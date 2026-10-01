ETV Bharat / bharat

Tewolde Gebremariam Assumes Charge As Air India CEO

New Delhi: Tewolde Gebremariam formally assumed charge as the CEO and MD of Air India on Thursday. Gebremariam, whose appointment was announced on August 5, received security clearance this week.

According to an official, Gebremariam formally took charge on Thursday. An Ethiopian, Gebremariam is taking over at a time when the airline is working on its ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds. He is the second foreign CEO and MD to head loss-making Air India.

During a townhall with the staff on September 28, Gebremariam said cost discipline must become part of Air India's culture and identified sustainable profitability, safety and operational reliability as key priorities for the airline.