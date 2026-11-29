Terror Victims In J&K Had Remained Silent For Years Due To Fear And Administrative Apathy: LG Manoj Sinha
Sinha was speaking at an event to hand over appointment letters for government jobs to individuals from families affected by terrorism.
Published : November 29, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
By Mohd Ashraf
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that terror victims in the union territory had remained silent for years “due to fear and administrative apathy”, but are being rehabilitated by his administration.
The LG was speaking at an event in Jammu where he handed over appointment letters for government jobs to 59 individuals from families affected by terrorism. Additionally, appointment letters were provided to members of another 66 families under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS-2022) and SRO 43/1994.
Handed over appointment letters to Next of Kins (NoKs) of terror victims from Jammu Division. Sharing my speech. https://t.co/PqNGXP2apP https://t.co/lMXiGgEPKr— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 29, 2026
The LG stated that after decades of waiting, a significant step has been taken toward ensuring justice and restoring the rights of families affected by terrorism. Sinha noted that over the past 15 months, government jobs have been provided to members of hundreds of families affected by terrorism across both provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to him, this is not merely a process of providing employment, but an effort to restore the dignity, rights, and confidence of the affected families. Manoj Sinha remarked that many families who lost their sons, brothers, or husbands to terrorism had remained silent for years due to fear and administrative apathy; however, they are now coming forward to openly share the incidents they endured, he said.
He cited the cases of Krishna Lal and Gyan Chand from Kishtwar, who were killed in July 1999, as well as the case of Mohammad Rafiq from Poonch, who was killed in February 2003. The LG said that behind every incident lies a family and a story of unfulfilled dreams; yet, in the past, many affected families had to endure long waits in pursuit of justice, and in some cases, no investigations were conducted at all.
The Lieutenant Governor noted that the administration has initiated a process to reopen files on old cases, register new FIRs, and launch investigations into previously neglected matters, all with the aim of delivering justice to the victims.
Reaffirming a "zero-tolerance" policy toward terrorism, he asserted that terrorists and their accomplices no matter where they may hide will be tracked down and subjected to the harshest penalties under the law.
He warned the remaining separatist elements that there is no space in Jammu and Kashmir for terrorism, separatism, or those who challenge the nation's sovereignty. Sinha emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is now governed by the Constitution and the rule of law, and that no one is above the law. Reflecting on the past, he recalled the time “when terrorists were granted government jobs, while the families of those killed in terror incidents struggled even to get an FIR registered”.
Highlighting efforts to dismantle the nexus between drugs and terrorism, he said that under the "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir" campaign, 4,282 drug smugglers had been arrested and approximately 2,800 kilograms of narcotics seized by September. He added that the police and other security agencies have been granted full autonomy to take action against networks linked to terrorism and the drug trade.
The Lieutenant Governor further noted that since 2020, there has been a significant surge in developmental activities across Jammu and Kashmir. According to him, prior to 2019, an average of 9,000 to 10,000 development projects were completed annually; whereas, following the abrogation of Article 370, more than 50,000 projects and infrastructure initiatives have been completed each year.
On this occasion, he also outlined four key priorities for Jammu and Kashmir: dismantling the entire ecosystem of terrorism, ensuring justice for victims and strengthening administrative accountability, creating opportunities for the youth, and establishing lasting peace through public participation.
He urged administrative officials to engage with affected families with sensitivity and empathy. He remarked that while files may consist of mere paper, they represent human lives and the struggles of families; therefore, the doors of the administration must never be closed to any affected family.
Sinha stated that he has conveyed two clear directives to the administration and the police: innocent individuals must not be harassed, and the guilty must not be spared. He further stated that peace cannot be bought; rather, it must be established on a firm foundation.
The LG also handed over appointment letters to the kin of SPO Rachpal Kumar and SPO Bhabi Chand police personnel who were killed in Kishtwar this month. Paying tribute to the slain personnel, the Lieutenant Governor expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and assured them that the administration would continue to provide all possible support in the future.
Sunny Kumar, son of the late SPO Bhabi Chand, and Akshar Thakur, son of the late SPO Rachpal Kumar, have been provided employment in the Health and Medical Education Department in the Kishtwar district.
Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor also discussed demands raised by a delegation from Kiar, Dachhan which included requests for improvements in road and mobile connectivity, as well as expediting the recruitment process for SPOs.
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