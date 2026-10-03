Thane Citizens' Forum File 'Missing Persons' Complaint Against Their Elected Representatives
Residents went to police after they claim their leaders have failed to visit them and listen to their complaints
Published : October 3, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Thane: A day after Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, residents of Thane have taken to protesting in a non-violent way. 'Thane Against Integral Ring Metro’ (TAIRM), a citizens' forum on Saturday, filed a 'missing persons' complaint against their elected representatives.
They have alleged their elected representatives have failed to step forward to hear their concerns and objections, and these leaders failed to prevent the felling of trees for the proposed ‘Integral Ring Metro’ project. This project has already commenced in Thane, and despite their objections, trees are being chopped, which they allege is going to cause an adverse impact for all.
Missing Person's complaint filed
In protest, the forum submitted a symbolic complaint to the Senior Police Inspector of the Kasarvadavali Police Station, stating all the elected representatives have gone 'missing'. These citizens have demanded this is opportunity for the ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs), and former corporators of the Thane Municipal Corporation to interact with them.
The reason TAIRM stated they had to file such a complaint because despite consistently raising objections regarding the Metro project's alignment, not a single elected representative has bothered to engage with them or understand their concerns firsthand.
The forum explained that this symbolic missing person's complaint was lodged to draw the attention of elected representatives of citizens' issues.
Advocate Radhika Rane, a representative of the forum, stated, "It is the duty of elected representatives to raise public issues throughout their entire tenure, not to simply visit at our doorsteps only during elections."
She alleged that Thane's elected representatives have remained disconnected from citizens' concerns. "Elected representatives have remained silent while they continue to chop the trees, ignoring the objections raised by the residents of Thane. Through this symbolic protest, we are reminding the administration and political leaders of their democratic obligations. Elected representatives should come forward to face the citizens," said advocate Rane.
Aruna Naik, a retired teacher and senior citizen who participated in this protest, also expressed her displeasure at the complete disregard shown to their concerns.
"Having lived in Thane for decades it is distressing to see the city's greenery dwindling. Senior citizens, families, and the youth have been demanding that the leaders hold a public discussion on this issue. Yet, we don't see our leaders anywhere. If elected representatives remain absent when the axe falls on trees, then we feel they are obviously 'missing’," said Naik.
She also warned that the agitation would be intensified if the authorities continued to chop the trees without taking the citizens into confidence.
"We will take to the streets and launch a ‘Chipko Movement’ in future to save the trees."
Residents have urged to trace their elected representatives
Meanwhile, TAIRM urged the police to help locate their missing leaders. They also said that this was a peaceful yet firm step needed to be taken.
“We urged the police to trace our elected representatives. May our representatives be found soon and are prepared to listen to what the people have to say,” members of the forum said.
The members who lodged the complaint clarified that the residents of Thane are not making unreasonable demands. They said leaders need to pay heed to their views before the city's environment is adversely affected.