ETV Bharat / bharat

The Toast Of The BRICS Summit, Bihar’s Sattuz Eyes Global Brand Recognition

After the BRICS recognition, the demand for the company's products has surged manifold. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Food, especially the vegetarian kind, remained in the spotlight during the recently held BRICS summit in New Delhi. Small packets of Sattuz got pride of place in the gift hampers presented to foreign delegates.

For a long time, “sattu” (roasted gram flour) was viewed in Bihar merely as a simple, local beverage. Sachin Kumar, a 43-year-old from Patna, Bihar, decided to make it his bread and butter. What began in 2019 as a “sattu” business with an initial capital of just Rs 3 lakh — started alongside his wife, Richa Kumari — has today grown into a major enterprise, worth over Rs 5 crore. His brand, 'Sattuz', rules the roost, with his products now being sold in Dubai, Vietnam, and Thailand.

"The goal was to establish a product from Bihar as a brand. So, I decided to present sattu — Bihar's most common and traditional drink — in a new avatar. Sattu is not merely a drink confined to Bihari households; it is energetic and nutritious. If presented in a modern way, it could carve a niche for itself in both domestic and global markets," says Sachin.

After the BRICS recognition, the demand for the company's products has surged manifold. Now the target is to become a Rs 50-crore company within the next three years.

Beginning Of A Bihari Brand

A native of Madhubani, Sachin completed his early education at Sainik School Tilaiya. He later secured a prestigious MBA degree from Delhi and began a career in the corporate world while still studying. However, even while employed, he harboured a strong desire to launch a business of his own.

Sachin says that ever since his college days, he had dreamt of establishing a company from Bihar that would transcend regional or national boundaries. He wanted the entire world to recognise this brand. He returned to Bihar in 2009 to take over his father's business. Later, following the introduction of the state's startup policy, he launched Sattuz.

Driven by this vision, he began adding various new flavours to traditional “sattu”. He developed products tailored to the needs of different age groups. Gluten-free options and “Jaljeera” flavours were created for diabetics, while sweet and chocolate flavours were developed for children, aiming to establish “sattu” as a modern, year-round beverage.

Upon entering the market, the biggest challenge was convincing people to accept this new packaging and flavour profile. Acquaintances and people in his circle often taunted him. They questioned why he had started a business selling “sattu” after completing an MBA and gaining professional work experience.

"In the early days, some people taunted me. They questioned why I had started selling ‘sattu’ after such extensive education — an MBA and prior job experience. Some even suggested that sticking to a regular job would have been a better option," says Sachin.

Employment For 40 People, Ready In 30 Seconds

Started with an investment of Rs 3 lakh, the company has now reached a turnover exceeding Rs 5 crore. This startup directly employs around 40 people, with monthly salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. The startup received significant financial support through government policies, which proved instrumental in its growth.

Instead of the standard 'Make in India' label, every product from the company proudly bears the 'Made in Bihar' tag. Today, as this unique product reaches markets worldwide, it showcases Bihar's potential and identity on the global stage.

A key feature of the company's “sattu” is its instant preparation. It is available in two packaging options: a 200-gram pack and a small 30-gram sachet. The sachet comes with pre-mixed salt; one simply needs to dissolve it in a glass of water to prepare the drink in just 30 seconds.

Despite the company's expansion, Sachin never compromises on product quality. According to Sachin, Sattuz products are available on Amazon. Additionally, the products are easily found in select retail outlets and major shopping malls. Customers can also place direct orders for these nutritious products via the company's official website, www.sattuz.in.

Alongside the domestic market, the brand is now consistently receiving international orders. The company utilises the network of 'India Post' to ensure the successful delivery of these overseas orders.

The company has entered into a special agreement with a 'Chai Sutta Bar' franchise in Dubai, where its products will be available. Furthermore, the company's products have successfully reached markets in Vietnam and Thailand.