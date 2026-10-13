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Terrorist Acts Meeting Threshold Should Be Treated As Crimes Against Humanity: India At UN

R Mythili, Counsellor in Permanent Mission of India to UN ( X/@IndiaUNNewYork )

New Delhi: India has called for a stronger international legal framework at the United Nations, stressing that a new pact for global action on punishing crimes against humanity should cover terrorism.

"Crimes and atrocities perpetrated by terrorists, where they meet the requisite threshold, should be appropriately reflected within the framework of crimes against humanity," R Mythili, counsellor at India's UN Mission, said on Monday.

She was speaking at a meeting of the General Assembly's Sixth Committee, which deals with legal matters, regarding the conference on Prevention and Punishment of Crimes against Humanity that is scheduled for 2028, where an international convention is to be adopted. Given the grave nature of terrorist acts and their impact on people, this should be considered in a manner consistent with the overall approach of the draft articles (of the international convention) and without simply transposing existing legal regimes into a new convention, Mythili said. Delivering India's statement, Mythili emphasised that States have the primary responsibility to prevent, investigate and prosecute crimes against humanity through national legal and judicial mechanisms. Any new convention must complement, not duplicate, existing international legal mechanisms, she said while opposing the simple transposition of existing international regimes into a new convention.