Terrorist Associate Arrested In Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora; Pistol And Ammunition Seized
The arrested terrorist aide had allegedly provided logistical support to terrorists and helped them transport arms and ammunition in Pampur, Tral and Awantipora, police said.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST
Awantipora: Security forces on Monday arrested a terrorist associate during a cordon and search operation at Wuyan Khrew in Jammu & Kashmir's Awantipora sub-district, police said.
The operation was jointly carried out by Awantipora Police, Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 185 Battalion.
The arrested accused has been identified as Javed Ahmed Hijam, a resident of Gulab Bagh Tral, police said.
During the search, arms and ammunition, including one pistol and five live rounds of pistol, were recovered. A senior police official said that the search operation was launched based on credible information, after which security forces carried out raids.
The official further informed that the arrested terrorist aide was found to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorists and helping them transport arms and ammunition in Pampur, Tral and Awantipora areas.
Subsequently, a case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, and an investigation has been initiated.
A day ago in Udhampur district, a search operation was launched at a village after terrorists reportedly took food from a house before escaping into the nearby forest area. The joint search operation by police and paramilitary forces was underway at Chore Motu and its adjoining forest villages in the Majalta area, some five KM west of the site of an earlier encounter that left a policeman dead, officials said.
An intelligence input was received late Saturday that two unidentified terrorists visited the house of one Mangtu Ram at Chore Motu village at around 6.30 PM and took food. Police and paramilitary forces were immediately mobilised, but the terrorists could not be found, they said. The forest belt near the village was cordoned off, and a combing operation was launched simultaneously from different sides with the first light of the day on Sunday to track down and neutralise the terrorists, the officials added.
