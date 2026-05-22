ETV Bharat / bharat

Will Bring Back Few Persons Deported To Bangladesh And Verify Their Claims, Centre Tells SC

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to bring back some people, who were earlier deported to Bangladesh, and will subsequently verify their claims to Indian citizenship.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging a September 26, 2025, order of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the Centre's decision to deport Sunali Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it as "illegal".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that, keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and without treating it as a precedent to be followed in other matters, the government has decided to bring them back.

"The government would bring them back and thereafter examine their status. Depending upon the outcome, we will take steps accordingly," said Mehta. Mehta said that it may take eight to ten days to bring these persons back to India. After hearing Mehta's submissions, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing in July 2026.