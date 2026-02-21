ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi On High Alert: Lashkar-e-Taiba Planning Terrorist Attack, Security Tightened Around Red Fort, Religious Sites

New Delhi: Security agencies have issued an alert regarding a possible terrorist threat in the capital, Delhi. Following intelligence inputs, vigilance has been heightened in the Old Delhi area. Additional police forces have been deployed around the historic Red Fort. Sensitive locations, religious sites, and crowded areas are being continuously monitored.

Intelligence agencies have received information that the Pakistani terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba may be planning attacks in Delhi and other cities across the country. It is reported that the organisation is planning attacks using improvised explosive devices.

The information also mentions the area surrounding the Red Fort and religious sites in the Chandni Chowk area. The agencies are investigating this information seriously, although no concrete action or suspect arrests have been officially confirmed yet.