Even minor repairs could solve much of the problem, but the administration’s attention is missing,” he said.
Regular visitor Aishwarya said the condition of cleanliness and basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets is also worrying.
People continue to raise their voices against the deteriorating condition of the park through social media and local forums, but the pace of improvement remains very slow.
Residents have long been demanding that DDA undertake restoration work so that the area can once again become a safe and enjoyable space for children.
What Authorities Have to Say
“If we talk about the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, we have approximately 15,200 parks. Maintaining these parks is a major responsibility because the horticulture department does not have sufficient manpower," said Delhi Deputy Mayor Dr Monica Pant.
She said people are encouraged to come forward under the PPP model, so that they can work in association with the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation. Through this arrangement, we can provide funding support for park maintenance.
"There has now been an acceleration in park maintenance and development work. Since the formation of Rekha Gupta’s government in Delhi, considerable work has also been carried out through CMDF funds,” Monica informed.
She further stated that footpaths that had remained broken for a long time are being repaired. Work is being carried out continuously as per public needs. In some parks, water motors had become non-functional. Those have now been repaired.
“Children’s playing areas and small swings are installed in parks, but over time their condition deteriorates,” she added.
Speaking on the situation, Former MCD Garden Committee Chairman Dharamveer said, "There is no mandatory safety audit mechanism for parks in Delhi. Most parks focus only on ‘beautification’ rather than ‘safety and usability," he said.
Surveys indicate that more than 60 per cent of swings are over five years old, and there is no available record of fitness inspections.
"There is a big difference between NDMC and DDA parks. The ‘children’s corners’ inside large parks are often neglected because their budgets are largely consumed by greenery and landscaping," he added.
He went on to add that India does not mandate strict international-standard safety audits for children’s parks, like ASTM standards, which is why the use of substandard materials is common.
What Is the Solution?
Dharamveer advises Safety audits under which mandatory inspection of swings for structural strength and safety should be conducted every three months.
Soft landing surfaces should be compulsory, meaning rubber safety mats beneath swings instead of concrete flooring. Every major park’s children’s area should have dedicated security guards and CCTV cameras, he added.
"Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) must understand that parks are not meant only for walking, they are essential spaces for children’s holistic development," he stated assertively.
At a time when children’s laughter in Delhi’s parks is gradually fading, it is time to revisit each one of these spaces and improve their condition. Unless immediate steps are taken, the coming generation may find itself confined to concrete jungles and mobile screens. It is now or never.
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