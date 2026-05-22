Will Bring Back Few Persons Deported To Bangladesh And Verify Their Claims, Centre Tells SC
It has been decided to bring them back without treating it as a precedent to be followed in other matters, the government told top court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 22, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to bring back some people, who were earlier deported to Bangladesh, and will subsequently verify their claims to Indian citizenship.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging a September 26, 2025, order of the Calcutta High Court, which had set aside the Centre's decision to deport Sunali Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it as "illegal".
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that, keeping in view the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case and without treating it as a precedent to be followed in other matters, the government has decided to bring them back.
"The government would bring them back and thereafter examine their status. Depending upon the outcome, we will take steps accordingly," said Mehta. Mehta said that it may take eight to ten days to bring these persons back to India. After hearing Mehta's submissions, the apex court scheduled the matter for further hearing in July 2026.
Earlier, the high court had set aside the Centre's decision to deport Sunali Khatun and others to Bangladesh, terming it "illegal". In its verdict, the Calcutta HC had taken a dim view of the government’s action and noted the "hot haste" with which the police arrested them on June 21, 2025 and produced them before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, which ordered their deportation on June 26 without a proper hearing.
The Centre had claimed that they had failed to show identity documents. However, the HC found their grandfathers’ names in the electoral roll of West Bengal and ordered that they be brought back to India and be given a full opportunity to be heard.
Meanwhile, Sunali Khatun crossed back into India in December with her eight-year-old son after the Supreme Court told the government to let her return on humanitarian grounds. Khatun was in an advanced stage of pregnancy at the time and gave birth to her second son at a hospital in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. Few others deported along with Sunali Khatun are still in Bangladesh, and the latest apex court verdict is likely to pave the way for their return.
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