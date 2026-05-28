ETV Bharat / bharat

The Last Playground 4: Delhi Police's Push to Make Parks Safe Again Through Operation Vimukt

The Last Playground 4: Delhi Police's Push to Make Parks Safe Again Through Operation Vimukt ( ETV Bharat Graphics )

New Delhi: Parks are no longer meant only for people seeking greenery. In today’s age of social media and reels, they have evolved into spaces of escape from routine, mundane lives - playgrounds, community gathering spots, walking tracks, and places to relax, rewind and replenish. Few public spaces fulfil this role as effectively as parks.

But when drugs, crime, and anti-social activities take over, communities lose more than just physical space - they lose trust, access and a sense of belonging.

Like many other cities, Delhi faces mounting social and urban pressures, where public parks are often the first spaces communities surrender, sometimes without resistance. As evening falls, many of these areas transform into sites of drug use, alcohol consumption, intimidation and illegal activity.

The Last Playground 4: Delhi Police's Push to Make Parks Safe Again Through Operation Vimukt (ETV Bharat)

In response, children stop playing, women avoid evening visits, and the elderly retreat from spaces once so important to their daily life. For The Last Playground campaign, we take a look at the safety aspect of Delhi parks at a time when Delhi Police has launched Operation Vimukt with the aim to make parks safer, more accessible and community-controlled again.

Reclaiming Spaces, Not Just Policing Them

Launched under the leadership of DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar, Operation Vimukt began this month, aimed to free parks from drug-linked and criminal activity. But to bring about the change, the police did not only remain the stakeholder, rather it positioned the initiative as a community-driven act that ensures environmental safety upgrades and targeted field action to restore confidence in neighbourhood parks.

The objective is to return public spaces to children, families, walkers and communities.

“Park Mitra”: How Community’s Co-Guardian Help

One of the campaign’s strongest pillars of Vimukt is “Park Mitra.”

For this purpose, Delhi Police brought together Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Welfare Associations (MWAs) and local residents to act as active partners in monitoring public spaces. Residents are free to report suspicious behaviour, drug movement, unsafe activity, or threats if any, thus effectively becoming the community’s first line of observation.

Operation Vimukt: Beyond policing (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Mapping the Problem: 265 Parks Surveyed

Operation Vimukt adopted a strategic approach by surveying 265 parks across West Delhi. The audit identified infrastructure weaknesses that frequently encourage crime:

Poor lighting

Broken gates and walls

Unsafe blind spots

Weakly regulated access points