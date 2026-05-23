Tesla To Open Sales Centre In Hyderabad
Tesla representatives met with Minister Sridhar Babu and expressed their keen interest in starting sales operations in Hyderabad.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: American automotive company Tesla has announced plans to establish a sales and service centre in Hyderabad.
The company's Director of Business Development, Rajat, and India General Manager, Sharad Agarwal, recently met with Minister Sridhar Babu at the secretariat and expressed their keen interest in commencing sales operations in the region.
Babu said the opening of the sales centre in Hyderabad was a welcome step and the move reflects the strides made in Telangana in the tech-driven business sector.
"I congratulate Tesla for coming forward to establish sales and service centres for its electric vehicles in Hyderabad. While Tesla has established four sales showrooms across the country so far, it is gratifying to see Hyderabad chosen as the next location," said Babu.
"We have developed an ecosystem in Telangana equipped with state-of-the-art technologies essential for electric vehicles and intelligent mobility systems. The state has emerged as a major hub for semiconductor design, automotive software, electronics engineering, and deep technology sectors," he added.
“Tesla is not merely an electric car company; it has evolved into an organisation that introduces groundbreaking innovations across various fields, including electric vehicle software, semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, battery technologies, and advanced manufacturing. The semiconductor companies based in Hyderabad are playing a pivotal role in driving future global development", said the Minister.
Babu said that with the share of electric vehicles in the country's car market at nearly 4 per cent, the sector holds immense potential. "The government of Telangana is actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles to meet future requirements. It is committed to developing Hyderabad into a world-class hub for clean technology and modern mobility", he said.
"Opportunities for the expansion of Tesla-related ancillary industries in Telangana should be explored. The State government assures its full cooperation for investments in the industrial and technology sectors."
Among others, the commissioner of industries Nikhil Chakravarty, the special secretary Raghurama Sharma, and the government's IT advisor Sai Krishna participated in the meeting.
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