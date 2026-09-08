ETV Bharat / bharat

The Flash Flood Took Away His Father, Left Behind Just Some Logs

Binesh and his uncle collecting logs and tree branches from the same stretch of the highway where his father was swept away in the floods on August 26 ( ETV Bharat )

Gerkhutar (Nepal): With a tonsured head and a solemn face, Class IX student Binesh Tamang was quietly gathering wooden logs at the same stretch where the devastating flash floods swept away his father and the Pasang-Lhamu Highway or the Trishuli Highway. One of his uncles helped him in the endeavour.

The raging floodwaters left behind tree trunks and branches, but took away his father, Ramesh Tamang, who used to drive a passenger bus to Rasuwa. On that fateful day, August 26, he had just started his trip on the highway that runs along the Trishuli River when the catastrophe hit.

“My father drove from here at 9.15 in the morning. He had gone just a few hundred metres when the floods hit. People saw the entire vehicle being swept away by the water that came suddenly,” Binesh told ETV Bharat. Ramesh’s body, along with a few other passengers, was recovered later. His family performed his last rites, and the final rituals finished on Monday.

Binesh Tamang, a class IX student of Gerkhutar, whose father - a bus driver - was swept away along with his vehicle in the Nepal flash floods (ETV Bharat)

“I did not want to come here because I am already missing my father so much. However, there is a scarcity of cooking gas and electricity in this area since the floods. We are collecting these logs for firewood to cook food,” he added.

Binesh’s father wanted him to “study well and achieve something.” But the boy is now grappling with the loss and the reality that the course of his life has altered abruptly. He underlines the need to pay attention to his distraught mother and two other siblings, while also trying to fulfill his father’s dreams.

“My father was the only earning member of our family, and I will have to take care of my mother, brother and sister now. I don’t want to lose them. I will start looking for some work to help my family, but I will also try to continue going to school,” Binesh said as tears welled up in his eyes.

Binesh and his uncle collecting logs and tree branches from the same stretch of the highway where his father was swept away in the floods on August 26 (ETV Bharat)

While they gathered pieces of wood, tourists from near and far kept arriving there to see the destruction and marvel at nature’s fury. The entire area shows the massive destruction caused by a wall of water mixed with silt, rocks, wood, and debris that shot through the Trishuli River. The highway has been completely lost for several kilometres, and rebuilding it will take much time.