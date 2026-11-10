ETV Bharat / bharat

The Boy Before Rahul: Sonia Gandhi On Her Day-Old Child’s Death

New Delhi: One fine morning in September 1968, the news of Sonia Gandhi’s pregnancy sent waves of happiness around the Gandhi household. The otherwise stern expressions of Indira Gandhi melted into kisses and hugs as they exclaimed, “One big baby having another baby!” But it was not to be.

Gandhi gave birth to a boy on January 18, 1969, through normal delivery, two months too soon from her due date. The family was overjoyed but their happiness lasted barely a day.

The famously reserved Gandhi expresses for the first time her grief in her memoir “Belonging: A Journey of Love” that hit the stands on Tuesday. She writes that the baby was buried by her husband Rajiv and brother-in-law Sanjay at their father's farmhouse in Mehrauli.

“I heard the baby's first cry as he was placed in the incubator. Later Rajiv took me to see him, a tiny, perfectly formed boy, with thick, black hair and long, slim fingers. We gazed at him together, Rajiv's arm around my shoulder. We fell in love with him immediately,” Gandhi writes in the intensely personal account published by HarperCollins.

The happiness was short-lived. Rajiv had been told that there were doubts about the child’s survival.

“With Amie Aunty beside him, he broke it gently to me when at 6:30 in the morning the end came. ‘No it was not possible! Why, why,’ I kept asking. Both of us were shocked and heartbroken, we held each other tight. I cried my heart out, and Rajiv, in spite of his ‘stiff upper lip’ upbringing, also wept copiously,” Gandhi writes in the book that hit the stands on Tuesday.

Amie Crishna was part of Indira Gandhi's staff. Upon hearing the news, Indira, who was out of town, cut short the trip and reached the hospital.

“She embraced us, her eyes red and swollen, and sat with us for a long time. She wanted to remain with us, she said, but had to complete her tour engagement. She left early the next morning, full of sorrow: She, too, had so looked forward to the happy event.”

Soon after, the question of the child’s last rites came up since a newborn, according to Hindu tradition, could not be cremated.

“...a newborn was simply released into the river. He couldn't be buried in any of the cemeteries, neither the Christian one that in any case would have created a furore nor the Parsi cemetery nearby. What were we to do? I listened, exhausted with grief, unable to speak or react,” she writes.

The thought of releasing the child into a river brought back the memory of seeing a swollen male body in the Okhla barrage, “its journey interrupted by a garbage heap. The current had pushed it to the bank, from where hungry scavenging dogs were trying to pull it out”.