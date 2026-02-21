Delhi On High Alert: Lashkar-e-Taiba Planning Terrorist Attack, Security Tightened Around Red Fort, Religious Sites
Intelligence agencies say the Pakistani terrorist organisation may be planning attacks in Delhi, other cities using IEDs, police ask public not to panic.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 11:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Security agencies have issued an alert regarding a possible terrorist threat in the capital, Delhi. Following intelligence inputs, vigilance has been heightened in the Old Delhi area. Additional police forces have been deployed around the historic Red Fort. Sensitive locations, religious sites, and crowded areas are being continuously monitored.
Intelligence agencies have received information that the Pakistani terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba may be planning attacks in Delhi and other cities across the country. It is reported that the organisation is planning attacks using improvised explosive devices.
The information also mentions the area surrounding the Red Fort and religious sites in the Chandni Chowk area. The agencies are investigating this information seriously, although no concrete action or suspect arrests have been officially confirmed yet.
As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police has increased patrols around the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, major markets, and temples. Checking has been intensified at entry points, and CCTV surveillance has been strengthened. Police officials say this is a general security alert, and the public need not panic. However, security agencies have cited a major incident that occurred last year.
In November 2025, a car bomb exploded near the Red Fort, killing several people and injuring others. Investigations revealed that a car filled with explosives exploded, setting nearby vehicles on fire. Several suspects have been arrested in this case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the case.
Officials have appealed to the public to ignore rumors and immediately report any suspicious activity to the police. Agencies are constantly reviewing the situation. High-level security surveillance is being maintained in the capital.
