Women's Day 2026 | Inspiring Journey Of CRPF Commandant Kamal Sisodia: Soldier First, Gender Second
Fire of courage: Excerpts from an Exclusive interview with CRPF Commandant Kamal Sisodia on International Women's Day
Published : March 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
By Bhupendra Kumar Jishtu
Chandigarh: On International Women's Day, ETV Bharat spoke to women leaders, highlighting their contributions in their respective fields and to society. In this series, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Commandant Kamal Sisodia about her life and the struggles she faced to reach this position.
Sisodia not only fulfils her uniform duties with distinction, but also plays a significant role in women's empowerment, skill development and as a motivational speaker. She is also a writer and social worker. She has received numerous honours for her contributions in various fields, including the country's prestigious Nari Shakti Award.
Excerpts from the interview
ETB: How big a challenge is it for a woman to juggle her professional and social responsibilities?
Sisodia: I have wholeheartedly fulfilled the oath of the uniform, tested myself on every front. Patriotism flows in my blood. Many challenges arise when we are deployed in the security forces. The CRPF is a security force that bravely faces all kinds of challenges, including internal security, Naxalism, terrorism, riots, and elections. Despite being a woman, I meet them admirably.
ETB: How do you balance family and professional life?
Sisodia: My husband is also deployed in the CRPF. For the past three years, he has been working in a Naxal-affected area of Chhattisgarh. We have a son who lives separately from us due to his studies. That means all three of us live separately. This is a challenge because we have to stay at our workplace. But I consider my soldiers my family, and we live with them as family. That's why I celebrate Holi, Diwali and any other festival with them. When we live with them like family, it not only builds team spirit but also mutual harmony. It also provides inspiration and strength to face challenges.
ETB: As a strong woman officer, what is your biggest challenge?
Sisodia: When we wear the uniform, we no longer remain men or women; we become soldiers. We are here to save the country. We have to protect the people of the country. The responsibility of national security is very important. I believe we are no less than anyone else. We can fulfil our responsibilities very well. It is said of women: 'Don't judge me weak, I can change history. With the fire of courage in my heart, I can cross every border'.
ETB: How did you overcome the challenges of your life so far?
Sisodia: Since childhood, I have participated in sports. When I joined the National Cadet Corps (NCC), I realised that the uniform is very important in life. There's something about this uniform that creates respect for you in people's eyes and makes you feel proud. I come from a simple rural background. Where I am today is the result of the love and support of my countrymen. Because the background we come from is very down-to-earth. We have a farming and farming background. It exemplifies hard work and dedication. Although most of our family are teachers, I broke that line and chose a challenging life for myself, in which I stand before you all today as a female police officer.
ETB: What has been the most difficult phase of your career so far?
Sisodia: The CRPF is a great force. I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve in such a great force. I have served in it for nearly 25 years so far. I have lived in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and central India. It was a great feeling to serve in rural areas. The uniform taught me discipline and patriotism. Along with this, a stream of social service was ignited in my heart. We are willing to sacrifice our lives for the country. I worked with tribal women in Assam and Nagaland. I worked with the elderly and the disabled. This not only gives me peace of mind as a human being but also shows me the meaning of life.
ETB: What would you say about your work for the youth?
Sisodia: Times are changing, and the youth are also facing many challenges. Drugs are the biggest challenge. In areas like Punjab, where we are currently deployed, it is ruining the future of the youth. There are many things in the cyber world that surround children. There is online gaming, cybercrime, and social media addiction. I visit universities, colleges, and schools to meet the younger generation. I always try to guide them in the right direction. I'm happy that through my efforts, many young people have joined the CRPF, police, and other security forces.
ETB: Your video of a biker rally made headlines. What message were you trying to convey through it?
Sisodia: This video became very popular. People liked the message that it was a rally of male bikers, commanded by a woman. Like a female officer. As a female officer, I believe that a leader should always lead. Be it on the battlefield, or any other work area, or any challenge. The people standing on the roadside and the women were also happy to see this. The message was that gender does not matter; what matters is the courage, valour and bravery within you.
ETB: You also work in the field of skill development. How important is this for women in today's times?
Sisodia: Women's development is only possible when we empower them. The best way to do this is through skill development. I did a lot of work on this. I wrote a book called Skill India, with the aim of empowering women and making them self-reliant. During my deployment in the Northeast, I partnered with various organisations to provide training to the women there in fishing, handloom, new agricultural methods, sewing, embroidery, and salon training. I also formed self-help groups. This helped many women stand on their own feet. I also ran a pilot project in the CRPF family welfare, in which the brave women of our martyred soldiers are their immediate families. They also benefited and received special training. Therefore, skill development is important for women.
ETB: Can skill development programs prove effective in keeping youth away from drugs?
Sisodia: Absolutely, there's no doubt about it. Our youth is full of energy, active, intelligent, and capable. We can give them direction through skill development. This has improved the lives of many children. Girls also received motivation from me.
ETB: You did little for rape and acid attack victims. What would you say about these issues?
Sisodia: These issues are very sensitive. For a woman, her identity, her dignity, and her honour are of paramount importance. I would like to convey the message that a woman's identity is very important, so her suffering, pain, and tears must be understood when faced with heinous acts like rape. Many rape victims become sex workers. When I was in the Northeast, I received such complaints. We rescued them from those clutches and rehabilitated them. It is every human's duty to respect women and give them dignity."
ETB: What is your message to women on Women's Day?
Sisodia: Obviously, the words you spoke are powerful in themselves. A woman is a form of Ardhameshwar (half-man). God himself resides within her. When a man goes to ask for something, he asks for power from Goddess Durga, knowledge from Goddess Saraswati, and wealth from Goddess Lakshmi. When we worship women as goddesses, we must pledge on this Women's Day to always cherish the pride and dignity of women. We will create a history in which society will be safe. The time has come to change society's mindset. Best wishes to everyone on Women's Day.