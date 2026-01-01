Meet 'Teni Chacha' Who Quietly Influenced Nitin Nabin In His Early Life
Mahendra Prasad has known Nabin intimately right from the time the latter was born.
January 1, 2026
Updated : January 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Patna: Apart from the members of his immediate family, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin has a fatherly figure who has taken care of him right from birth. Mahendra Prasad who is better known as Teni Chacha (Uncle) is held in high esteem by Nabin.
Prasad has known Nabin intimately right from the time the latter was born. He has seen Nabin grow through the years since early childhood. Nabin’s father Navin Kishore Sinha used to be constantly busy with political events and Nabin was left in the care of Prasad who took care of the entire household. Prasad was solely responsible for Nabin Nitin.
Prasad recalls that there were occasions when Sinha would often be away for days on end for political engagements and Nabin along with the family was left in his care.
Prasad told ETV Bharat that Nabin was very weak as a child. He wanted him to grow strong and robust. To achieve this, he fed him various foods to help him grow stout and strong. He tried various things, from feeding him eggs to carrying him on his shoulders to the market. He disclosed that nabin was very good in studies.
"Nitin Nabin has always been a good boy. He never fought with anyone. I used to take him to school on my shoulders. He would quietly sit on my shoulders. The love that has existed since then has continued to this day. Even though Nitin has become the National Working President of the BJP, he still considers me his father," Prasad shared.
Prasad went on to state that whenever there's a puja or any other event at home, Nabin always calls on him first, touches his feet and greets him. He recalled that when Nabin first became an MLA and even after he became a minister, he hugged him and showed him love. When asked if he wants to see Nabin rise up the political ladder, he said that he would be very happy to see him scale new heights.
"I have no one else to look after me. Even at this age, I live with the family and they treat me with great love. I want Nitin Nabin to go much further and achieve higher positions," Prasad expressed.
Nabin has held several organizational positions within the BJP including that of the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and also the state unit chief of the youth wing.