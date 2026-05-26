ETV Bharat / bharat

The Last Playground 2: Why Pune's Parks Are Thriving While Open Space Shrink

Pune: At a time when most parks in Indian cities have increasingly become symbols of neglect - with broken swings, unsafe corners, garbage-strewn lawns and shrinking green cover - Pune has a different story to tell. Here, parks are not merely existent but have become the city’s last remaining public playgrounds.

As summer vacations fill the city with children searching for spaces to run, play and breathe outdoors, Pune’s parks are witnessing a huge rise in footfalls. The sight is heartening: toddlers on slides to senior citizens on morning walks, as thousands frequent these green pockets every single day, not just for recreation, but because rapidly urbanising neighbourhoods now offer very few open grounds.

Known as the “City of Gardens,” Pune today carries the burden of balancing urban growth with public space preservation. And in this changing landscape, the city’s parks have reshaped with time and evolved into essential community lifelines.

The Last Playground 2: Why Pune's Parks Are Thriving While Open Space Shrink (ETV Bharat)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) currently has 216 parks across the city under its jurisdiction. Among the most popular are Sarasbaug, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Garden, Peshwe Park, Katraj Zoo and PL Deshpande Garden. Most of these are currently packed with visitors since school holidays have begun.

Unlike cities struggling with crumbling civic infrastructure, Pune’s administration has taken care of its own even before any problem comes knocking. The parks are maintained well, even as the PMC’s Garden Department has intensified inspections, repairs, sanitation drives and greenery management to ensure the parks remain safe and functional amid the seasonal rush.

Why Pune's parks matter (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Harishchandra Raut, Junior Engineer in PMC’s Garden Department, said the park timings have been extended during the summer season to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

"Parks are witnessing huge footfall during summer vacations. To ensure everyone gets their share of time to relax, parks are now open from 6 AM to 11 AM and again from 4 PM to 9 PM. After the parks become empty late at night, staff members clean the parks and restrooms," he explained.