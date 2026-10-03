ETV Bharat / bharat

Thane Citizens' Forum File 'Missing Persons' Complaint Against Their Elected Representatives

Thane : A day after Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, residents of Thane have taken to protesting in a non-violent way. 'Thane Against Integral Ring Metro’ (TAIRM), a citizens' forum on Saturday, filed a 'missing persons' complaint against their elected representatives.

They have alleged their elected representatives have failed to step forward to hear their concerns and objections, and these leaders failed to prevent the felling of trees for the proposed ‘Integral Ring Metro’ project. This project has already commenced in Thane, and despite their objections, trees are being chopped, which they allege is going to cause an adverse impact for all.

Missing Person's complaint filed

In protest, the forum submitted a symbolic complaint to the Senior Police Inspector of the Kasarvadavali Police Station, stating all the elected representatives have gone 'missing'. These citizens have demanded this is opportunity for the ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and former corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation to interact with them.

The reason TAIRM stated they had to file such a complaint because despite consistently raising objections regarding the Metro project's alignment, not a single elected representative has bothered to engage with them or understand their concerns firsthand.

The forum explained that this symbolic missing person's complaint was lodged to draw the attention of elected representatives of citizens' issues.

Advocate Radhika Rane, a representative of the forum, stated, "It is the duty of elected representatives to raise public issues throughout their entire tenure, not to simply visit at our doorsteps only during elections."

She alleged that Thane's elected representatives have remained disconnected from citizens' concerns. "Elected representatives have remained silent while they continue to chop the trees, ignoring the objections raised by the residents of Thane. Through this symbolic protest, we are reminding the administration and political leaders of their democratic obligations. Elected representatives should come forward to face the citizens," said advocate Rane.