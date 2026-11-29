ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Victims In J&K Had Remained Silent For Years Due To Fear And Administrative Apathy: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that terror victims in the union territory had remained silent for years “due to fear and administrative apathy”, but are being rehabilitated by his administration.

The LG was speaking at an event in Jammu where he handed over appointment letters for government jobs to 59 individuals from families affected by terrorism. Additionally, appointment letters were provided to members of another 66 families under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS-2022) and SRO 43/1994.

The LG stated that after decades of waiting, a significant step has been taken toward ensuring justice and restoring the rights of families affected by terrorism. Sinha noted that over the past 15 months, government jobs have been provided to members of hundreds of families affected by terrorism across both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to him, this is not merely a process of providing employment, but an effort to restore the dignity, rights, and confidence of the affected families. Manoj Sinha remarked that many families who lost their sons, brothers, or husbands to terrorism had remained silent for years due to fear and administrative apathy; however, they are now coming forward to openly share the incidents they endured, he said.

LG Manoj Sinha hands over appointment letter to kin of terror victim in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

He cited the cases of Krishna Lal and Gyan Chand from Kishtwar, who were killed in July 1999, as well as the case of Mohammad Rafiq from Poonch, who was killed in February 2003. The LG said that behind every incident lies a family and a story of unfulfilled dreams; yet, in the past, many affected families had to endure long waits in pursuit of justice, and in some cases, no investigations were conducted at all.

The Lieutenant Governor noted that the administration has initiated a process to reopen files on old cases, register new FIRs, and launch investigations into previously neglected matters, all with the aim of delivering justice to the victims.

Reaffirming a "zero-tolerance" policy toward terrorism, he asserted that terrorists and their accomplices no matter where they may hide will be tracked down and subjected to the harshest penalties under the law.

He warned the remaining separatist elements that there is no space in Jammu and Kashmir for terrorism, separatism, or those who challenge the nation's sovereignty. Sinha emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is now governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, and that no one is above the law. Reflecting on the past, he recalled the time “when terrorists were granted government jobs, while the families of those killed in terror incidents struggled even to get an FIR registered”.