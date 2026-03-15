ETV Bharat / bharat

'Real Future In Languages': How Tezpur University's Mandarin Program Unlocks Global Ambitions

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: In a quiet classroom at the historic Tezpur Central University, the sounds of a distant civilisation echo softly—'píngguǒ' for apple, 'yīnyuè' for music, 'xiūxi' for rest. For the students gathered there, these words represent far more than vocabulary; they are stepping stones into a wider world shaped by opportunity, culture and communication.

Across the globe, the importance of learning foreign languages has grown rapidly, but few have captured attention like Mandarin, better known as Chinese. Spoken by more than a billion people and closely connected to one of the world’s largest economies, Mandarin is increasingly viewed by young learners not merely as an academic subject but as a pathway to international careers.

Over the years, the university has trained more than a hundred personnel from different wings of the armed forces and received positive feedback from various units, including the 19 Wireless Unit based in the region.

For educators involved in the programme, the aim extends beyond employment prospects. “Learning a language means learning a culture,” one faculty member says. “It builds bridges between societies.”

Among those embracing this linguistic journey is Giboni Sharma, a student whose curiosity about languages gradually developed into a serious academic pursuit.

“I have always loved languages,” she says. “But today we also have to think about opportunities. Chinese opens many doors—from teaching and translation to international relations.”

Yet learning Mandarin is no simple task. Unlike many alphabet-based languages, Mandarin relies heavily on tonal pronunciation. A single syllable, pronounced with a different tone, can convey a completely different meaning. For students, mastering these subtleties requires patience, discipline and consistent practice.

“If the tone is wrong, the meaning changes completely,” Sharma says. “That’s why you cannot learn Chinese casually. It needs time and regular practice.”

Students enrolled to learn Mandarin in Tezpur University. (ETV Bharat)

Despite its complexity, the language continues to attract students. Many learners highlight the growing demand for Mandarin speakers in fields such as diplomacy, tourism, journalism, global trade and multinational corporations.

For some students, the inspiration comes from personal experiences. Manash, another student of the program, recalls how his sister encouraged him to explore the language after witnessing the career success of Chinese language graduates.

“One of my sister’s friends studied Chinese at Sikkim University and even received a job offer before finishing her degree,” he said. “That made me realise there is a real future in languages.”

Such experiences reflect a broader shift in educational thinking among young Indians. Where science and engineering once dominated career aspirations, many students now recognise that specialised language skills can open equally promising paths.

In today’s interconnected economy, Mandarin proficiency is valued across industries—from technology companies to international marketing firms. Some graduates even work remotely for global corporations, bridging linguistic and cultural divides from their homes.

“Today, success is not only about choosing the traditional streams,” Sharma adds. “Sometimes taking a unique path is the smartest decision.”

Educators at Tezpur University have witnessed this growing interest first-hand. The institution has a long history of offering Mandarin courses and collaborating with security agencies and armed forces operating along India’s northern frontiers.

According to Dr Rathijit Chakraborty, a faculty member of the university’s foreign language program, the initiative began modestly before gradually evolving into a full academic program.