At Jaipur's Know Your Army Exhibition, Sky Strike Drones, Krushna And Zena UGVs Turn Heads

Know Your Army exhibition with (insets, counterclockwise from right) )Sky Strike, Krushna, Zena ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: Want to see what self-reliant India looks like, especially in the defense sector? At the four-day Know Your Army exhibition, which began in Jaipur on January 8, crowds thronged to see indigenous weapons, multi-faceted vehicles, and equipment showcased by the Indian Army, ahead of the annual Army Day Parade on January 15. For Jaipur, the exhibition holds special significance, as quite a few of these advanced weapons are manufactured in Rajasthan's capital. These are the equipment that enable the Indian Army maintain its edge over the enemy in difficult conditions and challenging fronts. Here are some of the equipment that caught ETV Bharat's eyes when the team visited the weapons exhibition at Bhawani Niketan Ground on Sikar Road. Krushna (Unmanned Ground Vehicle, UGV) Krushna is entirely manufactured in Jaipur, and is now recognised as a support system for the Indian Army. It is capable of carrying heavy weapons and military logistics to high altitudes, and can also be equipped with an anti-tank missile system, which can prove to be a vital element in the frontlines during war. This modern, robotic Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) was specifically designed and developed for the Indian Army to enhance the safety and operational capabilities of soldiers in treacherous terrain. Zena (UGV) The Zena UGV, also developed in Jaipur, is a force to reckon with. It is a state-of-the-art robotic platform, designed to ensure the safety of soldiers in dangerous and sensitive operations, and is already being used extensively in counter-terrorism operations. It can be fitted with remote-controlled small arms, and can effectively deal with terrorists hiding, in, say, a building, clearing the path for soldiers to follow. It is easily handled with a remote control. Sky Strike (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV or drone)