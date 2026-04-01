ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist Killings Highest In Three Years In Jammu Kashmir, Civilian Toll Drops To Zero

Srinagar: The pattern of violence in Jammu and Kashmir shifted noticeably in the first three months of 2026, with terrorist killings rising sharply and civilian casualties dropping to zero, even as the overall toll remained almost unchanged from last year.

Jammu and Kashmir Police data for the January to March period, accessed by ETV Bharat, shows 12 terrorism-related deaths in 2026, compared with 13 in the same period of 2025 and five in 2024.

The biggest change this year is in the composition of the deaths. Of the 12 killed in the first quarter of 2026, nine were terrorists, one was security force personnel, and one has remained unidentified, while no civilian death was reported.

In the corresponding period last year, one civilian, seven security personnel and five terrorists were killed, taking the total to 13.

The first quarter of 2024 had five deaths, including four civilians and one terrorist, showing how sharply the trend has changed over the last three years.

J&K Casualties Data (ETV Bharat Graphics)

A senior Jammu and Kashmir official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the numbers reflect “more focused operations and better ground coordination, especially in civilian areas.”

He said security agencies were trying to ensure that terrorist operations are neutralised “with minimal collateral risk like the one underway in Ganderbal today", which, he added, is reflected in the absence of civilian deaths so far this year.

The nine terrorists killed between January and March 2026 are the highest for the same period in the past three years. The figure stood at five in 2025 and just one in 2024.

February alone accounted for six terrorist deaths this year, making it the deadliest month of the quarter.

By comparison, February 2025 saw three deaths, including one civilian and two security personnel, while February 2024 recorded two civilian deaths. However, March was less intense than the same month last year.

Only three deaths were reported in March 2026, all terrorist. In March 2025, the toll had risen to seven, including four security force personnel and three terrorists. March 2024 had two civilian deaths. January remained unchanged in terms of total fatalities.