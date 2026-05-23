ETV Bharat / bharat

Tesla To Open Sales Centre In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: American automotive company Tesla has announced plans to establish a sales and service centre in Hyderabad.

The company's Director of Business Development, Rajat, and India General Manager, Sharad Agarwal, recently met with Minister Sridhar Babu at the secretariat and expressed their keen interest in commencing sales operations in the region.

Babu said the opening of the sales centre in Hyderabad was a welcome step and the move reflects the strides made in Telangana in the tech-driven business sector.

"I congratulate Tesla for coming forward to establish sales and service centres for its electric vehicles in Hyderabad. While Tesla has established four sales showrooms across the country so far, it is gratifying to see Hyderabad chosen as the next location," said Babu.