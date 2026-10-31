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Country Must Always Remain Alert About These 'Dimagi Naxals': PM Modi At Ekta Diwas In Gujarat

PM Modi with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Dy CM Harsh Sanghvi at the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' celebrations in Ekta Nagar ( PTI )

Ekta Nagar: On the eve of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an address at Ekta Nagar (formerly known as Kevadia) in Gujarat. Following the 'Ekta Parade', the PM, in his speech, took sharp digs on issues ranging from the energy crisis in the country to the agitations led by the Opposition, once again cautioning the nation to remain vigilant against Dimagi Naxals (Left-wing intellectuals).

He said, "Today's event is somewhat different. Until now, we have been holding this programme in the morning. This time, there has been a slight change, and we have all gathered in the evening. In the morning, millions of citizens participated in the 'Run for Unity' with a pledge of solidarity, and we witnessed the immense enthusiasm of our countrymen... There is pride in being a citizen of this great nation, and gratitude towards Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who united more than 550 princely states after Independence and bound this nation into a thread of unity with his iron resolve."

https://x.com/ANI/status/2116535879930093789 He added, "A republic keeps us accountable to the public, and unity gives us the strength to move forward as a nation. Therefore, in our country, all three — Independence Day, Republic Day, and Unity Day — are now celebrated as national festivals with full enthusiasm... On this occasion, I congratulate all fellow citizens. I bow with reverence at the feet of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who not only connected the geography of the country; but also bound the nation into a thread of emotional unity. Through the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, he also initiated the cultural resurgence of the nation. This year marks the completion of 75 years since that great deed. Just as the flag of the Somnath temple has been flying with absolute self-respect for a thousand years, defying the intentions of all tyrants, that same self-pride inspired us for the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv. This year, the country is celebrating this festival with equal enthusiasm." He also said, "Those who raised the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' grew wealthier themselves. The situation began to change in the past few years. A report released by the World Bank a few days ago indicates that in the 10-12 years prior to 2024, 50 crore Indians defeated poverty. In other words, where previously 27 out of 100 people, were in the grips of extreme poverty, today this number has steadily reduced to less than three out of 100 people."