Tradition And A Toss Decides Porters' Right To Work At Varanasi Cantt Railway Station

Varanasi: At the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station a tradition runs for over half a century. The tradition of tossing a coin to decide which porter will carry the next train passenger’s luggage. The toss decides which porter gets the right to the work and the wages.

Around 200 porters work at the Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi. Their lives are ruled by the flip of a coin. Kedar Yadav, a porter explained that they toss a coin to decide the work to avoid conflicts among themselves.

ETV Bharat spoke to some of the porters of Varanasi to understand their lives, and what they demand from the government.

“Now, bags have wheels. Lifts and escalators have been installed on many platforms. Because of these changes and technological advancement, customers often carry their own luggage instead of hiring coolies. This wasn't the case before and porters used to get work. Now, we barely get one or two customers a day,” says Kedar of Varanasi Porters' Association. “Our lives are becoming more difficult,” he adds.

New technologies have taken away their jobs. Battery-operated rickshaws now carry the passengers. Passengers try to avoid porters. “If we get one or two headloads a day, we earn around Rs 200 which is not enough to cover household expenses. Some days, we don't earn even that much. Passengers nowadays depend on us to know the train timings only,” rues one porter.

Applications for porters (Licensed Porter) are invited through a notification from Indian Railways. The candidate must have passed at least Class X. They also have to pass a physical fitness test. The applicant must be a resident of the same railway division from where they are applying.