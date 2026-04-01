Terrorist Killings Highest In Three Years In Jammu Kashmir, Civilian Toll Drops To Zero
Terrorist killings in Jammu and Kashmir rose sharply in early 2026, while civilian casualties dropped to zero, reflecting improved security operations and targeted actions.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The pattern of violence in Jammu and Kashmir shifted noticeably in the first three months of 2026, with terrorist killings rising sharply and civilian casualties dropping to zero, even as the overall toll remained almost unchanged from last year.
Jammu and Kashmir Police data for the January to March period, accessed by ETV Bharat, shows 12 terrorism-related deaths in 2026, compared with 13 in the same period of 2025 and five in 2024.
The biggest change this year is in the composition of the deaths. Of the 12 killed in the first quarter of 2026, nine were terrorists, one was security force personnel, and one has remained unidentified, while no civilian death was reported.
In the corresponding period last year, one civilian, seven security personnel and five terrorists were killed, taking the total to 13.
The first quarter of 2024 had five deaths, including four civilians and one terrorist, showing how sharply the trend has changed over the last three years.
A senior Jammu and Kashmir official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the numbers reflect “more focused operations and better ground coordination, especially in civilian areas.”
He said security agencies were trying to ensure that terrorist operations are neutralised “with minimal collateral risk like the one underway in Ganderbal today", which, he added, is reflected in the absence of civilian deaths so far this year.
The nine terrorists killed between January and March 2026 are the highest for the same period in the past three years. The figure stood at five in 2025 and just one in 2024.
February alone accounted for six terrorist deaths this year, making it the deadliest month of the quarter.
By comparison, February 2025 saw three deaths, including one civilian and two security personnel, while February 2024 recorded two civilian deaths. However, March was less intense than the same month last year.
Only three deaths were reported in March 2026, all terrorist. In March 2025, the toll had risen to seven, including four security force personnel and three terrorists. March 2024 had two civilian deaths. January remained unchanged in terms of total fatalities.
Both January 2026 and January 2025 recorded three deaths each, though the categories differed slightly. January 2024 saw only one terrorist killed.
The absence of civilian casualties this year stands out when seen against the previous two years.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded one civilian death in the first quarter of 2025 and four in the same period of 2024.
Officials say the decline suggests improved targeting and tighter area domination during operations, though they caution that the security situation remains fluid.
The data also shows a sharp fall in terrorism-related losses among security personnel.
Only one security force member was killed in terrorism-linked incidents in the first quarter of 2026, compared with seven in 2025.
But separate accidental firearm incidents in late March added to concerns within the forces.
On March 29, police constable Ashiq Hussain, a resident of Noorpora in Shopian, died after suffering a bullet injury in an accidental discharge inside a police canteen.
A day later, on March 30, an Army soldier died after his service rifle accidentally went off at the Army Regimental Centre in Srinagar.
In another incident on March 28, three Army personnel were injured in an accidental firing at a camp in the Trehgam area of Kupwara.
If the accidental deaths are counted separately, the number of security personnel deaths in the quarter rises to three, though it remains lower than last year's toll.
In 2024, civilian deaths formed the largest share of the toll. In 2025, security forces suffered the heaviest losses. In 2026, terrorist deaths now make up the overwhelming majority.
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