Endgame: The Operation To Neutralise Remaining Naxalites In Jharkhand Forests
Deep within the rugged terrain of Saranda, approximately 20 to 22 Naxalites, including 15 who are "most wanted", are currently hiding.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Ranchi: Despite “Naxal-free” claims, the battle against Naxalites in Jharkhand is still on — although in its final and decisive phase.
The Jharkhand Police has begun tightening the noose around a group of Naxalites who have taken refuge in the dense forests of Saranda. To this end, teams from CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Jharkhand Jaguars, and the CRPF have joined forces with Jharkhand Police to launch a joint operation.
Pressure has been intensified in Jharkhand's Saranda region to arrest or neutralise the remaining Naxalites. The police have also issued an appeal urging them to surrender.
Deep within the rugged terrain of Saranda, approximately 20-22 Naxalites, including 15 marked as "most wanted", are currently hiding, according to the officials. Following the simultaneous surrender of 25 Naxalites, including 10 women, from Saranda on May 21, those remaining in the forest have become demoralised, they said. Despite this, they have not yet surrendered. As a result, security forces have intensified the encirclement of all wanted Naxalites, including two individuals carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.
Narendra Singh, IG (Operations) for the Jharkhand Police, said that their operation is proceeding exactly as planned, and that their forces have established a complete cordon around the Naxalites.
The 15 'Most Wanted'
The Jharkhand Police has gathered comprehensive intelligence regarding the remaining Naxalites, including the quantity and type of weapons each individual possesses, their network of supporters, and their potential escape routes. Of these 15 'most wanted' Naxalites currently present in Saranda, six hail from other states.
- Maoist Politburo member Misir Besra (Pirtand, Giridih): Reward Rs 1 crore; carries a folding AK-47 and a walkie-talkie.
- Special Area Committee (SAC) member Ajay Mahto, alias Shrikant (Pirtand, Giridih): Reward Rs 25 lakh; weapon AK-47.
- Regional Committee member Mochu, alias Vibhishan (Barwadih, Dhanbad): Reward Rs 15 lakh; weapon INSAS rifle.
- Regional Committee member Mahadev, alias Sachin (Patamda, Chaibasa): Reward Rs 15 lakh; weapon AK-47.
- Regional Committee member Santosh, alias Dilip (Pirtand, Giridih): Reward Rs 15 lakh; weapon INSAS rifle.
- Area Commander Saurabh, alias Gaurav, alias Santal (Pirtand, Giridih): weapon INSAS rifle.
- Sita Munda (Seraikela-Kharsawan): Sita Munda was injured in an IED blast; she is currently receiving medical treatment within the forest. Sita is armed with an INSAS rifle.
- Budui Bodra (Tonto, Chaibasa): weapon INSAS rifle.
- Champa, alias Gudiya Machhiyan (Nawadih, Bokaro): weapon INSAS rifle.
Naxals from other states operating in Saranda
- Asim Mandal, alias Akash (Uttar Phulchak, West Medinipur, West Bengal): Reward Rs 1 crore; weapon AK-47.
- Sub-Zonal member Mangal Singh Sardar, alias Pandu (Jhargram, Lalgarh, West Bengal): Reward Rs 5 lakh; weapon SLR.
- Area Commander Malti Maluti (Belpahari, Jhargram, West Bengal): Reward Rs 2 lakh; weapon INSAS rifle.
- Regional Committee member Charan, alias Madan Mahto (West Midnapore, West Bengal): Reward Rs 15 lakh; weapon AK-47 rifle.
- Sub-Zonal member Gauri, alias Bulu (West Midnapore, West Bengal): Reward Rs 5 lakh; weapon INSAS rifle.
- Zonal Commander Mita, alias Nayantara (Purulia, West Bengal): Reward Rs 10 lakh; weapon INSAS rifle.
Over 10,000 Personnel Deployed In The Forests Of Saranda
The largest operation in the history of Naxalism in Jharkhand is currently underway in Saranda, in which Chaibasa Police, COBRA, Jharkhand Jaguars, CRPF, and JAP are taking part. Five companies of the Jharkhand Armed Force (Gorkha Battalion) along with companies of the Jharkhand Jaguars are currently stationed in Saranda.
So far in 2026, 22 Naxals have been killed in encounters. The highest number of these fatalities occurred within the Saranda region itself. Following an encounter in which 17 Naxals were killed simultaneously, the subsequent mass surrender of 25 Naxals has eroded the Naxals' foothold in Saranda.
Jharkhand Police IG (Operations) Narendra Singh said that in the wake of these encounters and surrenders, the presence of Naxalism has now been reduced to a negligible level. All the remaining Naxals in Saranda have been told to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of society. Currently, every known hideout of the Naxals remains under siege.
Operations conducted over the past year resulted in the large-scale elimination of dreaded Naxals across Jharkhand. This included hardcore Naxals carrying bounties of up to Rs 1 crore. Among them Anal, alias Patiram Manjhi, Anmol, alias Sushant, and Amit Munda were the most prominent figures to have been eliminated. Additionally, a significant number of Naxalites belonging to the SZC, ACM, and general cadre ranks were eliminated during these encounters. Several female Naxalites were also killed in these operations.
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