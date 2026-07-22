The Hotel Phantom: Inside The Mind Of An Alleged Serial Conman Who Lived In Luxury Without Paying
Police allege Tamil Nadu native Vincent John spent over three decades targeting over 300 luxury hotels across India. Writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The thrill of deceiving strangers, living a life built on false identities and repeatedly escaping without getting caught can become psychologically rewarding and satisfactory for some habitual fraudsters, mental health experts say.
While every offender is different and no diagnosis can be made without a clinical assessment, psychologists believe that for certain serial fraudsters, the excitement of manipulation eventually becomes as important as the financial gain.
“For some repeated offenders, the act of successfully fooling people creates a sense of power and achievement. Every successful deception reinforces the behaviour and makes the individual believe they can outsmart the system again,” said clinical psychologist Dr Priyanka Srivastava, to ETV Bharat on Friday while referring to 69-year-old Vincent John, whom Raipur Police described as a man who spent nearly three decades perfecting a unique scam.
According to Dr Srivastava, a clinical psychologist at Max Hospital, Noida, people like Vincent John get satisfaction by doing this.
“They are obsessed with this kind of habit and get pleasure. Surely, he (Vincent John) may have underlying psychological issues as he does not have social fear,” said Srivastava.
Echoing the view, renowned psychiatrist Dr Vidhi Gupta told ETV Bharat, “Basically they (like Vincent John) want to enjoy their life. The risk-taking behaviour is very high and they don’t have social fear. It rewards them and they think that they have achieved something in their life by doing this.”
According to Dr Gupta, they want exclusivity. “People like Vincent John want to experience different things out of the box which could be associated with certain personality traits.”
The Raipur police arrested Vincent John a native of Tamil Nadu from Bhubaneswar in Odisha last week. For nearly three decades, John duped hotel owners across the country.
According to police, John allegedly checked into luxury hotels, enjoyed their hospitality, and quietly walked away without paying. According to police, John used the same modus operandi for years, posing as an English teacher, tour guide or event organiser before slipping out with unpaid bills and, at times, hotel valuables
John’s latest alleged target was Hyatt Raipur. According to police, John checked into the hotel on June 25 and requested a laptop for official work. On the morning of June 27, he allegedly left the hotel without completing the check-out formalities, leaving behind an unpaid bill of Rs 63,700. Police also allege that he took the hotel’s laptop worth around Rs 1.48 lakh, with him.
“When hotel staff repeatedly tried to contact him, all the phone numbers provided by him were switched off,” Raipur Crime and Cyber Deputy Commissioner of Police Smritik Rajanala has said.
A police team tracked John to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, where he was arrested. During questioning, investigators claim he admitted to targeting more than 300 hotels since 1990 using a similar modus operandi.
Police further said John had previously been lodged in nearly 15 prisons across India, including Delhi’s Tihar Jail, in connection with cheating and theft cases. Investigators also claim he admired infamous serial conman Charles Sobhraj and drew inspiration from his exploits.
The stolen laptop has been recovered, and a case has been registered against John under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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