ETV Bharat / bharat

Endgame: The Operation To Neutralise Remaining Naxalites In Jharkhand Forests

Ranchi: Despite “Naxal-free” claims, the battle against Naxalites in Jharkhand is still on — although in its final and decisive phase.

The Jharkhand Police has begun tightening the noose around a group of Naxalites who have taken refuge in the dense forests of Saranda. To this end, teams from CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Jharkhand Jaguars, and the CRPF have joined forces with Jharkhand Police to launch a joint operation.

Pressure has been intensified in Jharkhand's Saranda region to arrest or neutralise the remaining Naxalites. The police have also issued an appeal urging them to surrender.

Deep within the rugged terrain of Saranda, approximately 20-22 Naxalites, including 15 marked as "most wanted", are currently hiding, according to the officials. Following the simultaneous surrender of 25 Naxalites, including 10 women, from Saranda on May 21, those remaining in the forest have become demoralised, they said. Despite this, they have not yet surrendered. As a result, security forces have intensified the encirclement of all wanted Naxalites, including two individuals carrying bounties of Rs 1 crore each.

Narendra Singh, IG (Operations) for the Jharkhand Police, said that their operation is proceeding exactly as planned, and that their forces have established a complete cordon around the Naxalites.

The 15 'Most Wanted'

The Jharkhand Police has gathered comprehensive intelligence regarding the remaining Naxalites, including the quantity and type of weapons each individual possesses, their network of supporters, and their potential escape routes. Of these 15 'most wanted' Naxalites currently present in Saranda, six hail from other states.