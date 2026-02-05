The Epstein Files: The Calm Before The Storm?
Over 3mn pages, 1,80,000 images, 2000 videos: What does US DoJ release say about the world we inhabit? More importantly, will there be any consequences?
Published : February 5, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
By Bodhisattwa Maity
The most immediate and overwhelming reaction to the release of the Epstein Files by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) on January 30, 2026, is a public scramble, as people from across the globe, but especially in the 'White' West, sift through a mountain of emails, notes, flight logs, private messages, photos and videos. From deep inside the loud babel, though, one discernable voice is emerging as a constant refrain: Why is no one being prosecuted?
Considering the sheer quantity of material that has been dumped online — over 3 million pages, 1,80,000 images, 2,000 videos — one get's the feeling that across the world, respective governments and their legal systems are overwhelmed, as much by the quantity, as by the breathtaking audacity and depravity of the operations carried out with impunity by the now deceased US middleman-fixer Jeffrey Epstein and his incarcerated partner-in-crime Ghislaine Maxwell. This is despite much of the released materials being redacted, and which, in totality, appear to only be about half of the evidence in the possession of the US DoJ.
But that cannot be the sole rationale behind the graveyard silence being maintained by nearly all dispensations that have been brought under the scanner by these revelations. Because, not only were there loud hints since long about the possible extent of the incriminating materials contained in these documents, the underlying theme emerging from the actual revelations is that there is a transnational class of elites for whom debauchery is a rite of passage towards something bigger — running and maintaining a global order in which national interests only figure as diversion for the public they rule over.
The hints about the global elite class is straight out of conspiracy theories, feeding into the wildest imaginations of their proponents, from mostly the ideological Right, but also the Left. While a lot of the material contained in the Epstein Files isn't prosecutable — given that they are often couched in code words, or because association is not complicity — conspiracy theorists now have photographic evidence to slap onto the names and faces they earlier used to rage about in dark corners of the world wide web.
While the prevailing atmosphere is distinctly unhealthy and eerie, here are the barriers to prosecution being faced by legal systems worldwide:
1. Correlation is not causation, or, in this case, association isn't complicity
Most of the evidence is of powerful people seeking Epstein's association, and/or attending parties he hosted. There are loud hints (and quite a bit of photographic evidence) of child sex trafficking, torture, exploitation, etc. But as US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche noted yesterday, "It is not a crime to party with Epstein." To secure a conviction for sex trafficking or conspiracy, prosecutors must prove that an individual not only knew about the illegal activity, but actively participated in or facilitated it, for which they need to produce eyewitnesses and statements of victims.
2. Statute of limitations
Many of the most egregious acts detailed in the files date back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. While some jurisdictions in the US have removed the statute of limitations for the sex trafficking of minors, many related crimes — perjury, obstruction of justice, or financial crimes — have long since expired.
3. 'Dead men tell no tales'
The deaths of Jeffrey Epstein (2019) and his key associate Jean-Luc Brunel (2022) have removed the primary targets and potential witnesses from the ambit of further prosecution. Without their testimony, proving the intent of their acquaintances is an evidentiary nightmare.
4. In the US, non-prosecution agreements in Florida
While the DoJ in recent years has sought to bypass the controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement (NPA) in Florida, which granted immunity to "any potential co-conspirators", it still remains a legal shield that defense attorneys continue to invoke to protect high-profile clients from renewed scrutiny.
Reactions: Some Social Ostracisation; Mostly, Brazen Diversion
While governments and courts remain quiet, the political consequences have been swift. In Slovakia, the resignation of Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak demonstrates that the "court of public opinion" moves faster than the judicial system. In the UK, the rebranding of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as "Former Prince" by the media after his eviction from the heirloom of the British Crown properties, signifies a total social and institutional excommunication, even in the absence of a criminal trial.
In India, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government finds itself under the scanner from two angles — the involvement of former Indian Foreign Service officer and current Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and business tycoon Anil Ambani — the government has chosen to brazen it out. A day after the release, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Beyond the fact of the PM’s official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."
But despite the sharp ideological fissure that exists among the public in India, in the court of public opinion, the question that is nevertheless being raised, loudly, is why, in 2017, the government had sought the association (and implied assistance) of a criminal who had already been convicted in 2008, that too, of crimes like child sex trafficking and solicitation, which are considered abhorrent by the entire civilised world.
Another troubling question with wider ramifications that has arisen is the allegation of Epstein's closeness to and possible involvement with Israeli intelligence; more so, in the context of repeated invocation of Jewish supremacy, and the use of derogatory words describing non-Jews that are sprinkled profusely across the private communications.
For much of the world, these loud hints, when seen in the context of the ongoing carnage in Gaza and the silence of the ruling dispensations, means one thing: What Epstein really did was run a honeytrap operation to exert Israeli control over global affairs. On this count, while there is little by way of hard evidence, there is enough circumstantial evidence not to dismiss it outright. And this is why the silence is being widely read as complicity. It's not a healthy atmosphere, rather, there's a foreboding of a collapse of the social contract.
Even in India, while opinion is more benign on this count, on account of the growing ideological confluence of Zionist and Hindutva interests of late, these revelations undoubtedly count as one more strike on the country's founding principles, and the fading memory of its founding father, MK Gandhi.
Also Read:
- Former Prince Andrew Moves To King Charles III's Private Estate After Epstein Document Uproar
- SFI-TMCP Demand Modi Resignation From Visva-Bharati Chancellor Post After PM Named In Epstein Files
- Move On, Says Trump As Epstein Files Trigger Probe Into British Politician
- What Sort Of Fun?: Mahua Moitra Asks For Answers After More Mentions Of Union Minister Puri In Epstein Files