The Elusive Lokayukta: Political Promises Vs Reality In Uttarakhand Since 2000
Pushkar Singh Dhami government has once again promised to move forward on the Lokayukta issue.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2025 at 8:58 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: Uttarakhand is about to complete 25 years of its formation, but a core political promise made by successive leaders of different political parties regarding appointment of a Lokayukta (anti-corruption ombudsman) still eludes the people of this Himalayan state.
Significantly, political entities in the state have used the Lokayukta campaign plank to come to power but no government since 2013 has taken the issue to its logical conclusion.
Even as Uttarakhand state gears up to celebrate the silver jubilee of its formation, the Dhami government has once again decided to move forward on the Lokayukta issue.
ETV Bharat's special report delves into the issue of corruption and the formation of the Lokayukta in Uttarakhand where corruption has been a persistent issue. Since 2002, this issue has been raised in every election, but neither the Congress nor the BJP, once in power, has established an effective Lokayukta.
The Lokayukta issue shines brightly in election years and then is swept under the carpet. Political parties have won and lost battles on this issue and it continues to stick out uncomfortably with the ruling dispensation of the Uttarakhand government led by Pushkar Singh Dhami of Bharatiya Janata Party.
Rival political parties attack each other attributing scams to their credit. They attack the ruling party fiercely in front of the public, sometimes citing 56 scams and sometimes more than 100 scams.
However, a strong Lokayukta has been a BJP election promise. In 2017, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government tried to introduce a new Lokayukta bill, but it is still pending in the state assembly. Interestingly, the BJP had promised to appoint a Lokayukta within 100 days during the 2017 elections.
Even after eight years, this promise remains unfulfilled. The government now argues that it is running a 'corruption-free' administration, and therefore there is no need for a Lokayukta.
To briefly trace the history, after the formation of Uttarakhand, the Lokayukta was established in 2002. Syed Raza Abbas became the first Lokayukta. In 2008, MM Ghildiyal took over the position and served until 2013. Since 2013 , the post has been lying vacant.
However, the Lokayukta office continued to function during this period, incurring crores of rupees in expenditure. Several attempts were made to strengthen the Lokayukta, but due to a lack of political will, the matter got stalled every time. In 2011, the government of then Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri passed a strong Lokayukta bill in the assembly, which included provisions to bring everyone from the Chief Minister to ministers and officers under its purview. It also received the President's assent.
However, after the change of guards in 2014, the Vijay Bahuguna government passed a weaker Lokayukta bill, which excluded the Chief Minister from its ambit. This bill also could not be implemented.
"No matter which party has been in power, none of them have ever taken any action against corruption. Every government has included the Lokayukta in its manifesto. The BJP claims to provide corruption-free governance, but the most corruption took place under the BJP government," says Sanjay Dobhal, Independent MLA from Yamunotri.
Discussion about the Lokayukta is once again intensifying in Uttarakhand. In fact, the Dhami government is busy preparing the draft for the Lokayukta. This is perhaps why Bharatiya Janata Party leaders appear confident in claiming that a Lokayukta will be appointed.
'The Lokayukta provides for action after corruption has occurred, but the BJP government works under a zero-tolerance policy. The BJP government in Uttarakhand is taking steps towards the formation of a Lokayukta,” says Deepti Rawat, general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.
