ETV Bharat / bharat

Dangerous Leap Into Privatised Nuclear Expansion: Tharoor Takes Jibes At Govt Over N-Bill

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday described the government's nuclear energy bill as a "dangerous leap into privatised nuclear expansion" without adequate safeguards and asserted that the pursuit of capital cannot be allowed to override the requirements of public safety, environmental protection and victim justice.

Participating in a debate on the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Tharoor claimed that the proposed legislation is ridden with exceptions, heavy on discretion and largely indifferent to public welfare.

"I am not sure whether it is a nuclear bill or an unclear bill," he said. The former Union minister said the SHANTI Bill represents a "dangerous leap into privatised nuclear expansion" with inadequate safeguards. "We cannot allow the pursuit of capital to override the non-negotiable requirements of public safety, environmental protection and victim justice," he asserted.

"The name SHANTI means peace and sustainability. Let us ensure that this name is not a cruel irony in the aftermath of a preventable disaster. The promise of transforming India ought not to conflate the risk of scarring India," the MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram said.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, he said the government speaks grandly about harnessing the immense energy released by splitting an atom, yet it seems to have failed to expend even a fraction of that energy in drafting a bill that is coherent, rigorous and not full of loopholes.

Tharoor said while India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had laid the foundations for the country's nuclear programme, Manmohan Singh carried the 2008 Indo-US nuclear deal across the last mile, lifting India out of isolation and leading it into an era of strategic confidence in nuclear power.

"This bill now confronts us with a disappointing reversal, as a vision that once expanded horizons gives way to ambiguity and deepens uncertainty as to where India's nuclear framework is headed," he said. "We have mastered nuclear fusion and fission but not, apparently, legislative precision. The SHANTI Bill is a milestone but for the wrong reasons," the Congress leader said.

The bill, in its current form, contains such fundamental structural flaws that it requires comprehensive reworking rather than cosmetic amendments, he argued and added that ideally, it should have been referred to a joint parliamentary committee.

"The very preamble of this bill characterises nuclear energy as 'a clean and abundant source for electricity and hydrogen production'. This language is dangerously misleading. It completely neglects the serious, massive and irreversible risks from radioactive leaks, long-lived nuclear waste and the potential for catastrophic accidents," Tharoor said.