73 Foreign Graduates Under Scanner In Massive Rajasthan Medical Council Internship 'Scam'

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has identified at least 73 foreign medical graduates, who allegedly used forged FMGE certificates to secure internships through the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).

On February 9, an additional 20 doctors were flagged as suspects, according to SOG sources. Investigators are now examining the roles of officials within the Indian Medical Council (IMC) and RMC dating back to 2018 to determine if they knowingly approved fraudulent documents.

The SOG is currently cross-verifying the layout, serial numbers, layout, fonts, and digital seals of all FMGE certificates submitted to the RMC to identify further fraudulent practitioners. Sources said that the records for approximately 8,000 doctors who completed their MBBS abroad and are currently practicing in Rajasthan are being verified.

The SOG made a significant breakthrough in the scam in early February 2026, when they apprehended the mastermind and prime accused Bhana Ram Gurjar alias Bhanu, a foreign MBBS graduate himself, at New Delhi airport.