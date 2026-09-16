The Toast Of The BRICS Summit, Bihar’s Sattuz Eyes Global Brand Recognition
The man behind Sattuz, Sachin Kumar, started the company with Rs 3 lakh; now it has grown into a Rs 5-crore entity, reports Krishnanandan.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Patna: Food, especially the vegetarian kind, remained in the spotlight during the recently held BRICS summit in New Delhi. Small packets of Sattuz got pride of place in the gift hampers presented to foreign delegates.
For a long time, “sattu” (roasted gram flour) was viewed in Bihar merely as a simple, local beverage. Sachin Kumar, a 43-year-old from Patna, Bihar, decided to make it his bread and butter. What began in 2019 as a “sattu” business with an initial capital of just Rs 3 lakh — started alongside his wife, Richa Kumari — has today grown into a major enterprise, worth over Rs 5 crore. His brand, 'Sattuz', rules the roost, with his products now being sold in Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand.
"The goal was to establish a product from Bihar as a brand. So, I decided to present sattu — Bihar's most common and traditional drink — in a new avatar. Sattu is not merely a drink confined to Bihari households; it is energetic and nutritious. If presented in a modern way, it could carve a niche for itself in both domestic and global markets," says Sachin.
After the BRICS recognition, the demand for the company's products has surged manifold. Now the target is to become a Rs 50-crore company within the next three years.
Beginning Of A Bihari Brand
A native of Madhubani, Sachin completed his early education at Sainik School Tilaiya. He later secured a prestigious MBA degree from Delhi and began a career in the corporate world while still studying. However, even while employed, he harboured a strong desire to launch a business of his own.
Sachin says that ever since his college days, he had dreamt of establishing a company from Bihar that would transcend regional or national boundaries. He wanted the entire world to recognise this brand. He returned to Bihar in 2009 to take over his father's business. Later, following the introduction of the state's startup policy, he launched Sattuz.
Driven by this vision, he began adding various new flavours to traditional “sattu”. He developed products tailored to the needs of different age groups. Gluten-free options and “Jaljeera” flavours were created for diabetics, while sweet and chocolate flavours were developed for children, aiming to establish “sattu” as a modern, year-round beverage.
Upon entering the market, the biggest challenge was convincing people to accept this new packaging and flavour profile. Acquaintances and people in his circle often taunted him. They questioned why he had started a business selling “sattu” after completing an MBA and gaining professional work experience.
"In the early days, some people taunted me. They questioned why I had started selling ‘sattu’ after such extensive education — an MBA and prior job experience. Some even suggested that sticking to a regular job would have been a better option," says Sachin.
Employment For 40 People, Ready In 30 Seconds
Started with an investment of Rs 3 lakh, the company has now reached a turnover exceeding Rs 5 crore. This startup directly employs around 40 people, with monthly salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. The startup received significant financial support through government policies, which proved instrumental in its growth.
Instead of the standard 'Make in India' label, every product from the company proudly bears the 'Made in Bihar' tag. Today, as this unique product reaches markets worldwide, it showcases Bihar's potential and identity on the global stage.
A key feature of the company's “sattu” is its instant preparation. It is available in two packaging options: a 200-gram pack and a small 30-gram sachet. The sachet comes with pre-mixed salt; one simply needs to dissolve it in a glass of water to prepare the drink in just 30 seconds.
Despite the company's expansion, Sachin never compromises on product quality. According to Sachin, Sattuz products are available on Amazon. Additionally, the products are easily found in select retail outlets and major shopping malls. Customers can also place direct orders for these nutritious products via the company's official website, www.sattuz.in.
Alongside the domestic market, the brand is now consistently receiving international orders. The company utilises the network of 'India Post' to ensure the successful delivery of these overseas orders.
The company has entered into a special agreement with a 'Chai Sutta Bar' franchise in Dubai, where its products will be available. Furthermore, the company's products have successfully reached markets in Vietnam and Thailand.
Family Support And Societal Change
Sachin's wife Richa Kumari played a pivotal role throughout this business journey. When Sachin first proposed the startup idea, Richa was immediately impressed by the innovative concept involving “sattu”.
"Initially, some acquaintances worried about how this ‘sattu’ business would survive and what its future held. But circumstances changed over time. Today, those same people proudly say that the Sattuz team are their relatives," says Richa.
For Richa, the greatest joy lies in the fact that demand for the company's products is now coming from across the country and the world. According to her, this is generating new jobs within Bihar and bringing capital into the state. “It brings immense satisfaction to see migrant Biharis feel proud when they spot 'Made in Bihar' written on the product packets,” she says.
Gearing Up For Global Branding
The year 2024 proved to be another crucial milestone in the business journey of Sattuz. It was in this year that Shashwat Kishore joined the company's core founding team. He claims he has worked in the startup sector throughout his career, giving him deep experience in the field.
When Shashwat spoke with Sachin, their visions regarding the core concept and future of Sattuz aligned perfectly. This synergy gave the company a new direction. Now, together, they are preparing to establish this traditional Bihari brand even more firmly on the global stage. Shashwat is primarily focusing on strengthening the marketing and branding of Sattuz in international markets. He notes that the company's greatest strength is its unwavering commitment to product quality. Furthermore, the workforce is managed in a highly organised manner, ensuring smooth operations.
“I am primarily working on strengthening the marketing and branding of Sattuz abroad. The company's hallmark is that there is no compromise on product quality, and the workforce is managed systematically. Employees receive their due rights, and a structured work system has been established,” says Shashwat. “Today, the company is valued at approximately Rs 5 crore. The team's goal now is to grow it into a Rs 50 crore company over the next three years."
Challenging Major Beverage Players
This startup is now fully prepared to challenge established beverage giants like coffee and tea. Driven by modern packaging and excellent flavours, Bihar's traditional “sattu” is rapidly emerging as a top choice for young people across the globe.
Sattuz has ambitions that go far beyond merely selling packaged “sattu”. Sachin aims to integrate “sattu” into modern café culture. He envisions a future where “sattu” cafés become a preferred destination for the youth and the general public, just as coffee and tea cafés are today.
Preparing For The First Café In Patna
As part of this unique initiative, plans are underway to launch the first 'Sattuz Café' in Patna before Diwali. This modern café will offer customers a wide range of delicious and healthy “sattu” flavours, presenting this traditional product in a fresh, trendy, and contemporary style.
Following the launch in Patna, the plan is to popularise the concept across various parts of Bihar and subsequently expand the “sattu” café network nationwide. The company’s long-term vision involves establishing a vast network of such cafés on a global scale. Sachin is also preparing to launch a variety of “sattu”-based protein drinks in the near future.
Sattuz is rapidly expanding its range of nutritious products. The company is poised to enter the “bhunja” (roasted grain snack) market soon. Sachin explains that 'bhunja' is a completely oil-free, grain-based food product considered highly beneficial for health; its attractive packaging is also fully ready.
“The most important thing is to dream big and then work relentlessly to realise that dream,” says Sachin.
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