Meet 'Teni Chacha' Who Quietly Influenced Nitin Nabin In His Early Life

Patna: Apart from the members of his immediate family, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) National Working President Nitin Nabin has a fatherly figure who has taken care of him right from birth. Mahendra Prasad who is better known as Teni Chacha (Uncle) is held in high esteem by Nabin.

Prasad has known Nabin intimately right from the time the latter was born. He has seen Nabin grow through the years since early childhood. Nabin’s father Navin Kishore Sinha used to be constantly busy with political events and Nabin was left in the care of Prasad who took care of the entire household. Prasad was solely responsible for Nabin Nitin.

Prasad recalls that there were occasions when Sinha would often be away for days on end for political engagements and Nabin along with the family was left in his care.

Prasad told ETV Bharat that Nabin was very weak as a child. He wanted him to grow strong and robust. To achieve this, he fed him various foods to help him grow stout and strong. He tried various things, from feeding him eggs to carrying him on his shoulders to the market. He disclosed that nabin was very good in studies.