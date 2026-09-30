ETV Bharat / bharat

The Hidden Health Cost Of Noise Pollution: Why Constant Urban Noise Can Affect Hearing, Sleep, Stress & Children

The festive months have begun, bringing colourful celebrations, music, lights and a lively atmosphere across India. DJs, loudspeakers and amplified music often add to the energy of these occasions. But a growing concern over noise pollution extends well beyond festivals.

For millions living in cities, excessive noise is part of everyday life, from relentless honking and heavy traffic to construction work, commercial activity and prolonged use of loud personal audio devices. Festival celebrations may make the problem more visible, but they are only one contributor to an urban soundscape that remains noisy year-round.

Repeated exposure to loud sounds can affect more than hearing, with experts warning of possible impacts on sleep, stress, cardiovascular health, concentration and overall well-being. As noise levels rise during festive periods, complaints about excessive sound also increase, prompting governments and courts to impose restrictions.

Recently, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of noise pollution during religious festivities and sought details from the Maharashtra government on the measures being taken to control it. The court also indicated strict action against excessive noise and polluting firecrackers during festivals, bringing the long-standing debate over urban sound levels into sharp focus.

Noise Pollution And Its Impact On Health

Weighing in on the medical realities, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) specialist Dr Kapil Sikka of AIIMS explains that noise pollution doesn't hit us suddenly or only during special events. People have become so habituated to the constant din that they mistakenly brush it off as an ordinary, unchangeable city problem. However, the physiological toll on the human body is profound and cumulative.

Detailing the impact on the ear, Dr Kapil noted that the tiny hair cells in the inner ear handle normal sounds easily. But loud sounds can physically damage these delicate structures. Especially when sound reaches 85 decibels (dB) or higher, sound waves strike these sensory cells with overwhelming force. Once these vital hair cells are destroyed, they do not grow back, directly leading to permanent hearing loss.

World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines recommend a maximum safe exposure of 85 decibels for up to eight hours; as sound levels rise above this threshold, safe exposure time decreases exponentially. Dr Kapil stresses that maintaining moderate sound volumes is crucial, particularly because individuals with sensitive ears can be severely and irreversibly harmed.

The medical consequences extend far beyond hearing loss, deeply affecting overall physical and mental well-being, says ENT specialist Dr Shilpi Budhiraja.

Hearing Damage: Prolonged or repeated exposure to noise levels above 85 dB destroys inner ear hair cells, resulting in permanent, irreversible hearing loss. Very high sound levels can also trigger acute acoustic trauma, including eardrum perforation, tinnitus (persistent ringing or buzzing), muffled hearing, or blocked ears.

Mood And Anxiety: Unexpected noise creates a chaotic cacophony that increases irritability and anxiety. Chronic exposure to loud, unpleasant sounds like honking, heavy traffic, and high-volume audio floods the body with stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. This keeps the body locked in a perpetual "fight-or-flight" response during periods of pressure, contributing to severe anxiety and chronic fatigue.