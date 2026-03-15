'Real Future In Languages': How Tezpur University's Mandarin Program Unlocks Global Ambitions
Alongside civilian students, the university still trains a smaller number of defence personnel through specialised short-term courses.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 10:06 AM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: In a quiet classroom at the historic Tezpur Central University, the sounds of a distant civilisation echo softly—'píngguǒ' for apple, 'yīnyuè' for music, 'xiūxi' for rest. For the students gathered there, these words represent far more than vocabulary; they are stepping stones into a wider world shaped by opportunity, culture and communication.
Across the globe, the importance of learning foreign languages has grown rapidly, but few have captured attention like Mandarin, better known as Chinese. Spoken by more than a billion people and closely connected to one of the world’s largest economies, Mandarin is increasingly viewed by young learners not merely as an academic subject but as a pathway to international careers.
Over the years, the university has trained more than a hundred personnel from different wings of the armed forces and received positive feedback from various units, including the 19 Wireless Unit based in the region.
For educators involved in the programme, the aim extends beyond employment prospects. “Learning a language means learning a culture,” one faculty member says. “It builds bridges between societies.”
Among those embracing this linguistic journey is Giboni Sharma, a student whose curiosity about languages gradually developed into a serious academic pursuit.
“I have always loved languages,” she says. “But today we also have to think about opportunities. Chinese opens many doors—from teaching and translation to international relations.”
Yet learning Mandarin is no simple task. Unlike many alphabet-based languages, Mandarin relies heavily on tonal pronunciation. A single syllable, pronounced with a different tone, can convey a completely different meaning. For students, mastering these subtleties requires patience, discipline and consistent practice.
“If the tone is wrong, the meaning changes completely,” Sharma says. “That’s why you cannot learn Chinese casually. It needs time and regular practice.”
Despite its complexity, the language continues to attract students. Many learners highlight the growing demand for Mandarin speakers in fields such as diplomacy, tourism, journalism, global trade and multinational corporations.
For some students, the inspiration comes from personal experiences. Manash, another student of the program, recalls how his sister encouraged him to explore the language after witnessing the career success of Chinese language graduates.
“One of my sister’s friends studied Chinese at Sikkim University and even received a job offer before finishing her degree,” he said. “That made me realise there is a real future in languages.”
Such experiences reflect a broader shift in educational thinking among young Indians. Where science and engineering once dominated career aspirations, many students now recognise that specialised language skills can open equally promising paths.
In today’s interconnected economy, Mandarin proficiency is valued across industries—from technology companies to international marketing firms. Some graduates even work remotely for global corporations, bridging linguistic and cultural divides from their homes.
“Today, success is not only about choosing the traditional streams,” Sharma adds. “Sometimes taking a unique path is the smartest decision.”
Educators at Tezpur University have witnessed this growing interest first-hand. The institution has a long history of offering Mandarin courses and collaborating with security agencies and armed forces operating along India’s northern frontiers.
According to Dr Rathijit Chakraborty, a faculty member of the university’s foreign language program, the initiative began modestly before gradually evolving into a full academic program.
“We started offering Chinese language courses quite early at the university when it was part of the Department of English and Foreign Languages along with linguistics,” Prof. Chakraborty said. “Initially, the course was offered as a part-time programme exclusively for students of the university.”
He explained that the program gained strategic importance when the university began collaborating with the Indian Army in 2009, given the presence of a major army base in the region.
“Because Tezpur area has the presence of a large number of Army personnel, we thought it would be beneficial to collaborate. The Army was also interested due to its operational requirements, and from 2009 to 2014, we trained several Army personnel in Chinese communication,” he said.
The collaboration expanded further in 2014 when the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also signed a memorandum of understanding with the university.
“After that, the ITBP started sending around 19 to 20 personnel every year for training. Over time, we upgraded the programme from a part-time course to a full-time one-year certificate course, which was open not only to defence personnel but also to civilians,” Prof. Chakraborty added.
He noted that many of the trained personnel were deployed along sensitive border areas where communication skills played a crucial role.
“Several officers and troops posted along the border were trained here so they could communicate in Chinese with the troops of the People's Liberation Army PLA during flag meetings and other interactions. This helped in addressing misunderstandings and resolving disputes through dialogue.”
The programme has continued to evolve over the years. Under India’s new higher education reforms introduced by the University Grants Commission through the National Education Policy framework, Tezpur University recently launched a four-year undergraduate program in Chinese studies.
“We have now introduced a four-year BA program in Chinese, which is open to all students. This year, we are running the second batch,” Prof. Chakraborty said.
Alongside civilian students, the university still trains a smaller number of defence personnel through specialised short-term courses.
“We also conduct customised one-semester training programs for around 15 personnel from the Army and paramilitary forces, particularly those deployed along border areas such as the Arunachal Scouts,” he added.
Students echo this sentiment. Many say they initially approached Mandarin out of curiosity or career ambition, only to discover an unexpected fascination with its script, rhythm and cultural depth.
“The characters are beautiful,” one learner remarks. “Sometimes I feel proud that I am learning such a unique language.”
In an era defined by global connections, classrooms like those at Tezpur University have become more than academic spaces. They are meeting points of cultures, ideas and ambitions—where young learners from India’s Northeast prepare to navigate a world where language itself has become a powerful passport.
University To Launch Japanese Course
Tezpur University is also set to introduce a Japanese Proficiency Course for the first time, expanding its foreign language education and creating new global opportunities for students.
University foreign language department head Prof Hemjyoti Medhi said the course will be open to both university students and external applicants interested in learning the Japanese language to improve their career prospects. The recruitment process for a Japanese language instructor has already been completed, and the course is expected to begin later this month once the instructor joins.
The programme will mainly focus on language training, which can help students explore opportunities in sectors such as hospitality, engineering, information technology and international studies. Students with degrees in engineering or IT may particularly benefit, as Japanese language skills often open doors to education and employment opportunities in Japan.
The course will also be offered as a skill enhancement or open elective option for students studying at the university. This initiative further strengthens the university’s foreign language programs, which already include Chinese and German.
The lesson faded into the afternoon air, and one message remained clear: in a rapidly changing world, the ability to speak another language is not merely a skill—it is a bridge to the future.
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