Tradition And A Toss Decides Porters' Right To Work At Varanasi Cantt Railway Station
Varanasi porters demand Class IV status amid falling earnings and technological advancement
Published : January 2, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Varanasi: At the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station a tradition runs for over half a century. The tradition of tossing a coin to decide which porter will carry the next train passenger’s luggage. The toss decides which porter gets the right to the work and the wages.
Around 200 porters work at the Cantt Railway Station in Varanasi. Their lives are ruled by the flip of a coin. Kedar Yadav, a porter explained that they toss a coin to decide the work to avoid conflicts among themselves.
ETV Bharat spoke to some of the porters of Varanasi to understand their lives, and what they demand from the government.
“Now, bags have wheels. Lifts and escalators have been installed on many platforms. Because of these changes and technological advancement, customers often carry their own luggage instead of hiring coolies. This wasn't the case before and porters used to get work. Now, we barely get one or two customers a day,” says Kedar of Varanasi Porters' Association. “Our lives are becoming more difficult,” he adds.
New technologies have taken away their jobs. Battery-operated rickshaws now carry the passengers. Passengers try to avoid porters. “If we get one or two headloads a day, we earn around Rs 200 which is not enough to cover household expenses. Some days, we don't earn even that much. Passengers nowadays depend on us to know the train timings only,” rues one porter.
Applications for porters (Licensed Porter) are invited through a notification from Indian Railways. The candidate must have passed at least Class X. They also have to pass a physical fitness test. The applicant must be a resident of the same railway division from where they are applying.
The vacancies are notified by the Commercial Department of the Railway Recruitment Cell. The Class X mark sheet and a character certificate issued by the police are required with the application. Selection is based on an interview after the application is submitted. After this, a license is issued. The porter has to work wearing a red uniform and a badge.
Porter Chandrashekhar Yadav says, “Earnings have decreased and there are no facilities. We want to be considered even as Class IV employees, that would be a great help to us.”
Porters are entitled to a payment of Rs 70 to Rs. 140 for carrying 40 kg of luggage. Porters are now issued QR code ID cards. The card is mandatory during work hours. Porters receive free travel passes. Children get free education in railway schools.
Varanasi railway was established in 1864 by the East India Company. The railway station became a major rail junction of Purvanchal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh).
Scholars of Kashi (Varanasi) say that Varanasi Cantt Station played a significant role in the freedom movement. Revolutionaries and freedom fighters used this station for secret journeys. People associated with student movements also used this railway route.