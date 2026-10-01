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Tewolde Gebremariam Assumes Charge As Air India CEO

Officials said that Gebremariam formally took charge on Thursday. He is the second foreign CEO and MD to head loss-making Air India.

Tewolde Gebremariam Assumes Charge As Air India CEO
File photo of Tewolde Gebremariam (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : October 1, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Tewolde Gebremariam formally assumed charge as the CEO and MD of Air India on Thursday. Gebremariam, whose appointment was announced on August 5, received security clearance this week.

According to an official, Gebremariam formally took charge on Thursday. An Ethiopian, Gebremariam is taking over at a time when the airline is working on its ambitious expansion plans amid multiple external headwinds. He is the second foreign CEO and MD to head loss-making Air India.

During a townhall with the staff on September 28, Gebremariam said cost discipline must become part of Air India's culture and identified sustainable profitability, safety and operational reliability as key priorities for the airline.

He also plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas that deliver measurable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.

Read More

  1. Air India's Incoming CEO Gebremariam Seeks Staff Support, Calls For Minimising Disruptions
  2. Air New Zealand Appoints Outgoing Air India CEO Wilson As Board Member

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AIR INDIA CEO
GEBREMARIAM TOOK CHARGE AS CEO
AIR INDIA
TEWOLDE GEBREMARIAM

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