Country Must Always Remain Alert About These 'Dimagi Naxals': PM Modi At Ekta Diwas In Gujarat
"Social media is being weaponised to spread rumours and to malign India's image," he said at Kevadia on the eve of celebrations honouring Sardar Patel.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Ekta Nagar: On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address at Ekta Nagar (formerly known as Kevadia) in Gujarat. Following the 'Ekta Parade', the PM, in his speech, took sharp digs on issues ranging from the energy crisis in the country to the agitations led by the Opposition, once again cautioning the nation to remain vigilant against Dimagi Naxals (Left-wing intellectuals).
He said, "Today's event is somewhat different. Until now, we have been holding this programme in the morning. This time, there has been a slight change, and we have all gathered in the evening. In the morning, millions of citizens participated in the 'Run for Unity' with a pledge of solidarity, and we witnessed the immense enthusiasm of our countrymen... There is pride in being a citizen of this great nation, and gratitude towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united more than 550 princely states after Independence and bound this nation into a thread of unity with his iron resolve."
He added, "A republic keeps us accountable to the public, and unity gives us the strength to move forward as a nation. Therefore, in our country, all three — Independence Day, Republic Day, and Unity Day — are now celebrated as national festivals with full enthusiasm... On this occasion, I congratulate all fellow citizens. I bow with reverence at the feet of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who not only connected the geography of the country; but also bound the nation into a thread of emotional unity. Through the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, he also initiated the cultural resurgence of the nation. This year marks the completion of 75 years since that great deed. Just as the flag of the Somnath temple has been flying with absolute self-respect for a thousand years, defying the intentions of all tyrants, that same self-pride inspired us for the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv. This year, the country is celebrating this festival with equal enthusiasm."
He also said, "Those who raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' grew wealthier themselves. The situation began to change in the past few years. A report released by the World Bank a few days ago indicates that in the 10-12 years prior to 2024, 50 crore Indians defeated poverty. In other words, where previously 27 out of 100 people, were in the grips of extreme poverty, today this number has steadily reduced to less than three out of 100 people."
He further said, "Wars have broken out among multiple nations across the world. The economies of large and powerful nations are struggling through immense difficulties. The crisis of resources is continuously growing, and the global supply chain is scattered and disrupted. In such times, the unity of India, the solidarity of us fellow Indians, is our greatest strength, because it is this very unity that will steer us out of all these storms. In recent months, we have witnessed the world struggling with an energy crisis. In several countries, limits were even placed on the purchase of diesel and petrol. It was being predicted for India as well that, because it houses such a vast population and lacks domestic petroleum production, the greatest crisis would unfold here. Amidst these apprehensions, anti-India forces had also become active. However, it is a testament to India's capability that we did not allow the impact of this global energy crisis to hurt our citizens."
The PM then said, "Social media is being weaponised to spread rumours and to malign India's image. The citizens of the country must handle this together. We have eliminated Naxalism in far-flung areas, but the threat of 'Dimagi Naxalism' has not yet been averted from the nation. The country must always remain alert to these 'Dimagi Naxals'."
He added, "No matter how difficult the circumstances may be, we must never allow this great ritual of national unity, this journey of resolve for a vigilant and capable India, to stop. In this direction, we must now work toward our next major goals. We need to completely secure the country's borders. We must stop infiltration and the ongoing changes in demographics. We also need to move toward a Secular Civil Code. Whenever the country takes on major resolves and makes big decisions, obstacles will arise, hindrances will be created, and we will have to battle storms. However, India is not going to stop now."
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