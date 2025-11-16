ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror Module Case: CIK Raids Doctor's Home In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: Counter-Intelligence Kashmir on Sunday conducted searches at the residence of a doctor in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the 'white collar terror module' case, officials said. The raid was carried out by the CIK sleuths at Malaknag in the Anantnag area during the night, the officials said.

They said that during the searches, the CIK personnel found that a female doctor hailing from Haryana was residing in the house as a tenant. The CIK seized a mobile phone from the house and took it for forensic analysis, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Bilal Ahmad Wani, a dry fruit seller who, along with his son Jasir Bilal, was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the terror module case, tried to set himself on fire in the Qazigund area, according to the officials. Bilal Ahmad was rushed to the GMC, Anantnag, for the treatment of burns, and his condition was stated to be stable.