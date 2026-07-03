ETV Bharat / bharat

Tharoor Recalls Past Security Concerns Amid Adani’s Proposed MSC Stake Transfer

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid controversy over the proposed selling of 49 per cent stakes in the Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), the concessionaire of the port, to the Switzerland based shipping major, MSC, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday recalled that the project had failed to secure bidders several times under both the UPA and NDA governments because of concerns over the possible involvement of Chinese companies.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said any stake transfer would require the concurrence of both the central and Kerala governments, as the port is a strategic national asset and national security considerations remain paramount.

"You might remember that before the tender for the project was approved, 3-4 times the bids had failed due to the possibility of involvement of Chinese companies in the process.

"As a result, both the Congress and BJP governments at the Centre had not given approval. So, no final decision should be taken without the concurrence of the governments. That is my view also," he said.

Tharoor said that while no one was against the growth and development of the port, it has to be taken forward in accordance with the concession agreement entered into with the state government.

"Only after both the central and state governments grant their respective clearances can such a sale or transfer of shares be approved. That is the usual legal procedure. That is what both Chief Minister V D Satheesan and opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan have said," Tharoor told reporters here.

"So, let the process go on," he added. He further said that the state has a vested interest in the port as it gave the land and it was built with the intention of catering to all shipping companies in the world.

"There should not be a situation in the future that only the ships of MSC can come here. We want it to continue as a multi-shipping line port," he said. At the same time, he clarified that no one was being opposed and growth of the port is necessary.

"But the growth has to comply with the law and by respecting the stipulations in the concession agreement. That is the only way to move forward. The government will decide after studying all aspects," he said.

State Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty said that no one should jump to conclusions merely based on controversies. He said that Satheesan has already made it clear that there was no information from the side of the Adani group regarding the share transfer.