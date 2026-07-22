ETV Bharat / bharat

The Hotel Phantom: Inside The Mind Of An Alleged Serial Conman Who Lived In Luxury Without Paying

New Delhi: The thrill of deceiving strangers, living a life built on false identities and repeatedly escaping without getting caught can become psychologically rewarding and satisfactory for some habitual fraudsters, mental health experts say.

While every offender is different and no diagnosis can be made without a clinical assessment, psychologists believe that for certain serial fraudsters, the excitement of manipulation eventually becomes as important as the financial gain.

“For some repeated offenders, the act of successfully fooling people creates a sense of power and achievement. Every successful deception reinforces the behaviour and makes the individual believe they can outsmart the system again,” said clinical psychologist Dr Priyanka Srivastava, to ETV Bharat on Friday while referring to 69-year-old Vincent John, whom Raipur Police described as a man who spent nearly three decades perfecting a unique scam.

According to Dr Srivastava, a clinical psychologist at Max Hospital, Noida, people like Vincent John get satisfaction by doing this.

“They are obsessed with this kind of habit and get pleasure. Surely, he (Vincent John) may have underlying psychological issues as he does not have social fear,” said Srivastava.

Echoing the view, renowned psychiatrist Dr Vidhi Gupta told ETV Bharat, “Basically they (like Vincent John) want to enjoy their life. The risk-taking behaviour is very high and they don’t have social fear. It rewards them and they think that they have achieved something in their life by doing this.”

According to Dr Gupta, they want exclusivity. “People like Vincent John want to experience different things out of the box which could be associated with certain personality traits.”