The Epstein Files: The Calm Before The Storm?

By Bodhisattwa Maity

The most immediate and overwhelming reaction to the release of the Epstein Files by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on January 30, 2026, is a public scramble, as people from across the globe, but especially in the 'White' West, sift through a mountain of emails, notes, flight logs, private messages, photos and videos. From deep inside the loud babel, though, one discernable voice is emerging as a constant refrain: Why is no one being prosecuted?

Considering the sheer quantity of material that has been dumped online — over 3 million pages, 1,80,000 images, 2,000 videos — one get's the feeling that across the world, respective governments and their legal systems are overwhelmed, as much by the quantity, as by the breathtaking audacity and depravity of the operations carried out with impunity by the now deceased US middleman-fixer Jeffrey Epstein and his incarcerated partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell. This is despite much of the released materials being redacted, and which, in totality, appear to only be about half of the evidence in the possession of the US DoJ.

But that cannot be the sole rationale behind the graveyard silence being maintained by nearly all dispensations that have been brought under the scanner by these revelations. Because, not only were there loud hints since long about the possible extent of the incriminating materials contained in these documents, the underlying theme emerging from the actual revelations is that there is a transnational class of elites for whom debauchery is a rite of passage towards something bigger — running and maintaining a global order in which national interests only figure as diversion for the public they rule over.

The hints about the global elite class is straight out of conspiracy theories, feeding into the wildest imaginations of their proponents, from mostly the ideological Right, but also the Left. While a lot of the material contained in the Epstein Files isn't prosecutable — given that they are often couched in code words, or because association is not complicity — conspiracy theorists now have photographic evidence to slap onto the names and faces they earlier used to rage about in dark corners of the world wide web.

While the prevailing atmosphere is distinctly unhealthy and eerie, here are the barriers to prosecution being faced by legal systems worldwide:

1. Correlation is not causation, or, in this case, association isn't complicity

Most of the evidence is of powerful people seeking Epstein's association, and/or attending parties he hosted. There are loud hints (and quite a bit of photographic evidence) of child sex trafficking, torture, exploitation, etc. But as US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted yesterday, "It is not a crime to party with Epstein." To secure a conviction for sex trafficking or conspiracy, prosecutors must prove that an individual not only knew about the illegal activity, but actively participated in or facilitated it, for which they need to produce eyewitnesses and statements of victims.

2. Statute of limitations

Many of the most egregious acts detailed in the files date back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. While some jurisdictions in the US have removed the statute of limitations for the sex trafficking of minors, many related crimes — perjury, obstruction of justice, or financial crimes — have long since expired.