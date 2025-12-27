ETV Bharat / bharat

Tharoor Criticises Thiruvananthapuram's Omission From Railway's Vision 2030, Writes To Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvanthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed the alleged omission of the Kerala capital from the 48 major cities' infrastructure upgrade initiative announced by the Ministry of Railways as part of the Vision 2030. In a letter sent to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said while he welcomed the Ministry's proactive approach to decongest India's urban rail hubs, he was dismayed to note the "glaring omission" of Thiruvananthapuram from this list.

The project was announced with a specific focus on doubling the train originating capacity, Tharoor pointed out. This exclusion is not merely a disappointment, but it appears to be a significant administrative oversight given the city's strategic and operational prominence within the Southern Railway network, the MP said.

In the letter, he detailed the significance of Thiruvanthapuram and said the city serves as the headquarters of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division, one of the six critical administrative pillars of the Southern Railway, managing an impressive operational span of 625 route kms.