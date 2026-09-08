The Flash Flood Took Away His Father, Left Behind Just Some Logs
Binesh Tamang collects firewood near the destroyed Trishuli Highway after losing his father in Nepal’s flash floods that killed 1,356 and left thousands missing.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 8, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST|
Updated : September 8, 2026 at 3:19 PM IST
Gerkhutar (Nepal): With a tonsured head and a solemn face, Class IX student Binesh Tamang was quietly gathering wooden logs at the same stretch where the devastating flash floods swept away his father and the Pasang-Lhamu Highway or the Trishuli Highway. One of his uncles helped him in the endeavour.
The raging floodwaters left behind tree trunks and branches, but took away his father, Ramesh Tamang, who used to drive a passenger bus to Rasuwa. On that fateful day, August 26, he had just started his trip on the highway that runs along the Trishuli River when the catastrophe hit.
“My father drove from here at 9.15 in the morning. He had gone just a few hundred metres when the floods hit. People saw the entire vehicle being swept away by the water that came suddenly,” Binesh told ETV Bharat. Ramesh’s body, along with a few other passengers, was recovered later. His family performed his last rites, and the final rituals finished on Monday.
“I did not want to come here because I am already missing my father so much. However, there is a scarcity of cooking gas and electricity in this area since the floods. We are collecting these logs for firewood to cook food,” he added.
Binesh’s father wanted him to “study well and achieve something.” But the boy is now grappling with the loss and the reality that the course of his life has altered abruptly. He underlines the need to pay attention to his distraught mother and two other siblings, while also trying to fulfill his father’s dreams.
“My father was the only earning member of our family, and I will have to take care of my mother, brother and sister now. I don’t want to lose them. I will start looking for some work to help my family, but I will also try to continue going to school,” Binesh said as tears welled up in his eyes.
While they gathered pieces of wood, tourists from near and far kept arriving there to see the destruction and marvel at nature’s fury. The entire area shows the massive destruction caused by a wall of water mixed with silt, rocks, wood, and debris that shot through the Trishuli River. The highway has been completely lost for several kilometres, and rebuilding it will take much time.
Shivraj Samant of Gerkhutar Phulwari village used to work as a welder in Afghanistan and returned home after the Taliban regained power there. He asserted that while he had seen much destruction outside, none could compare to the Nepal floods – also called Bhute Kosi or Rasuwa floods.
“When I heard about the flash floods, I ran toward the river thinking of saving people. But what I saw terrified me. People, cattle, houses, vehicles, rocks, trees and household goods were being tossed up and down by huge waves. Nobody could have ventured in to save anyone. Six women were working in a paddy field located close to the highway. They were swept away. They are yet to be found,” Shivraj said.
Shivraj added that the loss of human lives could increase drastically because many people from Nepal and India had come to attend the religious fair at Gosaikunda – an alpine lake located at a height of around 4,400 metres in Rasuwa district and considered a sacred place of pilgrimage for the Hindus.
He said that a large number of people take public transport to reach the place or walk for several kilometres during the time of the fair. There was no estimate of the number of pilgrims at the time of the flash floods or what happened to those travelling along the river.
Nishchal Khatiwada of Gerkhutar just passed his Class XII board exams. He was manning his father’s teashop located some distance up from where the Trishuli highway vanished.
He said that it was school time and many buses carrying students had arrived at the river as usual. The students were getting off to cross the river via a rope bridge to go to Tribhuvan Trishuli Higher Secondary School. Several students of a private school located at Gerkhutar had also come at the same time.
“My father was at the place where the students were getting down from their buses. He suddenly heard the roar of water coming and some anxious screams. He quickly understood the situation and hustled the children toward a higher road that comes down from the mountains and merges into the highway near my shop,” Nischal said.
Nischal’s mother and three sisters were also with him at the teashop. They also left the shop and ran in the direction of the higher mountain road to save themselves. Although the teashop was unaffected because it was about 600 metres up from the Trishuli River, the floodwaters did reach more than halfway up the slope.
“When we returned to the shop after a few hours, we saw many cooking gas cylinders left by the floodwaters. Some people took them,” Nischal said. Incidentally, the floodwaters wrenched away the rope bridge that the students were supposed to use to cross the river on the way to their school.
According to Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 1,356 people have died so far while around 5,000 are still missing. The army, police and paramilitary have rescued around 13,400 people, and further search and rescue operations are still going on at various places in Rasuwa, Nuwakot and Dhading districts.
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