The Elusive Lokayukta: Political Promises Vs Reality In Uttarakhand Since 2000

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: Uttarakhand is about to complete 25 years of its formation, but a core political promise made by successive leaders of different political parties regarding appointment of a Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) still eludes the people of this Himalayan state.

Significantly, political entities in the state have used the Lokayukta campaign plank to come to power but no government since 2013 has taken the issue to its logical conclusion.

Even as Uttarakhand state gears up to celebrate the silver jubilee of its formation, the Dhami government has once again decided to move forward on the Lokayukta issue.

ETV Bharat's special report delves into the issue of corruption and the formation of the Lokayukta in Uttarakhand where corruption has been a persistent issue. Since 2002, this issue has been raised in every election, but neither the Congress nor the BJP, once in power, has established an effective Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta issue shines brightly in election years and then is swept under the carpet. Political parties have won and lost battles on this issue and it continues to stick out uncomfortably with the ruling dispensation of the Uttarakhand government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Rival political parties attack each other attributing scams to their credit. They attack the ruling party fiercely in front of the public, sometimes citing 56 scams and sometimes more than 100 scams.

However, a strong Lokayukta has been a BJP election promise. In 2017, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government tried to introduce a new Lokayukta bill, but it is still pending in the state assembly. Interestingly, the BJP had promised to appoint a Lokayukta within 100 days during the 2017 elections.