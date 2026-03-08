ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Day 2026 | Inspiring Journey Of CRPF Commandant Kamal Sisodia: Soldier First, Gender Second

By Bhupendra Kumar Jishtu

Chandigarh: On International Women's Day, ETV Bharat spoke to women leaders, highlighting their contributions in their respective fields and to society. In this series, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commandant Kamal Sisodia about her life and the struggles she faced to reach this position.

Sisodia not only fulfils her uniform duties with distinction, but also plays a significant role in women's empowerment, skill development and as a motivational speaker. She is also a writer and social worker. She has received numerous honours for her contributions in various fields, including the country's prestigious Nari Shakti Award.

Excerpts from the interview

ETB: How big a challenge is it for a woman to juggle her professional and social responsibilities?

Sisodia: I have wholeheartedly fulfilled the oath of the uniform, tested myself on every front. Patriotism flows in my blood. Many challenges arise when we are deployed in the security forces. The CRPF is a security force that bravely faces all kinds of challenges, including internal security, Naxalism, terrorism, riots, and elections. Despite being a woman, I meet them admirably.

ETB: How do you balance family and professional life?

Sisodia: My husband is also deployed in the CRPF. For the past three years, he has been working in a Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh. We have a son who lives separately from us due to his studies. That means all three of us live separately. This is a challenge because we have to stay at our workplace. But I consider my soldiers my family, and we live with them as family. That's why I celebrate Holi, Diwali and any other festival with them. When we live with them like family, it not only builds team spirit but also mutual harmony. It also provides inspiration and strength to face challenges.

ETB: As a strong woman officer, what is your biggest challenge?

Sisodia: When we wear the uniform, we no longer remain men or women; we become soldiers. We are here to save the country. We have to protect the people of the country. The responsibility of national security is very important. I believe we are no less than anyone else. We can fulfil our responsibilities very well. It is said of women: 'Don't judge me weak, I can change history. With the fire of courage in my heart, I can cross every border'.

ETB: How did you overcome the challenges of your life so far?

Sisodia: Since childhood, I have participated in sports. When I joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC), I realised that the uniform is very important in life. There's something about this uniform that creates respect for you in people's eyes and makes you feel proud. I come from a simple rural background. Where I am today is the result of the love and support of my countrymen. Because the background we come from is very down-to-earth. We have a farming and farming background. It exemplifies hard work and dedication. Although most of our family are teachers, I broke that line and chose a challenging life for myself, in which I stand before you all today as a female police officer.

ETB: What has been the most difficult phase of your career so far?