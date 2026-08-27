ETV Bharat / bharat

Tharoor, In Kathmandu, Airs Concern Over Nepal Flash Floods, Backs India’s Relief Aid

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who arrived in Kathmandu on Wednesday unaware of the devastating flash floods that had struck northern Nepal, has expressed concern over the loss of life and widespread destruction caused by the disaster.

“Took off for Kathmandu yesterday, blissfully unaware of the drama that had taken place in the hills and caused such catastrophic damage,” Tharoor said on Thursday in a post on X.

The Congress Working Committee member said he learnt about the scale of the disaster after arriving in Kathmandu, with the death toll reaching 160 and around 2,000 or more people estimated to be missing. “Learned on arrival of the loss of life (now confirmed at 160 so far) and the fact that some 2000 or more people are estimated to be missing,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.