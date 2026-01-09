At Jaipur's Know Your Army Exhibition, Sky Strike Drones, Krushna And Zena UGVs Turn Heads
Advanced, unmanned surveillance and delivery systems highlight India's self-reliance in defence, readiness for hybrid and hi-tech future wars, Jaipur's growth as manufacturing hub.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Jaipur: Want to see what self-reliant India looks like, especially in the defense sector? At the four-day Know Your Army exhibition, which began in Jaipur on January 8, crowds thronged to see indigenous weapons, multi-faceted vehicles, and equipment showcased by the Indian Army, ahead of the annual Army Day Parade on January 15. For Jaipur, the exhibition holds special significance, as quite a few of these advanced weapons are manufactured in Rajasthan's capital.
These are the equipment that enable the Indian Army maintain its edge over the enemy in difficult conditions and challenging fronts. Here are some of the equipment that caught ETV Bharat's eyes when the team visited the weapons exhibition at Bhawani Niketan Ground on Sikar Road.
Krushna (Unmanned Ground Vehicle, UGV)
Krushna is entirely manufactured in Jaipur, and is now recognised as a support system for the Indian Army. It is capable of carrying heavy weapons and military logistics to high altitudes, and can also be equipped with an anti-tank missile system, which can prove to be a vital element in the frontlines during war.
This modern, robotic Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) was specifically designed and developed for the Indian Army to enhance the safety and operational capabilities of soldiers in treacherous terrain.
Zena (UGV)
The Zena UGV, also developed in Jaipur, is a force to reckon with. It is a state-of-the-art robotic platform, designed to ensure the safety of soldiers in dangerous and sensitive operations, and is already being used extensively in counter-terrorism operations. It can be fitted with remote-controlled small arms, and can effectively deal with terrorists hiding, in, say, a building, clearing the path for soldiers to follow. It is easily handled with a remote control.
Sky Strike (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV or drone)
Among the exhibits, the one that attracted most attention from visitors and defense experts alike was the state-of-the-art UAV 'Sky Strike', which was used by the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor. This unmanned aerial targeting system has been developed keeping in mind the needs of modern warfare, and is capable of identifying and precisely attacking enemy targets.
Sky Strike is designed for surveillance, target acquisition, and strategic operations. Its key feature is its ability to operate effectively, even in challenging geographical conditions and adverse weather. According to information provided at the exhibition, this system can be deployed quickly and is capable of carrying out precise operations, making it a crucial weapon in modern, hybrid warfare scenarios.
The Sky Strike is approximately 2.3 m long, with a wingspan of 3.2 m. The drone can fly at a maximum altitude of 15,000 ft, while its maximum takeoff altitude is around 13,150 ft. In terms of endurance, the 5 kg version can fly for about 2 hours, while the 10 kg version lasts 1 hour. It can operate in extreme temperatures, including a maximum operating temperature of +60°C, and a minimum of -60°C.
According to Vivek Singh of the Corps of Artillery, the Sky Strike has been integrated with the Indian Army's air defense network. This allows it to provide precise target information to air defense guns, missile and other weapons systems. It's highly effective in real-time identification and tracking of drones, low-flying aircraft, and other aerial threats. Its role in strengthening air security in border areas, sensitive locations, and war zones, is considered crucial.
The drone was developed in Bengaluru by Alpha Design Technologies, in collaboration with Elbit Security Systems of Israel. It is a loitering munition drone, capable of hovering over the target area for extended periods, identifying enemy targets, and carrying out precise attacks. It can carry a warhead of 5-10 kg, and can operate effectively within a range of approximately 100 km. Its electric propulsion technology makes it low-noise and low-visibility, making it extremely useful for covert operations.
During Operation Sindoor, these drones carried out precise airstrikes on terrorist hideouts and enemy structures, showcasing the Army's modern military strategy, technological prowess, and self-reliant defense capabilities. It is believed that the Sky Strike system is a significant step towards taking the Army's aerial surveillance and targeting capabilities to new heights. This not only improves the safety of soldiers, but also significantly increases the chances of success of any operation.
UGV Hub In Jaipur
A hub for the development of UGVs that are part of the Indian Army's Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, is being established in Jaipur. It's poised to become a significant step for the city in attracting investors during the Rising Rajasthan investor's summit. All robotic machines developed at the UGV Hub land at the operation site using parachutes.
