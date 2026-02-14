73 Foreign Graduates Under Scanner In Massive Rajasthan Medical Council Internship 'Scam'
Published : February 14, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has identified at least 73 foreign medical graduates, who allegedly used forged FMGE certificates to secure internships through the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC).
On February 9, an additional 20 doctors were flagged as suspects, according to SOG sources. Investigators are now examining the roles of officials within the Indian Medical Council (IMC) and RMC dating back to 2018 to determine if they knowingly approved fraudulent documents.
The SOG is currently cross-verifying the layout, serial numbers, layout, fonts, and digital seals of all FMGE certificates submitted to the RMC to identify further fraudulent practitioners. Sources said that the records for approximately 8,000 doctors who completed their MBBS abroad and are currently practicing in Rajasthan are being verified.
The SOG made a significant breakthrough in the scam in early February 2026, when they apprehended the mastermind and prime accused Bhana Ram Gurjar alias Bhanu, a foreign MBBS graduate himself, at New Delhi airport.
Other key arrests in the unfolding FMGE certificate scam include, Indraraj Singh Gurjar, who was arrested in Dausa on February 5, 2026. He is accused of using a forged FMGE certificate to intern at Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Alwar and allegedly helping others obtain similar fake documents.
The SOG recently made a major disclosure of the infiltration of the medical system in Rajasthan. It revealed that individuals with MBBS degrees from abroad were obtaining internships using fake Foreign Medical Graduation Exam (FMGE), actually without passing the exam. SOG ADG Vishal Bansal stated that the investigation so far has been focusing on the main accused, Bhanu.
So far, four doctors have been arrested in this case for obtaining MBBS degrees from abroad and completing internships using fake FMGE certificates. The SOG initially arrested Piyush Kumar Trivedi, Devendra Singh Gurjar and Shubham Gurjar.
So far, the SOG has arrested five accused in this case, including the mastermind who provided the fake FMGE certificates. The SOG team is also thoroughly investigating the role of RMC officials and employees in this entire scheme. Many shocking revelations are expected in the coming days. The SOG investigation so far has revealed that the mastermind - Bhanu - himself completed his MBBS from Kazakhstan.