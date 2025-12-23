ETV Bharat / bharat

Terrorist Associate Arrested In Jammu Kashmir's Awantipora; Pistol And Ammunition Seized

Awantipora: Security forces on Monday arrested a terrorist associate during a cordon and search operation at Wuyan Khrew in Jammu & Kashmir's Awantipora sub-district, police said.

The operation was jointly carried out by Awantipora Police, Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 185 Battalion.

The arrested accused has been identified as Javed Ahmed Hijam, a resident of Gulab Bagh Tral, police said.

During the search, arms and ammunition, including one pistol and five live rounds of pistol, were recovered. A senior police official said that the search operation was launched based on credible information, after which security forces carried out raids.

The official further informed that the arrested terrorist aide was found to be involved in providing logistical support to terrorists and helping them transport arms and ammunition in Pampur, Tral and Awantipora areas.